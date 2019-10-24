Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses bill mimicking California Fair Pay to Play Act

The NCAA played tough with California when its name, image and likeness bill rolled through the state’s assembly and right to Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s desk, where he ultimately signed it into law.

Just how much longer do you think that act will fly publicly?

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his support for a pair of bills that would see the Sunshine State’s college athletes win the right to market their own name, image and likeness.

Speaking to the media, DeSantis told the Tampa Bay Times he expected issues to arise, but he wouldn’t allow that to crumble his support of the issue.

“I’m confident those issues can be addressed in a way that will maintain college athletics as really special thing but also provide the ability for our student athletes to be able to benefit just like anybody else would be able to benefit,” DeSantis said.

“To the 470,000 student athletes across this nation: help is on its way,” state Rep. Kionne McGhee, D-Miami, author of an earlier bill to pay college athletes. “We’re sick and tired of the hypocrisy within a classroom setting where young athletes are taught about capitalism and taught about the free market but are being told, on the other hand, they cannot participate because they have a gift.”

With the governor already on board, it seems as if it’s only a matter of time before Florida joins California in breaking the NCAA’s ranks. A bushel of other states are actively considering measures, and there are currently multiple bills making their way through Washington to force the issue nationally.

The NCAA can puff its chest and say it’s prepared to boot California’s member schools in the event the Fair Pay to Play Act goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. That’s largely and empty threat, and state politicians across the country are showing just exactly how empty it is by joining the Golden State. Either the NCAA can change, or it can cling to its rulebook until the rulebook is all it has left.