Clemson surpasses Alabama as wagering favorite for 2019 title

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury has already had an impact on the chase for the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Not surprisingly, it’s also having an impact on his team’s title chances as well.

In the latest release of the odds to win the 2019 College Football Playoff championship, one offshore sportsbook has the reigning national champions, Clemson, listed as the favorite at 5/2. Those are the same odds the Tigers received a week ago.

Alabama, which was also at 5/2 last week, dipped a bit to 3/1 after its starting quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain and underwent the same surgical procedure he had performed a year ago.

LSU, at 11/2 Oct. 14, has seen its odds shorten to 9/2. Ohio State and Oklahoma remain the same at 5/1 and 6/1, respectively.

At 150/1, SMU has the best Group of Five odds, followed by Appalachian State and Cincinnati at 500/1.