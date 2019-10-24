Associated Press

No. 16 SMU leading Houston at the break, but Cougars lurking

By Zach BarnettOct 24, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT
No. 16 SMU holds a 21-13 lead over Houston at the break in Space City.

The Mustangs accepted the ball to open the game and breezed down to a 1st-and-goal in just seven snaps, but then stalled out. Shane Buechele threw incomplete on first down, and Xavier Jones was stuffed for a 1-yard gain on second down from the Houston 8-yard line. Buechele found Kylen Granson for six yards on third down, taking the ball to the 1, where Sonny Dykes elected to roll the dice. Buechele hit Reggie Roberson, Jr., on a pick play, but Roberson dropped the ball and SMU came up empty.

The teams traded punts on the next three possessions before SMU finally broke through, moving 85 yards in seven plays — aided by 30 yards of Houston penalties — setting up a 3rd-and-10 strike from Buechele to James Proche for a 15-yard touchdown.

Houston then raced down the field even faster than SMU, gaining 31-yards on a pop pass from Clayton Tune to tight end Christian Trahan on the final play of the first quarter and then a 44-yard run by Mulbah Car on the first snap of the second quarter. Car’s run was ruled a touchdown, but replay brought it out to the 1. Bryson Smith completed the 5-play, 88-yard drive with a zone read keeper one play later, tying the game at 7-7 at the 14:28 mark of the second quarter.

The teams exchanged three-and-outs before Jones zigged and zagged 62 yards for a touchdown, putting SMU up 14-7, and then the Ponies’ defense brought out the bottle service when they recovered a backward pass by Smith, which slipped out of his hands just behind the Houston 47 and was recovered at the Cougars’ 32. Buechele put SMU up 21-7 five plays later with an 11-yard scoring toss to Granson.

Just as it seemed SMU had control of the game, a long drive and a turnover put Houston back in the game.

The Cougars gobbled up 6:18 of the 8:14 remaining in the second quarter to set up a 25-yard Dalton Witherspoon field goal, pulling Houston within 21-10. Amaud Willis-Dalton picked Buechele at the SMU 46 on the next offensive snap, allowing the Houston offense to set up a 34-yard Witherspoon field goal as time expired in the half.

Buechele closed the half 12-of-22 for 130 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, while Jones rushed 10 times for 111 yards and a 62-yard touchdown.

Car, thanks to a handful of missed tackles, has carried Houston’s offense, rushing nine times for 98 yards.

Houston will receive to open the second half.

Scott Frost opens door to Maurice Washington returning to Nebraska roster

By Zach BarnettOct 24, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
It sounds as if Maurice Washington will not be a Nebraska Cornhusker much longer. But, until that happens, he’s technically a part of the team, even if he’s not really on the team right now.

“Maurice and I are going to have another conversation,” Scott Frost said Thursday, via the Omaha World-Herald. “I think if he does want to come back there’s going to be a lot of things he needs to do to earn his team’s trust back and our trust back. We’ll see where it goes from there.”

Washington has a pending court case in which he’s been charged with a felony from allegedly posting revenge-porn of a then-15-year-old girl, but Frost separated Washington from the team since then and said this latest dust up was not related to that. So what is the reason Washington isn’t on the team right now?

Frost isn’t saying. He was asked Thursday if he regrets any aspect of his handling of this situation and said he did not.

“Listen, Coach Osborne was this way. He wasn’t quick to crumple kids up and throw them away,” Frost said. “Some of the kids that are in some of these situations, if they’re gone and out of this program, that road doesn’t lead to very many good places. As long as I’m here, I’m going to try to help these young men as much as I can. That’s the promise I make to their parents when I sit in their living room and tell them we’re going to try to help them no matter what.”

The charitable way to view that is Washington’s life will be better off as a member of Nebraska’s football program than not. The cynical view is that, should Nebraska cut ties, someone else will pick him up, and why should (Insert California Mid-Major here) benefit from his talent and not Nebraska?

Either way, the smart view is that Washington most likely will not carry the ball for Nebraska again.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorses bill mimicking California Fair Pay to Play Act

By Zach BarnettOct 24, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT
The NCAA played tough with California when its name, image and likeness bill rolled through the state’s assembly and right to Gov. Gavin Newsom‘s desk, where he ultimately signed it into law.

Just how much longer do you think that act will fly publicly?

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his support for a pair of bills that would see the Sunshine State’s college athletes win the right to market their own name, image and likeness.

Speaking to the media, DeSantis told the Tampa Bay Times he expected issues to arise, but he wouldn’t allow that to crumble his support of the issue.

“I’m confident those issues can be addressed in a way that will maintain college athletics as really special thing but also provide the ability for our student athletes to be able to benefit just like anybody else would be able to benefit,” DeSantis said.

“To the 470,000 student athletes across this nation: help is on its way,” state Rep. Kionne McGhee, D-Miami, author of an earlier bill to pay college athletes. “We’re sick and tired of the hypocrisy within a classroom setting where young athletes are taught about capitalism and taught about the free market but are being told, on the other hand, they cannot participate because they have a gift.”

With the governor already on board, it seems as if it’s only a matter of time before Florida joins California in breaking the NCAA’s ranks. A bushel of other states are actively considering measures, and there are currently multiple bills making their way through Washington to force the issue nationally.

The NCAA can puff its chest and say it’s prepared to boot California’s member schools in the event the Fair Pay to Play Act goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. That’s largely and empty threat, and state politicians across the country are showing just exactly how empty it is by joining the Golden State. Either the NCAA can change, or it can cling to its rulebook until the rulebook is all it has left.

Lincoln Riley continues to show no interest in his own NFL future

By Zach BarnettOct 24, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT
Everyone in football can’t wait for the inevitability of Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for the NFL. Everyone except Riley himself.

Riley’s been asked about the NFL plenty of times since ascending to Oklahoma’s head coaching position at the age of 33 in 2017 and immediately leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff, and Riley’s answer has always been the same: maybe, maybe not, but not right now. Dan Patrick asked Riley on Thursday if the NFL is the ultimate goal for him as it is for many coaches, and Riley was as emphatic as ever.

“No, no, no, it’s not,” Riley said. “I got into this thing expecting to be a high school coach. I started out my coaching career early on, while I was still playing, and that’s what I wanted to do. Not in my wildest dreams did I even think that something like this would have happened, so I don’t know that I have a bucket list. I just try to make the most out of every situation I’ve been in. I know that there’s a thousand other people, a million other people that would want to be in the same situation, so I just try to appreciate each one for what it is in that moment.”

Now, Riley is only 36 years old. If you had to bet your life’s savings on whether or not Riley will one day coach an NFL team, you’d have to put it on “yes.” But if you had to bet it all on that happening in time for the 2020 season, you’d be insane to bet “yes.”

The examples of Steve Spurrier and Chip Kelly were brought up in the interview, both of whom left great jobs were they were beloved only to be chewed up and spit out by the NFL. Sure, they returned to good jobs, but UCLA is not Oregon and South Carolina is not Florida. For an example closer to home, Barry Switzer coached at both Oklahoma and for Riley’s “hometown” Dallas Cowboys, and he’s on record saying the OU job is better.

The last coach to leave college football, return and not pay a price for it was Nick Saban. The last coach to leave the college game and actually succeed at the NFL level was Pete Carroll, who was in an entirely different stage of his career when he left USC for the Seattle Seahawks in 2009. The last coach before him was… Jimmy Johnson?

Anyway, we could speculate about this all day, but Riley himself has already clicked out of this article and moved on to something else.

Army strikes agreement with Independence Bowl, ESPN

By Zach BarnettOct 24, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
Army has struck a deal with ESPN and the Independence Bowl to see the Black Knights play in Shreveport in even-numbered years coming up and in ESPN-owned bowl games in odd years, through 2025.

Army will play in the Independence Bowl in 2020, ’22 and ’24, assuming the team is bowl eligible. In odd-numbered years, the Knights are guaranteed a slot in one of 13 different bowl games.

Army is an at-large team this year, meaning Jeff Monken‘s team will have to fill a slot unused by one of the 10 FBS conferences.

“We are thrilled to partner with ESPN Events and the Independence Bowl,” Army AD Mike Buddie said. “This opportunity comes from the hard work and success of our football coaching staff and our incredible cadets who represent us so well on a national stage. I want to thank Pete Derzis and Clint Overby of ESPN Events and Missy Setters of the Independence Bowl for their commitment to our program. I know that the Army faithful will enjoy traveling with our team in future years to these great bowl games.”

“The Independence Bowl Foundation is excited to feature Army West Point as a primary tie-in for our game for three of the next six years and continuing the strong tradition of honoring our military men and women here in Shreveport,” said Independence Bowl executive director Missy Setters. “Their football program is steeped in college football tradition with bowl victories, national championships, and Heisman Trophy winners. Army represents all that is great about the game of college football.”

It’s no coincidence the contract expires after 2025, by the way. The College Football Playoff contract expires after that bowl cycle, and at that point pretty much the entire college football postseason is entirely up for grabs.