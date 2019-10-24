Army strikes agreement with Independence Bowl, ESPN

Army has struck a deal with ESPN and the Independence Bowl to see the Black Knights play in Shreveport in even-numbered years coming up and in ESPN-owned bowl games in odd years, through 2025.
Army will play in the Independence Bowl in 2020, ’22 and ’24, assuming the team is bowl eligible. In odd-numbered years, the Knights are guaranteed a slot in one of 13 different bowl games.
Army is an at-large team this year, meaning Jeff Monken‘s team will have to fill a slot unused by one of the 10 FBS conferences.
“We are thrilled to partner with ESPN Events and the Independence Bowl,” Army AD Mike Buddie said. “This opportunity comes from the hard work and success of our football coaching staff and our incredible cadets who represent us so well on a national stage. I want to thank Pete Derzis and Clint Overby of ESPN Events and Missy Setters of the Independence Bowl for their commitment to our program. I know that the Army faithful will enjoy traveling with our team in future years to these great bowl games.”
“The Independence Bowl Foundation is excited to feature Army West Point as a primary tie-in for our game for three of the next six years and continuing the strong tradition of honoring our military men and women here in Shreveport,” said Independence Bowl executive director Missy Setters. “Their football program is steeped in college football tradition with bowl victories, national championships, and Heisman Trophy winners. Army represents all that is great about the game of college football.”
It’s no coincidence the contract expires after 2025, by the way. The College Football Playoff contract expires after that bowl cycle, and at that point pretty much the entire college football postseason is entirely up for grabs.