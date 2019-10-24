Suspension of Miami WR Jeff Thomas to last one more game

Some clarity to the Jeff Thomas saga has been achieved. Some.
Shortly before Miami’s inexplicable loss to Georgia Tech this past Saturday, The U announced that Thomas had been suspended for unspecified violations of team rules. During a subsequent radio appearance Monday, head coach Manny Diaz stated that the football program “should know more in the next day or two” when it came to the wide receiver’s status for this Saturday’s game against Pitt.
Wednesday, Diaz confirmed that Thomas’ suspension will last one more game, which will sideline him for the Panthers. Barring a setback — which, given Thomas’ past, is certainly possible — the junior will be eligible to return for the Florida State game Nov. 2.
Thus far, Diaz has given no public indication as to the reasoning behind a two-game suspension that continues what’s been a nearly year-long roller-coaster ride for the receiver.
In late December of last year, Illinois announced that Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester. That move came a month or so after the talented wide receiver was dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt for unspecified reasons.
Richt, however, abruptly retired on Dec. 30 and was replaced by former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who had taken over as the head coach at Temple a couple of weeks earlier before abandoning the Owls. The combination of Richt’s retirement and Diaz’s return apparently cracked the door on a future for Thomas with the Hurricanes as it was reported in mid-January that there was a possibility the receiver will return; that possibility turned into a reality a couple of days later as the wide receiver reneged on his commitment to the Illini and returned to the Hurricanes.
At the time of his departure/dismissal in November, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third. As a true freshman the year before, he averaged an even 22 yards per catch on his 17 receptions and caught a pair of touchdown passes.
This season, Thomas is third on the Hurricanes in receptions (24) and receiving yards (270). His two receiving touchdowns are tied for second on the team.
A bit of a kerfuffle was kicked up amidst Buckeye Nation earlier this month when Ryan Day was left off the Dodd Trophy’s midseason watch list (that award doesn’t include first-year head coaches, for those still unaware). Another coaching award released its midseason(ish) watch list this week and, fear not Buckeye faithful, Day is included.
Wednesday, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award, handed out annually since 1986, released its version of a midyear watch list, with 22 head coaches being recognized. Headlining that group is Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who claimed last year’s version of the award named for the Alabama coaching legend. Swinney, who played his college football for the Crimson Tide, is actually the only three-time winner of the award, having won it in back-to-back seasons in 2015 and 2016.
Of the 22 watch listers, just two of them do not coach teams currently ranked in the Top 25 — UAB’s Bill Clark, Memphis’ Mike Norvell. Four other Group of Five coaches are represented, with Appalachian State’s Eliah Drinkwitz, SMU’s Sonny Dykes, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Boise State’s Bryan Harsin finishing up that grouping.
Ohio State’s Day is one of four Big Ten teams represented, tying the SEC for the most of any single conference. The Big 12 has three, while the ACC and Pac-12 have two apiece.
Bryan Kelly of Notre Dame is the only football independent on the list.
For the second time in less than three weeks, a major college football award is adding to its watch list.
This week, the Biletnikoff Award announced that it has added two wide receivers to watch, one each from a Power Five and Group of Five school. Those added this go-around are Purdue’s David Bell and UAB’s Austin Watkins Jr.
In seven games this season, Bell has 635 yards and four touchdowns on 39 receptions. The freshman’s 5.6 catches per game are third in the Big Ten and tied for 39th nationally.
Watkins’ 93.6 yards per game is 13th in the country and the highest average for any Conference USA receiver.
The Biletnikoff Award is handed out annually to the nation’s most outstanding FBS receiver. The Tallahassee Quarterback Club, which oversees the honor, stresses that “[a]ny player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.”
Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy was the 2018 winner of the award.
Marshall safety Braydon Drayton was arrested Wednesday and charged for his alleged actions in a domestic assault incident.
According to a report from WSAZ, Drayton was place din custody at a regional jail with a bond set at $55,000. Drayton was charged for suspected strangulation and domestic battery of a woman. A formal complaint submitted earlier in the day claimed the alleged victim had red marks around her neck and chest following the alleged assault by Drayton. The victim claims to have been grabbed by Drayton around her neck as tempers flared.
Drayton has been suspended by the Marshall football program on an indefinite basis, allowing the legal process to play out before any further decisions on his status with the program may be made.
With Rutgers searching for a new head coach and Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead reportedly being among the top candidates to fill the vacancy, the rumor-denial season is in full swing in Starkville. Days after Moorhead deflected the idea of him leaving Mississippi State to take the Rutgers job, some of Moorhead’s players are coming to his aide to shut down the idea the coach would return to his home state.
“It’s funnier to him than anything,” Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader said, according to a Mississippi Clarion Ledger report on Tuesday. “He’s not leaving an SEC West program. He’s told me that multiple times.”
“He’s our coach. He’s been the same guy,” Shrader said. “He’s passionate about this team. He’s very vocal about that. He’s not going anywhere.”
Joining Shrader in attempting to shut down the Moorhead-to-Rutgers rumor mill was running back Kylin Hill, who summed up the discussion as nothing more than the typical banter that seemingly happens during the silly season that is the coaching carousel.
“There’s always going to be outside noise,” Hill said. “That’s the world we live in today. I’m not too focused on it. Nobody’s focused on it. Everybody loves the man.”
Moorhead and Mississippi State will have their attention set on this week’s game. The Bulldogs hit the road for a game at Texas A&M on Saturday. Mississippi State is looking to even its record at 4-4.