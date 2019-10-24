Status of Texas’ second-leading receiver for TCU game unclear

Coming off a close call against Kansas, the status of one of Texas’ top playmakers in the passing game is seemingly a very fluid situation.

According to media outlets in the area, wide receiver Brennan Eagles has missed multiple practices this week for what’s being described as personal reasons. 247Sports.com wrote that “Eagles did sit down to meet with head coach Tom Herman Wednesday after he had already missed the first practice of the week.”

The substance of that sit-down was not detailed. At this point in time, it’s uncertain if the sophomore will travel with the rest of his teammates as No. 15 Texas takes on TCU in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.

Texas sophomore receiver Brennan Eagles has missed an undisclosed amount of practices this week for personal reasons, according to multiple sources. As of Thursday morning, it is unclear if Eagles will travel to face TCU on Saturday. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 24, 2019

Right now, Eagles is second on the Longhorns with 367 receiving yards and tied for second in receiving touchdowns with five. His 19.3 yards per catch leads the team, while his 19 receptions are fourth.