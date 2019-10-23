UNLV’s Barney Cotton undergoes successful heart transplant

Barney Cotton has taken a huge step in what he hopes will be a return to full health and a normal life — and, ultimately, to the sidelines.

In mid-July, UNLV confirmed that Cotton would be stepping down from his duties as offensive coordinator and tight ends coach as he awaited a heart transplant. Three months later, Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez announced on Twitter that Cotton would be undergoing heart transplant surgery Tuesday afternoon.

Today at 3:30 PT 5:30 MT Coach Cotton @Coach_Cotton will undergo heart transplant surgery. Please send your thoughts and prayers for a successful surgery & speedy recovery his way.

We’re praying for you Coach! — Coach Tony Sanchez (@UNLVSanchez) October 22, 2019

While there’s been no official word from the coach or the football program, it’s being reported that the surgery, which was performed in Omaha, Neb., was a success.

Former #UNLVfb offensive coordinator Barney Cotton had a successful heart transplant. Now comes the long recovery process and the hope that the body properly accepts the new heart. — Mark Anderson (@markanderson65) October 23, 2019

As for what’s next for the 63-year-old Cotton, who hopes to return to coaching, over the next few months? From the Mayo Clinic: