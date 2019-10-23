Arkansas State dismisses CB Demari Medley

Demari Medley‘s troubled last few months in Jonesboro has finally come to an end.

Medley was suspended by head coach Blake Anderson for all of Arkansas State’s spring practice because of unspecified violations of team rules. A month or so later, Medley was reportedly checking out the transfer portal before ultimately being reinstated by Anderson.

Earlier this week, however, Anderson confirmed that junior cornerback has, once again, been dismissed from the football program.

“Just [to] be honest, it was just time for him to move on and find a place that he’s happy. This is not it,” Anderson said when asked about the reason or reasons behind this latest dismissal. “Just felt like it was, instead of waiting till the end of the season to do it, it was better off just to remove him from the equation now. I want all people moving in the same direction.”

In seven games this season, Medley had been credited with a dozen tackles. Last year, Medley intercepted a pair of passes, returning one for a touchdown, in a dozen appearances.