Middle Tennessee State loses leading tackler to season-ending injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For a defense looking to continue its conference momentum, this one serves as a sizeable blow.

Reed Blankenship went down with an ankle injury in the third quarter of Middle Tennessee State’s loss to North Texas last Saturday. The unspecified injury was severe enough that it required surgery.

Surgery that, as it turns out, will end the true junior safety’s 2019 season.

“It’s a tough loss anytime you lose a player to injury,” head coach Rick Stockstill said. “You hate to see it, because you know how much these guys invest in this game.”

Blankenship, who missed all of spring practice because of offseason surgery, currently leads the Blue Raiders in tackles with 58, including a team-leading 18 solo tackles. Last year, Blankenship earned first-team All-Conference USA honors.

During his time in Murfreesboro, Blankenship has started 28 games.