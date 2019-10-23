SEC commissioner Greg Sankey addresses concerns over officiating

In this day and age, officials are being scrutinized to degrees once never dreamed of. With multiple angles for instant replays on television and on the big stadium scoreboards, every little mistake by an official in a football game will come under fire from fans, coaches and players. Following a tough loss to Florida, South Carolina fans and their head coach, Will Muschamp, were not particularly pleased with some officiating decisions or lack of decisions made in the setback at home against the Gators. South Carolina’s issues were just the latest in a string of concerns folks around the SEC have had about the integrity of the officials calling their games, a story every fanbase in every conference can relate to in some way.
On Wednesday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey addressed the general concerns fans about the officials working game sin his conference. In short, Sankey says nobody is perfect.
“The Southeastern Conference is entrusted with supporting an officiating program that is responsible for calling the games of our member schools. We take this duty most seriously,” Sankey wrote on the SEC’s official website. “We view perfection as our desired goal while also understanding it will always be an elusive standard in a game that is filled with surprises. And we are disappointed when we don’t get it right. Because our goal is to get it right, every time.”
Sankey continued to enforce the idea the SEC is constantly monitoring the performance of their officials and explained the assignments for officials may also be adjusted according to their ongoing in-season performance reviews. While the SEC does not make these assignment changes transparent once changes are made, the idea is to have the best officials working the best games without any potential issues becoming growing concerns in key moments.
Sankey also issued a reminder that coaches and administrators throughout the conference are not allowed to publicly rip the officials, a standard operating procedure in every conference (just ask Lane Kiffin about that).
The SEC has taken some strides in an effort to be more transparent about the officiating process with the launch of a new Twitter account (just don’t check the mentions on game days) and programming on the SEC Network to detail how the rules are governed and upheld during games.
One of Kentucky’s cornerbacks is potentially on the move out of Lexington. Stanley Garner announced on Wednesday he has made the decision to enter his name into the transfer portal, allowing him to begin exploring his options for a new place to call home.
Garner announced his decision with a statement released on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.
“After long and careful consideration as well as discussions with my family, I will be entering the transfer portal to openly explore the best opportunities for me in order to utilize my remaining eligibility and further my education,” Garner said in his statement. “I pray and ask that this decision be respected.”
Garner’s decision comes as little surprise given the state of the Wildcats at this point in time. Kentucky’s defensive backfield is a pretty strong position group with a nucleus of young talent to rely on. Sophomore Cedrick Dort starts at one of the corner positions, with redshirt freshman Jamari Brown listed as his backup. At the other corner position, junior Brandin Echols is sitting at the top of the depth chart with freshman M.J. Devonshire Jr. sitting second on the depth chart. With so many options at the cornerback position for Kentucky to play with, playing time has been limited for Garner.
If Garner transfers to another FBS program, he will have to sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Garner used his redshirt year of eligibility in 2018 as a freshman and appeared in six games this season. That will leave him with two years of eligibility beginning in 2021.
Garner, a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, committed to Kentucky in the Class of 2019 over offers from a large number of programs including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Mississippi State, Miami and many more. Where Garner goes next will wait to be confirmed, but he will likely have plenty of offers on the table considering how popular he was as a recruit coming out of high school.
Barney Cotton has taken a huge step in what he hopes will be a return to full health and a normal life — and, ultimately, to the sidelines.
In mid-July, UNLV confirmed that Cotton would be stepping down from his duties as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach as he awaited a heart transplant. Three months later, Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez announced on Twitter that Cotton would be undergoing heart transplant surgery Tuesday afternoon.
While there’s been no official word from the coach or the football program, it’s being reported that the surgery, which was performed in Omaha, Neb., was a success.
As for what’s next for the 63-year-old Cotton, who hopes to return to coaching, over the next few months? From the Mayo Clinic:
After you’ve had surgery to place your donor heart, you’ll stay in the intensive care unit (ICU). You’ll generally be moved to a regular hospital room after a few days in the ICU, and you’ll usually remain in the hospital for a week or two. The amount of time you’ll spend in the ICU and in the hospital can vary.
After you leave the hospital, you’ll be closely monitored at your outpatient transplant center by your transplant team. Due to the frequency and intensity of the monitoring, many people stay close by the transplant center for the first three months. Afterward, the follow-up visits are less frequent, and it’s easier to travel back and forth for follow-up visits.
You’ll also be monitored for any signs or symptoms of rejection, such as shortness of breath, fever, fatigue, not urinating as much or weight gain. It’s important to let your transplant team know if you notice any signs or symptoms of rejection or infection.
After your heart transplant, you’ll have several follow-up appointments at the transplant center. You’ll have regular tests, including blood work, echocardiograms, electrocardiograms and heart biopsies.
To determine whether your body is rejecting the new heart, you’ll have frequent heart biopsies in the first few months after heart transplantation, when rejection is most likely to occur. The frequency of necessary biopsies decreases over time.
Thankfully, Mark Richt has regained control of his health.
Late Monday morning, Richt took to social media to acknowledge that he had suffered a heart attack earlier in the day. According to the coach-turned-broadcaster, he was doing fine and planned on being “at work this week.”
In a video update posted on Instagram Wednesday, the 59-year-old Richt stated that he was being released from a Miramar Beach, Fla., hospital and heading home.
“They took unbelievable care of me,” Richt said of the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital. “I feel great. I’m looking forward to getting a little bit of rest and then getting back to work.
“But God bless everybody who has been praying for me and for my family. It’s been wonderful. I felt the prayers, and they worked. I love you guys.”
At this point, it’s unclear when exactly Richt will be getting back to his duties as an analyst for the ACC Network and ESPN.
Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury has already had an impact on the chase for the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Not surprisingly, it’s also having an impact on his team’s title chances as well.
In the latest release of the odds to win the 2019 College Football Playoff championship, one offshore sportsbook has the reigning national champions, Clemson, listed as the favorite at 5/2. Those are the same odds the Tigers received a week ago.
Alabama, which was also at 5/2 last week, dipped a bit to 3/1 after its starting quarterback suffered a high-ankle sprain and underwent the same surgical procedure he had performed a year ago.
LSU, at 11/2 Oct. 14, has seen its odds shorten to 9/2. Ohio State and Oklahoma remain the same at 5/1 and 6/1, respectively.
At 150/1, SMU has the best Group of Five odds, followed by Appalachian State and Cincinnati at 500/1.