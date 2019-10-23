Stanford’s top two QBs questionable; kicker Jet Toner out for year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Whether one of Stanford’s top two quarterbacks — or both — are available this coming weekend remains a moving target.

Some type of head injury sidelined season-opening starter K.J. Costello for the USC game in Week 2, although he was able to return the following weekend. However, after playing in two straight games, a thumb injury kept him out of the Week 5 win over Oregon State and the Week 6 upset of Washington.

In that win over the Huskies, though, Costello’s backup, Davis Mills, suffered a calf injury. Both Costello and Mills went on to sit out the Week 8 loss to UCLA. With Arizona on tap this weekend, both quarterbacks remain questionable, although Costello was at least able to partially participate in practice Tuesday.

In addition to the twin signal-callers, the Cardinal also announced that kicker Jet Toner will not play again this season. The senior (47-57 on field goals in his career, perfect on all 101 point-afters) suffered an injury to his kicking leg while covering a kickoff in the Bruins loss.

David Shaw announces that Jet Toner will miss the rest of the year. K.J. Costello and Davis Mills remain questionable. Costello will be a partial participant in practice today. #GoStanford — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) October 22, 2019

In place of Costello and Mills, Jack West made his first career start at the collegiate level — and, suffice to say, it was a less-than-auspicious one.

The redshirt freshman completed 15-of-32 passes for 143 yards, posting an 84.4 passer rating. He was also sacked seven times by the Bruins defense and was officially credited with minus-23 yards rushing.

As for Toner’s replacement last week, Ryan Sanborn, a true freshman punter, made his lone extra-point attempt.