Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list actually includes Ohio State’s Ryan Day

A bit of a kerfuffle was kicked up amidst Buckeye Nation earlier this month when Ryan Day was left off the Dodd Trophy’s midseason watch list (that award doesn’t include first-year head coaches, for those still unaware). Another coaching award released its midseason(ish) watch list this week and, fear not Buckeye faithful, Day is included.

Wednesday, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, handed out annually since 1986, released its version of a midyear watch list, with 22 head coaches being recognized. Headlining that group is Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who claimed last year’s version of the award named for the Alabama coaching legend. Swinney, who played his college football for the Crimson Tide, is actually the only three-time winner of the award, having won it in back-to-back seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Of the 22 watch listers, just two of them do not coach teams currently ranked in the Top 25 — UAB’s Bill Clark, Memphis’ Mike Norvell. Four other Group of Five coaches are represented, with Appalachian State’s Eliah Drinkwitz, SMU’s Sonny Dykes, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Boise State’s Bryan Harsin finishing up that grouping.

Ohio State’s Day is one of four Big Ten teams represented, tying the SEC for the most of any single conference. The Big 12 has three, while the ACC and Pac-12 have two apiece.

Bryan Kelly of Notre Dame is the only football independent on the list.