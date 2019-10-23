South Carolina’s second-leading rusher likely out vs. Tennessee

The NCAA stuff wasn’t the only negative coming out of Columbia Tuesday.
On the first play from scrimmage in South Carolina’s loss to Florida this past Saturday, Rico Dowdle went down with a knee injury and didn’t return to the playing field. While the injury was subsequently diagnosed as a sprain, Will Muschamp has indicated that it’s unlikely that the running back will be available for this weekend’s game against Tennessee.
The best news coming out of the injury is that surgery will not be required, significantly shortening the length of time Dowdle will be sidelined.
This season, the senior has rushed for 457 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries. The yards are second on the Gamecocks while the touchdowns are tied for the team lead with Tavien Feaster.
Feaster’s 492 yards are tops on the team.
As has been the case at fellow Pac-12 member Colorado this week, the portal has been busier than usual on the campus of Arizona State.
It began Monday with linebacker Ely Doyle taking to Twitter to announce that he has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. A day later, two more players — quarterback Dillon Sterling-Cole and running back Isaiah Floyd — have informed the coaching staff that they are taking the first step in leaving the Sun Devils by placing their respective names into the portal.
Sterling-Cole was a four-star member of ASU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country. After attempting 55 passes as a true freshman, the Texas native attempted just two more the next two-plus seasons.
As part of ASU’s quarterback competition this year, Sterling-Cole was beaten out by one true freshman for the starting job (Jayden Daniels) and by another true freshman for the backup job (Joey Yellen). Sterling-Cole had spent the first half of the 2019 season as the Sun Devils’ No. 3 quarterback.
After signing with ASU from the junior-college ranks, Floyd ran for 204 yards on 43 carries in 11 games last season. In 2019, he had 11 attempts for 47 yards.
With the trio of departures, 247Sports.com wrote, “ASU’s active scholarship count is now down to 68 players, which is a historical low for the program.”
For a team scuffling along with a 2-5 record, this development isn’t exactly optimal.
Tuesday, Mike Bobo announced that Marvin Kinsey has been indefinitely suspended from the Colorado State football program. The head coach gave no specific reason for the punitive measure nor, obviously, how long the running back will be sidelined.
Kinsey’s 703 yards rushing are not only easily the most for any member of the Rams — the No. 2 rusher, Dante Wright, has 180 yards — but are tops among all players in the Mountain West Conference. Those yards are tied for 19th nationally as well.
The senior is also third on the team with 16 receptions and two receiving touchdowns, while his 209 receiving yards are good for fourth.
This isn’t the first suspension with which Kinsey has been forced to deal as he was sidelined for both CSU’s 2017 bowl game and the 2018 season opener for unspecified violations of team rules.
Suddenly, it’s a mini Bexit in Boulder for Mel Tucker and his Colorado football program.
Earlier this week, it was reported that junior strong safety Aaron Maddox (HERE) and senior tight end Darrion Jones had decided to place their names into the NCAA transfer database. Tuesday, Tucker confirmed those departures.
Additionally, the head coach revealed that redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Jacob Callier has taken the same route as his former teammates and entered the portal. When asked for a reason behind Collier’s departure, Tucker stated that “it was just not working out for him here.”
Callier played in just three games this season. His 2018 season ended prematurely because of injury.
The linebacker’s greatest claim to fame during his time in Colorado was a play in the Nebraska game last year in which was guilty of, at bare minimum, being overly-aggressive in twisting Cornhusker quarterback Adrian Martinez’s right leg in one direction while his teammates tackled him in the opposite way. The play was sent to both the Big Ten and Pac-12 for review, but no punishments were meted out over the incident.
Demari Medley‘s troubled last few months in Jonesboro has finally come to an end.
Medley was suspended by head coach Blake Anderson for all of Arkansas State’s spring practice because of unspecified violations of team rules. A month or so later, Medley was reportedly checking out the transfer portal before ultimately being reinstated by Anderson.
Earlier this week, however, Anderson confirmed that junior cornerback has, once again, been dismissed from the football program.
“Just [to] be honest, it was just time for him to move on and find a place that he’s happy. This is not it,” Anderson said when asked about the reason or reasons behind this latest dismissal. “Just felt like it was, instead of waiting till the end of the season to do it, it was better off just to remove him from the equation now. I want all people moving in the same direction.”
In seven games this season, Medley had been credited with a dozen tackles. Last year, Medley intercepted a pair of passes, returning one for a touchdown, in a dozen appearances.