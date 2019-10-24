Middle Tennessee State loses leading tackler to season-ending injury

For a defense looking to continue its conference momentum, this one serves as a sizeable blow.
Reed Blankenship went down with an ankle injury in the third quarter of Middle Tennessee State’s loss to North Texas last Saturday. The unspecified injury was severe enough that it required surgery.
Surgery that, as it turns out, will end the true junior safety’s 2019 season.
“It’s a tough loss anytime you lose a player to injury,” head coach Rick Stockstill said. “You hate to see it, because you know how much these guys invest in this game.”
Blankenship, who missed all of spring practice because of offseason surgery, currently leads the Blue Raiders in tackles with 58, including a team-leading 18 solo tackles. Last year, Blankenship earned first-team All-Conference USA honors.
During his time in Murfreesboro, Blankenship has started 28 games.
Take note: An SEC team is willingly heading north of the Mason-Dixon Line for a college football game.
In addition to a scheduling change to help UConn in its move to football independence next season, Ole Miss Thursday announced that it has reached an agreement with Purdue on a future home-and-home series. The Boilermakers will travel to Oxford for a game Sept. 10, 2033, with the Rebels making the trek to West Lafayette Sept. 9 of the following season.
The 2033 game would mark just the second time the two football programs have met, with the first coming in 1929 at the home of the Boilermakers. The school noted in its release that “[t]he last present-day Big Ten school to visit Oxford was in 1952 when the Rebels defeated Maryland, 21-14, at Hemingway Stadium.”
The last time Ole Miss went north to play a Power Five school, they made the trip to South Bend for a 37-14 loss to Notre Dame in 1985. They also played Wyoming on the road in 2004.
For Purdue, they have played host to just two SEC schools in their history: Vanderbilt (1941 and 2019) and Missouri (2018).
Even for a lenient head football coach, this’ll normally net you some type of suspension.
Tuesday, Bob Davie announced that Sheriron Jones had been indefinitely suspended from his New Mexico football program. The head coach declined to give a reason for the suspension, stating only that it “has absolutely nothing to do with his conduct as far as football or game-related.”
Wednesday, however, reports surfaced that explained the suspension, with multiple media outlets in the area reporting that the quarterback was arrested Oct. 18 after being accused of exposing himself to a woman.
From KOB-TV in Albuquerque:
The woman told police that Jones drove past her several times while she was in the Cornell Parking Structure. A criminal complaint states that the woman asked the driver, “are you good?” and he replied, “no, can you give me 10 seconds.”
The woman said she approached the vehicle and noticed the man masturbating.
She reported the incident to UNM Police. She told them that she recognized Jones from social medial posts.
Police said the license plate, which was seen on surveillance video, matched the vehicle belonging to Jones.
Jones began his collegiate playing career at Tennessee as a touted four-star signee in 2015, but ultimately left Rocky Top (twice) and ended up at the junior-college level before moving on to New Mexico. After starting seven games last season, Jones had started three in 2019 even as he lost out on the job in summer camp.
With its second first season as an FBS independent on the horizon, UConn is getting closer to wrapping up its slate for that next step for the program.
Thursday morning, UConn officially announced that it has secured agreements for nine games as part of its 12-game 2020 regular season. The announcement comes four months after UConn decided to leave the AAC following the 2019-20 academic year, moving its sports programs, with the exception of football, to the Big East.
The athletic department still has three games to fill in to complete its 2020 schedule. Additionally, the specific dates for two games, home against Maine and at Virginia, are still to be determined.
In at least one case, a school had to adjust its schedule to accommodate UConn’s fledgling independence voyage.
In a separate press release, Ole Miss announced that its game against Middle Tennessee State had been moved to Sept. 7, 2024. That game had originally been scheduled for Sept. 26 of next year.
“I would like to thank the many Universities that collaborated with us as we continue to work through the complicated process of constructing our schedule for the 2020 season,” UConn athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. “I feel that the schedule will be one that our football program and our fans can be excited about and I look forward to finalizing the 2020 schedule shortly.”
Coming off a close call against Kansas, the status of one of Texas’ top playmakers in the passing game is seemingly a very fluid situation.
According to media outlets in the area, wide receiver Brennan Eagles has missed multiple practices this week for what’s being described as personal reasons. 247Sports.com wrote that “Eagles did sit down to meet with head coach Tom Herman Wednesday after he had already missed the first practice of the week.”
The substance of that sit-down was not detailed. At this point in time, it’s uncertain if the sophomore will travel with the rest of his teammates as No. 15 Texas takes on TCU in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.
Right now, Eagles is second on the Longhorns with 367 receiving yards and tied for second in receiving touchdowns with five. His 19.3 yards per catch leads the team, while his 19 receptions are fourth.