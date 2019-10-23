Kentucky redshirt freshman CB Stanley Garner announces decision to enter transfer portal

One of Kentucky’s cornerbacks is potentially on the move out of Lexington. Stanley Garner announced on Wednesday he has made the decision to enter his name into the transfer portal, allowing him to begin exploring his options for a new place to call home.

Garner announced his decision with a statement released on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

“After long and careful consideration as well as discussions with my family, I will be entering the transfer portal to openly explore the best opportunities for me in order to utilize my remaining eligibility and further my education,” Garner said in his statement. “I pray and ask that this decision be respected.”

Garner’s decision comes as little surprise given the state of the Wildcats at this point in time. Kentucky’s defensive backfield is a pretty strong position group with a nucleus of young talent to rely on. Sophomore Cedrick Dort starts at one of the corner positions, with redshirt freshman Jamari Brown listed as his backup. At the other corner position, junior Brandin Echols is sitting at the top of the depth chart with freshman M.J. Devonshire Jr. sitting second on the depth chart. With so many options at the cornerback position for Kentucky to play with, playing time has been limited for Garner.

You can read the full statement from Garner in the embedded tweet below.

Please Respect my Decision 🙏🏾‼️ ima always love all the fans who showed loved to me at Kentucky #BBN pic.twitter.com/SjKphZh839 — SG3 🕊 (@StanleyG_9) October 23, 2019

If Garner transfers to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Garner used his redshirt year of eligibility in 2018 as a freshman and appeared in six games this season. That will leave him with two years of eligibility beginning in 2021.

Garner, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to Kentucky in the Class of 2019 over offers from a large number of programs including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi State, Miami and many more. Where Garner goes next will wait to be confirmed, but he will likely have plenty of offers on the table considering how popular he was as a recruit coming out of high school.

