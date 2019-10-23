Stanford’s top two QBs questionable; kicker Jet Toner out for year

Whether one of Stanford’s top two quarterbacks — or both — are available this coming weekend remains a moving target.
Some type of head injury sidelined season-opening starter K.J. Costello for the USC game in Week 2, although he was able to return the following weekend. However, after playing in two straight games, a thumb injury kept him out of the Week 5 win over Oregon State and the Week 6 upset of Washington.
In that win over the Huskies, though, Costello’s backup, Davis Mills, suffered a calf injury. Both Costello and Mills went on to sit out the Week 8 loss to UCLA. With Arizona on tap this weekend, both quarterbacks remain questionable, although Costello was at least able to partially participate in practice Tuesday.
In addition to the twin signal-callers, the Cardinal also announced that kicker Jet Toner will not play again this season. The senior (47-57 on field goals in his career, perfect on all 101 point-afters) suffered an injury to his kicking leg while covering a kickoff in the Bruins loss.
In place of Costello and Mills, Jack West made his first career start at the collegiate level — and, suffice to say, it was a less-than-auspicious one.
The redshirt freshman completed 15-of-32 passes for 143 yards, posting an 84.4 passer rating. He was also sacked seven times by the Bruins defense and was officially credited with minus-23 yards rushing.
As for Toner’s replacement last week, Ryan Sanborn, a true freshman punter, made his lone extra-point attempt.
This was certainly an unexpected development.
First reported by The Oregonian and subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com, wide receiver Brenden Schooler has taken the first step in leaving Oregon by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. Because he has only played in three games this season due to injury, Schooler would be able to take a redshirt for the 2019 season, leaving him another year of eligibility that he could use in 2020 as he would be a graduate transfer.
According to The Oregonian, Schooler had dismissed the idea of using a redshirt just a couple of weeks ago.
In early August, Schooler suffered a foot injury that was expected to sideline him for 6-8 weeks. Given that timeline, the target date on the long end for a return was Oct. 5 against Cal; earlier this month, Schooler did indeed return for the Golden Bears game.
In his three appearances this season, Schooler has caught just two passes for 44 yards. Last season, Schooler totaled 203 yards and a touchdown on 21 receptions. He was also valuable in the third phase of the game as he had been named first-team All-Pac-12 for special teams each of the past two seasons.
As for a potential landing spot? The Oregonian notes that Schooler’s younger brother, Colin, is a junior linebacker at Arizona.
Following this past weekend’s on-field mishap, one of the most iconic mascots in all of college football will be taking a medical redshirt for the remainder of the year.
During the second quarter of what would become a decisive Oklahoma win over West Virginia, the beloved Sooner Schooner, as is custom, came onto the field to celebrate an OU touchdown, this one a two-yard run by Jalen Hurts. Unfortunately, the two-horsepower wagon showed once again that its turn radius at top speed is nearly nil as it toppled over around the 15-yard line, sending the drivers crashing to the turf and the horses running untethered from human restraints toward the tunnel.
As scary as it looked, the university subsequently released a statement in which it was confirmed that neither the humans nor the horses involved were seriously injured.
However, in a statement from senior associate athletic director Kenny Mossman Tuesday night, the university announced that Sooner Schooner won’t run for the remainder of the season. The damaged Schooner is being rebuilt and could be on display for at least one of the remaining home games, while a new one is being built that will likely be ready for spring practice next year.
We will repair the damaged Schooner and its future use will be for static display,. It is possible that it will be back at a game this season, but it will not run. We also are in the process of having a new Schooner constructed. There is no timetable yet for when it will be ready. I would anticipate having it in time for the spring game.
Oklahoma has two home games remaining this season, Nov. 9 vs. Iowa State and Nov. 23 vs. TCU.
As has been the case at fellow Pac-12 member Colorado this week, the portal has been busier than usual on the campus of Arizona State.
It began Monday with linebacker Ely Doyle taking to Twitter to announce that he has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. A day later, two more players — quarterback Dillon Sterling-Cole and running back Isaiah Floyd — have informed the coaching staff that they are taking the first step in leaving the Sun Devils by placing their respective names into the portal.
Sterling-Cole was a four-star member of ASU’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 14 pro-style quarterback in the country. After attempting 55 passes as a true freshman, the Texas native attempted just two more the next two-plus seasons.
As part of ASU’s quarterback competition this year, Sterling-Cole was beaten out by one true freshman for the starting job (Jayden Daniels) and by another true freshman for the backup job (Joey Yellen). Sterling-Cole had spent the first half of the 2019 season as the Sun Devils’ No. 3 quarterback.
After signing with ASU from the junior-college ranks, Floyd ran for 204 yards on 43 carries in 11 games last season. In 2019, he had 11 attempts for 47 yards.
With the trio of departures, 247Sports.com wrote, “ASU’s active scholarship count is now down to 68 players, which is a historical low for the program.”
For a team scuffling along with a 2-5 record, this development isn’t exactly optimal.
Tuesday, Mike Bobo announced that Marvin Kinsey has been indefinitely suspended from the Colorado State football program. The head coach gave no specific reason for the punitive measure nor, obviously, how long the running back will be sidelined.
Kinsey’s 703 yards rushing are not only easily the most for any member of the Rams — the No. 2 rusher, Dante Wright, has 180 yards — but are tops among all players in the Mountain West Conference. Those yards are tied for 19th nationally as well.
The senior is also third on the team with 16 receptions and two receiving touchdowns, while his 209 receiving yards are good for fourth.
This isn’t the first suspension with which Kinsey has been forced to deal as he was sidelined for both CSU’s 2017 bowl game and the 2018 season opener for unspecified violations of team rules.