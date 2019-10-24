UConn announces three-quarters of its first schedule as a football independent in 2020

With its second first season as an FBS independent on the horizon, UConn is getting closer to wrapping up its slate for that next step for the program.

Thursday morning, UConn officially announced that it has secured agreements for nine games as part of its 12-game 2020 regular season. The announcement comes four months after UConn decided to leave the AAC following the 2019-20 academic year, moving its sports programs, with the exception of football, to the Big East.

The athletic department still has three games to fill in to complete its 2020 schedule. Additionally, the specific dates for two games, home against Maine and at Virginia, are still to be determined.

In at least one case, a school had to adjust its schedule to accommodate UConn’s fledgling independence voyage.

In a separate press release, Ole Miss announced that its game against Middle Tennessee State had been moved to Sept. 7, 2024. That game had originally been scheduled for Sept. 26 of next year.

“I would like to thank the many Universities that collaborated with us as we continue to work through the complicated process of constructing our schedule for the 2020 season,” UConn athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. “I feel that the schedule will be one that our football program and our fans can be excited about and I look forward to finalizing the 2020 schedule shortly.”