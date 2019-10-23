Clemson corner forced to bus it back home after punching Louisville player won’t face further punishment

In the end, being forced to bus it back home while his teammates flew it in comfort will suffice.
In the third quarter of Clemson’s 35-point win over Louisville Saturday night, Tigers cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was involved in a punt-return kerfuffle with Cardinals defensive back Trenell Troutman that ended with Booth, after he had taken him to the ground, punching Troutman. The fracas resulted in Booth being ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Following the game, head coach Dabo Swinney apologized to his UofL counterpart, Scott Satterfield, for what he described as unacceptable, disappointing behavior on the part of Booth. Sunday, Swinney confirmed that Booth was forced to ride the managers’ bus back to Clemson from Louisville because of the incident, and would be subject to additional, unspecified in-house sanctions as well.
Tuesday, however, the head coach revealed that all in-house debts have been settled when it comes to Booth. From the Associated Press:
Swinney said… that Booth has apologized to the team and handled things well since. Swinney adds he has not had problems before with Booth, who has “money in the bank with me.
Because of NCAA rules, however, Booth will miss the first half of this Saturday’s game against Boston College.
Booth was a five-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 corner in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 23 prospect overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a reserve defensive back this season, Booth has been credited with four tackles and one cornerback hit in seven appearances.
Jim Harbaugh may have the opportunity for a return to the NFL, but, if he does, it seemingly won’t be of his own volition.
With the heat seemingly smoldering underneath Harbaugh’s seat because of the failure thus far to live up to expectations he brought with him to Ann Arbor, a report surfaced earlier this week that the Michigan head coach’s “representatives have their eye on getting their client back in the NFL.” Harbaugh, of course, was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14 before returning to his alma mater in late December to 2014.
With the speculation of a return to the NFL serving as fodder for rival coaches on the recruiting trail, Harbaugh has reportedly sent a letter to the parents of his current players in which he blasts the rumor of an exit strategy as “total crap.” The coach goes on to point out that he doesn’t “even have an ‘agent or representative'” and he’s “committed to your sons, their education and to their development as football players and people.”
While the letter was directed at current players, it’s no doubt intended to reach the parents of potential future players as well. Whether it will hit its intended target remains to be seen — as will whether or not Harbaugh will get a sixth season with the Wolverines as well.
This was certainly an unexpected development.
First reported by The Oregonian and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com, wide receiver Brenden Schooler has taken the first step in leaving Oregon by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Because he has only played in three games this season due to injury, Schooler would be able to take a redshirt for the 2019 season, leaving him another year of eligibility that he could use in 2020 as he would be a graduate transfer.
According to The Oregonian, Schooler had dismissed the idea of using a redshirt just a couple of weeks ago.
In early August, Schooler suffered a foot injury that was expected to sideline him for 6-8 weeks. Given that timeline, the target date on the long end for a return was Oct. 5 against Cal; earlier this month, Schooler did indeed return for the Golden Bears game.
In his three appearances this season, Schooler has caught just two passes for 44 yards. Last season, Schooler totaled 203 yards and a touchdown on 21 receptions. He was also valuable in the third phase of the game as he had been named first-team All-Pac-12 for special teams each of the past two seasons.
As for a potential landing spot? The Oregonian notes that Schooler’s younger brother, Colin, is a junior linebacker at Arizona.
Following this past weekend’s on-field mishap, one of the most iconic mascots in all of college football will be taking a medical redshirt for the remainder of the year.
During the second quarter of what would become a decisive Oklahoma win over West Virginia, the beloved Sooner Schooner, as is custom, came onto the field to celebrate an OU touchdown, this one a two-yard run by Jalen Hurts. Unfortunately, the two-horsepower wagon showed once again that its turn radius at top speed is nearly nil as it toppled over around the 15-yard line, sending the drivers crashing to the turf and the horses running untethered from human restraints toward the tunnel.
As scary as it looked, the university subsequently released a statement in which it was confirmed that neither the humans nor the horses involved were seriously injured.
However, in a statement from senior associate athletic director Kenny Mossman Tuesday night, the university announced that Sooner Schooner won’t run for the remainder of the season. The damaged Schooner is being rebuilt and could be on display for at least one of the remaining home games, while a new one is being built that will likely be ready for spring practice next year.
We will repair the damaged Schooner and its future use will be for static display,. It is possible that it will be back at a game this season, but it will not run. We also are in the process of having a new Schooner constructed. There is no timetable yet for when it will be ready. I would anticipate having it in time for the spring game.
Oklahoma has two home games remaining this season, Nov. 9 vs. Iowa State and Nov. 23 vs. TCU.
Whether one of Stanford’s top two quarterbacks — or both — are available this coming weekend remains a moving target.
Some type of head injury sidelined season-opening starter K.J. Costello for the USC game in Week 2, although he was able to return the following weekend. However, after playing in two straight games, a thumb injury kept him out of the Week 5 win over Oregon State and the Week 6 upset of Washington.
In that win over the Huskies, though, Costello’s backup, Davis Mills, suffered a calf injury. Both Costello and Mills went on to sit out the Week 8 loss to UCLA. With Arizona on tap this weekend, both quarterbacks remain questionable, although Costello was at least able to partially participate in practice Tuesday.
In addition to the twin signal-callers, the Cardinal also announced that kicker Jet Toner will not play again this season. The senior (47-57 on field goals in his career, perfect on all 101 point-afters) suffered an injury to his kicking leg while covering a kickoff in the Bruins loss.
In place of Costello and Mills, Jack West made his first career start at the collegiate level — and, suffice to say, it was a less-than-auspicious one.
The redshirt freshman completed 15-of-32 passes for 143 yards, posting an 84.4 passer rating. He was also sacked seven times by the Bruins defense and was officially credited with minus-23 yards rushing.
As for Toner’s replacement last week, Ryan Sanborn, a true freshman punter, made his lone extra-point attempt.