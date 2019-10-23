Third Buff this week leaves Colorado, enters portal

Suddenly, it’s a mini Bexit in Boulder for Mel Tucker and his Colorado football program.

Earlier this week, it was reported that junior strong safety Aaron Maddox (HERE) and senior tight end Darrion Jones had decided to place their names into the NCAA transfer database. Tuesday, Tucker confirmed those departures.

Additionally, the head coach revealed that redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Jacob Callier has taken the same route as his former teammates and entered the portal. When asked for a reason behind Collier’s departure, Tucker stated that “it was just not working out for him here.”

Callier played in just three games this season. His 2018 season ended prematurely because of injury.

The linebacker’s greatest claim to fame during his time in Colorado was a play in the Nebraska game last year in which was guilty of, at bare minimum, being overly-aggressive in twisting Cornhusker quarterback Adrian Martinez’s right leg in one direction while his teammates tackled him in the opposite way. The play was sent to both the Big Ten and Pac-12 for review, but no punishments were meted out over the incident.