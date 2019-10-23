South Carolina’s second-leading rusher likely out vs. Tennessee

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NCAA stuff wasn’t the only negative coming out of Columbia Tuesday.

On the first play from scrimmage in South Carolina’s loss to Florida this past Saturday, Rico Dowdle went down with a knee injury and didn’t return to the playing field. While the injury was subsequently diagnosed as a sprain, Will Muschamp has indicated that it’s unlikely that the running back will be available for this weekend’s game against Tennessee.

The best news coming out of the injury is that surgery will not be required, significantly shortening the length of time Dowdle will be sidelined.

This season, the senior has rushed for 457 yards and four touchdowns on 78 carries. The yards are second on the Gamecocks while the touchdowns are tied for the team lead with Tavien Feaster.

Feaster’s 492 yards are tops on the team.