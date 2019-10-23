Getty Images

Clemson surpasses Alabama as wagering favorite for 2019 title

By John TaylorOct 23, 2019, 2:08 PM EDT
Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury has already had an impact on the chase for the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Not surprisingly, it’s also having an impact on his team’s title chances as well.

In the latest release of the odds to win the 2019 College Football Playoff championship, one offshore sportsbook has the reigning national champions, Clemson, listed as the favorite at 5/2. Those are the same odds the Tigers received a week ago.

Alabama, which was also at 5/2 last week, dipped a bit to 3/1 after its starting quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain and underwent the same surgical procedure he had performed a year ago.

LSU, at 11/2 Oct. 14, has seen its odds shorten to 9/2. Ohio State and Oklahoma remain the same at 5/1 and 6/1, respectively.

At 150/1, SMU has the best Group of Five odds, followed by Appalachian State and Cincinnati at 500/1.

UNLV’s Barney Cotton undergoes successful heart transplant

By John TaylorOct 23, 2019, 3:45 PM EDT
Barney Cotton has taken a huge step in what he hopes will be a return to full health and a normal life — and, ultimately, to the sidelines.

In mid-July, UNLV confirmed that Cotton would be stepping down from his duties as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach as he awaited a heart transplant.  Three months later, Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez announced on Twitter that Cotton would be undergoing heart transplant surgery Tuesday afternoon.

While there’s been no official word from the coach or the football program, it’s being reported that the surgery, which was performed in Omaha, Neb., was a success.

As for what’s next for the 63-year-old Cotton, who hopes to return to coaching, over the next few months?  From the Mayo Clinic:

After you’ve had surgery to place your donor heart, you’ll stay in the intensive care unit (ICU). You’ll generally be moved to a regular hospital room after a few days in the ICU, and you’ll usually remain in the hospital for a week or two. The amount of time you’ll spend in the ICU and in the hospital can vary.

After you leave the hospital, you’ll be closely monitored at your outpatient transplant center by your transplant team. Due to the frequency and intensity of the monitoring, many people stay close by the transplant center for the first three months. Afterward, the follow-up visits are less frequent, and it’s easier to travel back and forth for follow-up visits.

You’ll also be monitored for any signs or symptoms of rejection, such as shortness of breath, fever, fatigue, not urinating as much or weight gain. It’s important to let your transplant team know if you notice any signs or symptoms of rejection or infection.

After your heart transplant, you’ll have several follow-up appointments at the transplant center. You’ll have regular tests, including blood work, echocardiograms, electrocardiograms and heart biopsies.

To determine whether your body is rejecting the new heart, you’ll have frequent heart biopsies in the first few months after heart transplantation, when rejection is most likely to occur. The frequency of necessary biopsies decreases over time.

Mark Richt gives post-heart attack update

By John TaylorOct 23, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT
Thankfully, Mark Richt has regained control of his health.

Late Monday morning, Richt took to social media to acknowledge that he had suffered a heart attack earlier in the day.  According to the coach-turned-broadcaster, he was doing fine and planned on being “at work this week.”

In a video update posted on Instagram Wednesday, the 59-year-old Richt stated that he was being released from a Miramar Beach, Fla., hospital and heading home.

“They took unbelievable care of me,” Richt said of the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital. “I feel great. I’m looking forward to getting a little bit of rest and then getting back to work.

“But God bless everybody who has been praying for me and for my family. It’s been wonderful. I felt the prayers, and they worked. I love you guys.”

At this point, it’s unclear when exactly Richt will be getting back to his duties as an analyst for the ACC Network and ESPN.

Clemson corner forced to bus it back home after punching Louisville player won’t face further punishment

By John TaylorOct 23, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
In the end, being forced to bus it back home while his teammates flew it in comfort will suffice.

In the third quarter of Clemson’s 35-point win over Louisville Saturday night, Tigers cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was involved in a punt-return kerfuffle with Cardinals defensive back Trenell Troutman that ended with Booth, after he had taken him to the ground, punching Troutman.  The fracas resulted in Booth being ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Following the game, head coach Dabo Swinney apologized to his UofL counterpart, Scott Satterfield, for what he described as unacceptable, disappointing behavior on the part of Booth.  Sunday, Swinney confirmed that Booth was forced to ride the managers’ bus back to Clemson from Louisville because of the incident, and would be subject to additional, unspecified in-house sanctions as well.

Tuesday, however, the head coach revealed that all in-house debts have been settled when it comes to Booth.  From the Associated Press:

Swinney said… that Booth has apologized to the team and handled things well since. Swinney adds he has not had problems before with Booth, who has “money in the bank with me.

Because of NCAA rules, however, Booth will miss the first half of this Saturday’s game against Boston College.

Booth was a five-star member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 corner in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Georgia; and the No. 23 prospect overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  As a reserve defensive back this season, Booth has been credited with four tackles and one cornerback hit in seven appearances.

Jim Harbaugh labels rumor of NFL exit strategy ‘total crap’

By John TaylorOct 23, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
Jim Harbaugh may have the opportunity for a return to the NFL, but, if he does, it seemingly won’t be of his own volition.

With the heat seemingly smoldering underneath Harbaugh’s seat because of the failure thus far to live up to expectations he brought with him to Ann Arbor, a report surfaced earlier this week that the Michigan head coach’s “representatives have their eye on getting their client back in the NFL.” Harbaugh, of course, was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14 before returning to his alma mater in late December to 2014.

With the speculation of a return to the NFL serving as fodder for rival coaches on the recruiting trail, Harbaugh has reportedly sent a letter to the parents of his current players in which he blasts the rumor of an exit strategy as “total crap.” The coach goes on to point out that he doesn’t “even have an ‘agent or representative'” and he’s “committed to your sons, their education and to their development as football players and people.”

While the letter was directed at current players, it’s no doubt intended to reach the parents of potential future players as well.  Whether it will hit its intended target remains to be seen — as will whether or not Harbaugh will get a sixth season with the Wolverines as well.