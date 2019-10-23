Mark Richt gives post-heart attack update

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thankfully, Mark Richt has regained control of his health.

Late Monday morning, Richt took to social media to acknowledge that he had suffered a heart attack earlier in the day. According to the coach-turned-broadcaster, he was doing fine and planned on being “at work this week.”

In a video update posted on Instagram Wednesday, the 59-year-old Richt stated that he was being released from a Miramar Beach, Fla., hospital and heading home.

“They took unbelievable care of me,” Richt said of the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital. “I feel great. I’m looking forward to getting a little bit of rest and then getting back to work.

“But God bless everybody who has been praying for me and for my family. It’s been wonderful. I felt the prayers, and they worked. I love you guys.”

At this point, it’s unclear when exactly Richt will be getting back to his duties as an analyst for the ACC Network and ESPN.