Thorpe Award semifinalists highlighted by LSU’s Grant Delpit

You know how I know we’re closing in on the end of yet another regular season? When college football awards start creeping into my email inbox or Twitter timeline.

The most recent such phenomenon to rear its head is the Jim Thorpe Award, with the trophy handed out annually to the nation’s top defensive back announcing the 14 players who have been named semifinalists for this year’s honor. The only semifinalist from a year ago to appear on this year’s list is LSU safety Grant Delpit.

Delpit is one of four defensive backs from the SEC, the most of any single conference. The only other leagues with more than one semifinalist are the ACC and Big 12 with two apiece. Football independents also accounted for a pair.

The only sophomore to make the cut is Oregon’s Jevon Holland.

Last year’s winner was Georgia’s DeAndre Baker, who beat out fellow finalists Julian Love of Notre Dame and Greedy Williams of LSU.

Below is the complete list of 2019 Jim Thorpe Award semifinalists:

Luq Barcoo, San Diego State, Sr.

Essang Bassey, Wake Forest, Sr.

Douglas Coleman III, Texas Tech, Sr.

Grant Delpit, LSU, Jr.

Alohi Gilman, Notre Dame, Sr.

AJ Green, Oklahoma State, Sr.

CJ Henderson, Florida, Jr.

Jevon Holland, Oregon, So.

Xavier McKinney, Alabama, Jr.

Tanner Muse, Clemson, *Gr.

Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State, Jr.

JR Reed, Georgia, Sr.

Elijah Riley, Army, Sr.

Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, Jr.