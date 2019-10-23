Portal pulls in QB, RB from Arizona State, leaves Sun Devils with 68 scholarship players

As has been the case at fellow Pac-12 member Colorado this week, the portal has been busier than usual on the campus of Arizona State.

It began Monday with linebacker Ely Doyle taking to Twitter to announce that he has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. A day later, two more players — quarterback Dillon Sterling-Cole and running back Isaiah Floyd — have informed the coaching staff that they are taking the first step in leaving the Sun Devils by placing their respective names into the portal.

Sterling-Cole was a four-star member of ASU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country. After attempting 55 passes as a true freshman, the Texas native attempted just two more the next two-plus seasons.

As part of ASU’s quarterback competition this year, Sterling-Cole was beaten out by one true freshman for the starting job (Jayden Daniels) and by another true freshman for the backup job (Joey Yellen). Sterling-Cole had spent the first half of the 2019 season as the Sun Devils’ No. 3 quarterback.

After signing with ASU from the junior-college ranks, Floyd ran for 204 yards on 43 carries in 11 games last season. In 2019, he had 11 attempts for 47 yards.

With the trio of departures, 247Sports.com wrote, “ASU’s active scholarship count is now down to 68 players, which is a historical low for the program.”