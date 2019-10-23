Jim Harbaugh labels rumor of NFL exit strategy ‘total crap’

Jim Harbaugh may have the opportunity for a return to the NFL, but, if he does, it seemingly won’t be of his own volition.

With the heat seemingly smoldering underneath Harbaugh’s seat because of the failure thus far to live up to expectations he brought with him to Ann Arbor, a report surfaced earlier this week that the Michigan head coach’s “representatives have their eye on getting their client back in the NFL.” Harbaugh, of course, was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14 before returning to his alma mater in late December to 2014.

With the speculation of a return to the NFL serving as fodder for rival coaches on the recruiting trail, Harbaugh has reportedly sent a letter to the parents of his current players in which he blasts the rumor of an exit strategy as “total crap.” The coach goes on to point out that he doesn’t “even have an ‘agent or representative'” and he’s “committed to your sons, their education and to their development as football players and people.”

Jim Harbaugh refutes rumors of interest in the NFL: "I don't even have an agent or representative." pic.twitter.com/SyHDn3rsO2 — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) October 23, 2019

While the letter was directed at current players, it’s no doubt intended to reach the parents of potential future players as well. Whether it will hit its intended target remains to be seen — as will whether or not Harbaugh will get a sixth season with the Wolverines as well.