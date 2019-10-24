New Mexico QB Sheriron Jones suspended after allegedly exposing himself to woman

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even for a lenient head football coach, this’ll normally net you some type of suspension.

Tuesday, Bob Davie announced that Sheriron Jones had been indefinitely suspended from his New Mexico football program. The head coach declined to give a reason for the suspension, stating only that it “has absolutely nothing to do with his conduct as far as football or game-related.”

Wednesday, however, reports surfaced that explained the suspension, with multiple media outlets in the area reporting that the quarterback was arrested Oct. 18 after being accused of exposing himself to a woman.

From KOB-TV in Albuquerque:

The woman told police that Jones drove past her several times while she was in the Cornell Parking Structure. A criminal complaint states that the woman asked the driver, “are you good?” and he replied, “no, can you give me 10 seconds.” The woman said she approached the vehicle and noticed the man masturbating. She reported the incident to UNM Police. She told them that she recognized Jones from social medial posts. Police said the license plate, which was seen on surveillance video, matched the vehicle belonging to Jones.

Jones began his collegiate playing career at Tennessee as a touted four-star signee in 2015, but ultimately left Rocky Top (twice) and ended up at the junior-college level before moving on to New Mexico. After starting seven games last season, Jones had started three in 2019 even as he lost out on the job in summer camp.