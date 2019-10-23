Georgia may be next in line for ‘Fair Pay to Play’ legislation

The trend sweeping the nation in collegiate athletics appears to be heading to Georgia next. The “Fair Pay to Play” movement will be coming to Georgia, following the lead of California and following similar pushes by other states around the country.
Georgia state representative Billy Mitchell will reportedly be submitting formal legislation that would seek to allow college athletes to be eligible to receive compensation for the use of their image, likeness, and name. This is the same basic principle behind the new law in the state of California which was recently signed and will go into effect beginning in 2023.
If the legislation were to pass within the state of Georgia, it would impact every college football team in the state including FBS programs at Georgia, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, and Georgia State. Other states in the southeast to begin getting the wheels in motion for a Fair Pay to Play movement include Kentucky, South Carolina, and Florida. Other states have gotten in on the fun too, including Pennsylvania, Minnesota, New York, Illinois and Nevada.
New York’s proposal went a step farther than the most common proposed legislation in the Fair Pay to Play movement by proposing universities directly share a percentage of an athletic program’s overall revenue with every student-athlete on campus.
Marshall safety Braydon Drayton was arrested Wednesday and charged for his alleged actions in a domestic assault incident.
According to a report from WSAZ, Drayton was place din custody at a regional jail with a bond set at $55,000. Drayton was charged for suspected strangulation and domestic battery of a woman. A formal complaint submitted earlier in the day claimed the alleged victim had red marks around her neck and chest following the alleged assault by Drayton. The victim claims to have been grabbed by Drayton around her neck as tempers flared.
Drayton has been suspended by the Marshall football program on an indefinite basis, allowing the legal process to play out before any further decisions on his status with the program may be made.
With Rutgers searching for a new head coach and Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead reportedly being among the top candidates to fill the vacancy, the rumor-denial season is in full swing in Starkville. Days after Moorhead deflected the idea of him leaving Mississippi State to take the Rutgers job, some of Moorhead’s players are coming to his aide to shut down the idea the coach would return to his home state.
“It’s funnier to him than anything,” Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader said, according to a Mississippi Clarion Ledger report on Tuesday. “He’s not leaving an SEC West program. He’s told me that multiple times.”
“He’s our coach. He’s been the same guy,” Shrader said. “He’s passionate about this team. He’s very vocal about that. He’s not going anywhere.”
Joining Shrader in attempting to shut down the Moorhead-to-Rutgers rumor mill was running back Kylin Hill, who summed up the discussion as nothing more than the typical banter that seemingly happens during the silly season that is the coaching carousel.
“There’s always going to be outside noise,” Hill said. “That’s the world we live in today. I’m not too focused on it. Nobody’s focused on it. Everybody loves the man.”
Moorhead and Mississippi State will have their attention set on this week’s game. The Bulldogs hit the road for a game at Texas A&M on Saturday. Mississippi State is looking to even its record at 4-4.
In this day and age, officials are being scrutinized to degrees once never dreamed of. With multiple angles for instant replays on television and on the big stadium scoreboards, every little mistake by an official in a football game will come under fire from fans, coaches and players. Following a tough loss to Florida, South Carolina fans and their head coach, Will Muschamp, were not particularly pleased with some officiating decisions or lack of decisions made in the setback at home against the Gators. South Carolina’s issues were just the latest in a string of concerns folks around the SEC have had about the integrity of the officials calling their games, a story every fanbase in every conference can relate to in some way.
On Wednesday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey addressed the general concerns fans about the officials working game sin his conference. In short, Sankey says nobody is perfect.
“The Southeastern Conference is entrusted with supporting an officiating program that is responsible for calling the games of our member schools. We take this duty most seriously,” Sankey wrote on the SEC’s official website. “We view perfection as our desired goal while also understanding it will always be an elusive standard in a game that is filled with surprises. And we are disappointed when we don’t get it right. Because our goal is to get it right, every time.”
Sankey continued to enforce the idea the SEC is constantly monitoring the performance of their officials and explained the assignments for officials may also be adjusted according to their ongoing in-season performance reviews. While the SEC does not make these assignment changes transparent once changes are made, the idea is to have the best officials working the best games without any potential issues becoming growing concerns in key moments.
Sankey also issued a reminder that coaches and administrators throughout the conference are not allowed to publicly rip the officials, a standard operating procedure in every conference (just ask Lane Kiffin about that).
The SEC has taken some strides in an effort to be more transparent about the officiating process with the launch of a new Twitter account (just don’t check the mentions on game days) and programming on the SEC Network to detail how the rules are governed and upheld during games.
One of Kentucky’s cornerbacks is potentially on the move out of Lexington. Stanley Garner announced on Wednesday he has made the decision to enter his name into the transfer portal, allowing him to begin exploring his options for a new place to call home.
Garner announced his decision with a statement released on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
“After long and careful consideration as well as discussions with my family, I will be entering the transfer portal to openly explore the best opportunities for me in order to utilize my remaining eligibility and further my education,” Garner said in his statement. “I pray and ask that this decision be respected.”
Garner’s decision comes as little surprise given the state of the Wildcats at this point in time. Kentucky’s defensive backfield is a pretty strong position group with a nucleus of young talent to rely on. Sophomore Cedrick Dort starts at one of the corner positions, with redshirt freshman Jamari Brown listed as his backup. At the other corner position, junior Brandin Echols is sitting at the top of the depth chart with freshman M.J. Devonshire Jr. sitting second on the depth chart. With so many options at the cornerback position for Kentucky to play with, playing time has been limited for Garner.
You can read the full statement from Garner in the embedded tweet below.
If Garner transfers to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Garner used his redshirt year of eligibility in 2018 as a freshman and appeared in six games this season. That will leave him with two years of eligibility beginning in 2021.
Garner, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to Kentucky in the Class of 2019 over offers from a large number of programs including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi State, Miami and many more. Where Garner goes next will wait to be confirmed, but he will likely have plenty of offers on the table considering how popular he was as a recruit coming out of high school.