Duke DE R.J. Oben undergoes season-ending surgery

The depth along Duke’s defensive line has taken a bit of a hit, the school announced Tuesday.

In a press release, the football program confirmed that R.J. Oben underwent surgery to repair damage to his left shoulder. As a result, the defensive end will miss the remainder of the 2019 season.

The school didn’t indicate when the true freshman sustained the injury.

A three-star member of the Blue Devils’ 2019 recruiting class, Oben was rated as the No. 18 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. Oben has appeared in four games this season and has been credited with one tackle.