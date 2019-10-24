Ole Miss announces future home-and-home with Purdue

Take note: An SEC team is willingly heading north of the Mason-Dixon Line for a college football game.

In addition to a scheduling change to help UConn in its move to football independence next season, Ole Miss Thursday announced that it has reached an agreement with Purdue on a future home-and-home series. The Boilermakers will travel to Oxford for a game Sept. 10, 2033, with the Rebels making the trek to West Lafayette Sept. 9 of the following season.

The 2033 game would mark just the second time the two football programs have met, with the first coming in 1929 at the home of the Boilermakers. The school noted in its release that “[t]he last present-day Big Ten school to visit Oxford was in 1952 when the Rebels defeated Maryland, 21-14, at Hemingway Stadium.”

The last time Ole Miss went north to play a Power Five school, they made the trip to South Bend for a 37-14 loss to Notre Dame in 1985. They also played Wyoming on the road in 2004.

For Purdue, they have played host to just two SEC schools in their history: Vanderbilt (1941 and 2019) and Missouri (2018).