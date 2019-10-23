Colorado State indefinitely suspends MWC’s leading rusher

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For a team scuffling along with a 2-5 record, this development isn’t exactly optimal.

Tuesday, Mike Bobo announced that Marvin Kinsey has been indefinitely suspended from the Colorado State football program. The head coach gave no specific reason for the punitive measure nor, obviously, how long the running back will be sidelined.

Kinsey’s 703 yards rushing are not only easily the most for any member of the Rams — the No. 2 rusher, Dante Wright, has 180 yards — but are tops among all players in the Mountain West Conference. Those yards are tied for 19th nationally as well.

The senior is also third on the team with 16 receptions and two receiving touchdowns, while his 209 receiving yards are good for fourth.

This isn’t the first suspension with which Kinsey has been forced to deal as he was sidelined for both CSU’s 2017 bowl game and the 2018 season opener for unspecified violations of team rules.