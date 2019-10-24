Status of Texas’ second-leading receiver for TCU game unclear

Coming off a close call against Kansas, the status of one of Texas’ top playmakers in the passing game is seemingly a very fluid situation.
According to media outlets in the area, wide receiver Brennan Eagles has missed multiple practices this week for what’s being described as personal reasons. 247Sports.com wrote that “Eagles did sit down to meet with head coach Tom Herman Wednesday after he had already missed the first practice of the week.”
The substance of that sit-down was not detailed. At this point in time, it’s uncertain if the sophomore will travel with the rest of his teammates as No. 15 Texas takes on TCU in Fort Worth Saturday afternoon.
Right now, Eagles is second on the Longhorns with 367 receiving yards and tied for second in receiving touchdowns with five. His 19.3 yards per catch leads the team, while his 19 receptions are fourth.
Even for a lenient head football coach, this’ll normally net you some type of suspension.
Tuesday, Bob Davie announced that Sheriron Jones had been indefinitely suspended from his New Mexico football program. The head coach declined to give a reason for the suspension, stating only that it “has absolutely nothing to do with his conduct as far as football or game-related.”
Wednesday, however, reports surfaced that explained the suspension, with multiple media outlets in the area reporting that the quarterback was arrested Oct. 18 after being accused of exposing himself to a woman.
From KOB-TV in Albuquerque:
The woman told police that Jones drove past her several times while she was in the Cornell Parking Structure. A criminal complaint states that the woman asked the driver, “are you good?” and he replied, “no, can you give me 10 seconds.”
The woman said she approached the vehicle and noticed the man masturbating.
She reported the incident to UNM Police. She told them that she recognized Jones from social medial posts.
Police said the license plate, which was seen on surveillance video, matched the vehicle belonging to Jones.
Jones began his collegiate playing career at Tennessee as a touted four-star signee in 2015, but ultimately left Rocky Top (twice) and ended up at the junior-college level before moving on to New Mexico. After starting seven games last season, Jones had started three in 2019 even as he lost out on the job in summer camp.
With its second first season as an FBS independent on the horizon, UConn is getting closer to wrapping up its slate for that next step for the program.
Thursday morning, UConn officially announced that it has secured agreements for nine games as part of its 12-game 2020 regular season. The announcement comes four months after UConn decided to leave the AAC following the 2019-20 academic year, moving its sports programs, with the exception of football, to the Big East.
The athletic department still has three games to fill in to complete its 2020 schedule. Additionally, the specific dates for two games, home against Maine and at Virginia, are still to be determined.
In at least one case, a school had to adjust its schedule to accommodate UConn’s fledgling independence voyage.
In a separate press release, Ole Miss announced that its game against Middle Tennessee State had been moved to Sept. 7, 2024. That game had originally been scheduled for Sept. 26 of next year.
“I would like to thank the many Universities that collaborated with us as we continue to work through the complicated process of constructing our schedule for the 2020 season,” UConn athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. “I feel that the schedule will be one that our football program and our fans can be excited about and I look forward to finalizing the 2020 schedule shortly.”
Scott Stricklin tossed the chum into the water, and a couple of athletic directors bit — albeit not in the way it was likely intended on the part of one respondee.
In a tweet late Tuesday afternoon, the Florida athletic director posted what was essentially a “Games Wanted” ad on his personal Twitter account, letting it be publicly known to his counterparts from the other Power Five conferences that UF is open for scheduling business. Later that day, a pair of athletic directors, Clemson’s Dan Radakovich and Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione, let it be known that they may very well be interested.
Florida and Oklahoma have never met in the regular season, with the lone meeting between the football programs coming in the BCS championship game following the 2008 regular season. UF and Clemson, meanwhile, have met 13 times previously — but not since 1961.
Stricklin responded to Radakovich’s tweet, stating that he would love a home-and-home with the ACC school but would like to book it before 2037-38.
The third AD who bit on Stricklin’s tweet, Iowa State’s Jamie Pollard, opted to toss some serious shade on the SEC’s current scheduling model of playing just eight conference games a year.
Stricklin, though, didn’t shy away from Pollard’s shot.
As of this posting, Pollard has yet to return Stricklin’s Twitter volley.
Some clarity to the Jeff Thomas saga has been achieved. Some.
Shortly before Miami’s inexplicable loss to Georgia Tech this past Saturday, The U announced that Thomas had been suspended for unspecified violations of team rules. During a subsequent radio appearance Monday, head coach Manny Diaz stated that the football program “should know more in the next day or two” when it came to the wide receiver’s status for this Saturday’s game against Pitt.
Wednesday, Diaz confirmed that Thomas’ suspension will last one more game, which will sideline him for the Panthers. Barring a setback — which, given Thomas’ past, is certainly possible — the junior will be eligible to return for the Florida State game Nov. 2.
Thus far, Diaz has given no public indication as to the reasoning behind a two-game suspension that continues what’s been a nearly year-long roller-coaster ride for the receiver.
In late December of last year, Illinois announced that Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester. That move came a month or so after the talented wide receiver was dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt for unspecified reasons.
Richt, however, abruptly retired on Dec. 30 and was replaced by former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who had taken over as the head coach at Temple a couple of weeks earlier before abandoning the Owls. The combination of Richt’s retirement and Diaz’s return apparently cracked the door on a future for Thomas with the Hurricanes as it was reported in mid-January that there was a possibility the receiver will return; that possibility turned into a reality a couple of days later as the wide receiver reneged on his commitment to the Illini and returned to the Hurricanes.
At the time of his departure/dismissal in November, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third. As a true freshman the year before, he averaged an even 22 yards per catch on his 17 receptions and caught a pair of touchdown passes.
This season, Thomas is third on the Hurricanes in receptions (24) and receiving yards (270). His two receiving touchdowns are tied for second on the team.