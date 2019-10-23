Clemson corner forced to bus it back home after punching Louisville player won’t face further punishment

In the end, being forced to bus it back home while his teammates flew it in comfort will suffice.

In the third quarter of Clemson’s 35-point win over Louisville Saturday night, Tigers cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was involved in a punt-return kerfuffle with Cardinals defensive back Trenell Troutman that ended with Booth, after he had taken him to the ground, punching Troutman. The fracas resulted in Booth being ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Following the game, head coach Dabo Swinney apologized to his UofL counterpart, Scott Satterfield, for what he described as unacceptable, disappointing behavior on the part of Booth. Sunday, Swinney confirmed that Booth was forced to ride the managers’ bus back to Clemson from Louisville because of the incident, and would be subject to additional, unspecified in-house sanctions as well.

Tuesday, however, the head coach revealed that all in-house debts have been settled when it comes to Booth. From the Associated Press:

Swinney said… that Booth has apologized to the team and handled things well since. Swinney adds he has not had problems before with Booth, who has “money in the bank with me.

Because of NCAA rules, however, Booth will miss the first half of this Saturday’s game against Boston College.

Booth was a five-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 corner in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 23 prospect overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a reserve defensive back this season, Booth has been credited with four tackles and one cornerback hit in seven appearances.