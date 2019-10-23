Oregon WR Brenden Schooler ducks his way into the portal

This was certainly an unexpected development.

First reported by The Oregonian and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com, wide receiver Brenden Schooler has taken the first step in leaving Oregon by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Because he has only played in three games this season due to injury, Schooler would be able to take a redshirt for the 2019 season, leaving him another year of eligibility that he could use in 2020 as he would be a graduate transfer.

According to The Oregonian, Schooler had dismissed the idea of using a redshirt just a couple of weeks ago.

In early August, Schooler suffered a foot injury that was expected to sideline him for 6-8 weeks. Given that timeline, the target date on the long end for a return was Oct. 5 against Cal; earlier this month, Schooler did indeed return for the Golden Bears game.

In his three appearances this season, Schooler has caught just two passes for 44 yards. Last season, Schooler totaled 203 yards and a touchdown on 21 receptions. He was also valuable in the third phase of the game as he had been named first-team All-Pac-12 for special teams each of the past two seasons.

As for a potential landing spot? The Oregonian notes that Schooler’s younger brother, Colin, is a junior linebacker at Arizona.