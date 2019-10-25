Getty Images

Four-star 2018 Washington WR plunges into the portal

By John TaylorOct 25, 2019, 6:54 AM EDT
For the first time today, it’s portal time!

The latest to be hit by the phenomenon that’s (still) sweeping the world of college football is Washington, with 247Sports.com reporting that Trey Lowe has decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. A UW official subsequently confirmed that the receiver has taken the initial step in leaving the Huskies.

As we’ve stated ad nauseam, a player who enters the portal can be contacted by other schools without his current school granting permission. The player can also yank his name out of the portal and remain at his original school.

Conversely, the school is permitted to strip the player of his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.

Lowe was a four-star member of the Huskies’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Oregon.

The Portland product played in the last two games of his true freshman season. Lowe dealt with an unspecified infection during summer camp and hasn’t appeared in any games this season.

Justin Fields, Jalen Hurts two of 16 QBs added to Manning Award midseason watch list

By John TaylorOct 25, 2019, 5:43 AM EDT
By most accounts, there are currently four viable contenders for the 2019 Heisman Trophy. Two of them had already caught the eye of the Manning Award; this week, the other two officially drew the honor’s attention as well.

Thursday, the Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl and the only major trophy to take into account postseason performance, announced that it has added 16 quarterbacks to its midseason watch list. The two most noteworthy additions are Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts.

Both Fields and Hurts came to their current schools as offseason transfers, the former from Georgia and the latter from Alabama. Fields was granted a waiver by the NCAA for immediate eligibility while Hurts landed at Norman as a graduate transfer.

Of the 16 additions, four come from the Big Ten, three each from the AAC and the Pac-12 and two from the ACC. Per the award’s release, “[t]he newcomers include six seniors, five juniors, three sophomores and two freshmen.”

Below is the entire list of 16 midseason additions to the Manning Award’s watch list:

No. 16 SMU remains perfect with win at Houston

By Zach BarnettOct 24, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT
No. 16 SMU’s perfect season lives for another week, barely. Sonny Dykes‘s Mustangs never trailed Thursday night in Houston, but two touchdown catches by Marquez Stevenson totaling 171 yards put the Cougars’ offense on the field with a chance to win the game — twice — inside the final three minutes. SMU’s defense held both times, and the Mustangs escaped with a 34-31 win.

SMU led 21-7 late in the first half before surrendering two late field goals, but the Mustangs wasted no time opening up their largest lead of the night when Patrick Nelson sacked Clayton Tune and forced a fumble, which SMU’s Richard McBryde recovered at the Houston 2-yard line. Xavier Jones pushed the Ponies’ lead to 28-13 one play later, but the 15-point cushion did not last long.

One play, in fact, as Stevenson caught the first of his two long touchdown passes, this one a 5-yard hitch at his own 30 that he raced 70 yards untouched to pull Houston within 28-20 at the 14:01 mark of the third quarter, 59 game seconds after the teams played a 21-13 first half.

From there, SMU’s shaky — the Mustangs came into Thursday night with 14 missed kicks — field goal unit came through with two field goals of 23 and 33 yards to give SMU a 34-23 lead with 8:56 to play.

When Rodney Clemons intercepted Tune — SMU’s third plus-territory takeaway of the game — the Mustangs had a golden opportunity to deliver a knockout blow. However, SMU could not move the ball and a 4th-and-8 completion to James Proche was called back for offensive pass interference, forcing a Trevor Denbow punt that was downed at the 4.

And for the second time of the second half, Houston needed only one play, one completion to Stevenson, to make it a game again, as Stevenson hauled in another short pass and raced all 96 yards for the touchdown. Tune’s pass to Christian Trahan brought Houston within 34-31 with 4:47 remaining. (Tune finished the game with 407 yards and two scores, both of the scorers and 211 yards — on five completions — were to Stevenson.)

SMU, which began the drive 1-of-6 on third down in the second half, converted a 3rd-and-7 from its own 16 but could not pull off a 3rd-and-10 from its 24, and the Mustangs punted the ball back to Houston with 2:21 left. Taking over at its own 24, Houston moved 20 yards in its first two snaps but advanced no further, as Tune fired incomplete on three straight passes to end the comeback effort 55 yards short of pay dirt.

SMU could not expire both of Houston’s two remaining timeouts, and Houston took over at its own 15 with 18 seconds and no timeouts. Tune hit Tre’von Bradley for 22 yards on the first play, and Jeremy Singleton for 18 yards on the second, taking the ball to the SMU 45 with four seconds left. On the final play of the game, a defense that came into the game second in the nation with 29 sacks recorded its seventh of the night, stripping Tune as time expired to secure the win.

SMU (8-0, 4-0 American) continues its best start since 1982’s 11-0-1 campaign and, perhaps more relevant and more impressive, matched the program’s most wins post-death penalty, pulling even with the 2009 and 2011 teams, both of which went 8-5. The victory also means SMU secured wins over TCU and Houston (3-5, 1-3 American) in the same season for the first time since 2005, and the second time since 1992.

The Mustangs accepted the ball to open the game and breezed down to a 1st-and-goal in just seven snaps, but then stalled out. Shane Buechele (20-of-38 for 203 yards with two touchdowns and one interception) threw incomplete on first down, and Xavier Jones (22 carries for 133 yards and two touchdowns) was stuffed for a 1-yard gain on second down from the Houston 8-yard line. Buechele found Kylen Granson for six yards on third down, taking the ball to the 1, where Dykes elected to roll the dice. Buechele hit Reggie Roberson, Jr., on a pick play, but Roberson dropped the ball and SMU came up empty.

The teams traded punts on the next three possessions before SMU finally broke through, moving 85 yards in seven plays — aided by 30 yards of Houston penalties — setting up a 3rd-and-10 strike from Buechele to Proche for a 15-yard touchdown.

Houston then raced down the field even faster than SMU, gaining 31-yards on a pop pass from  Tune to tight end Trahan on the final play of the first quarter and then a 44-yard run by Mulbah Car on the first snap of the second quarter. Car’s run was ruled a touchdown, but replay brought it out to the 1. Bryson Smith completed the 5-play, 88-yard drive with a zone read keeper one play later, tying the game at 7-7 at the 14:28 mark of the second quarter.

The teams exchanged three-and-outs before Jones zigged and zagged 62 yards for a touchdown, putting SMU up 14-7, and then the Ponies’ defense brought out the bottle service when they recovered a backward pass by Smith, which slipped out of his hands just behind the Houston 47 and was recovered at the Cougars’ 32. Buechele put SMU up 21-7 five plays later with an 11-yard scoring toss to Granson.

Just as it seemed SMU had control of the game, a long drive and a turnover put Houston back in the game.

The Cougars gobbled up 6:18 of the 8:14 remaining in the second quarter to set up a 25-yard Dalton Witherspoon field goal, pulling Houston within 21-10. Amaud Willis-Dalton picked Buechele at the SMU 46 on the next offensive snap, allowing the Houston offense to set up a 34-yard Witherspoon field goal as time expired in the half.

Scott Frost opens door to Maurice Washington returning to Nebraska roster

By Zach BarnettOct 24, 2019, 8:03 PM EDT
It sounds as if Maurice Washington will not be a Nebraska Cornhusker much longer. But, until that happens, he’s technically a part of the team, even if he’s not really on the team right now.

“Maurice and I are going to have another conversation,” Scott Frost said Thursday, via the Omaha World-Herald. “I think if he does want to come back there’s going to be a lot of things he needs to do to earn his team’s trust back and our trust back. We’ll see where it goes from there.”

Washington has a pending court case in which he’s been charged with a felony from allegedly posting revenge-porn of a then-15-year-old girl, but Frost separated Washington from the team since then and said this latest dust up was not related to that. So what is the reason Washington isn’t on the team right now?

Frost isn’t saying. He was asked Thursday if he regrets any aspect of his handling of this situation and said he did not.

“Listen, Coach Osborne was this way. He wasn’t quick to crumple kids up and throw them away,” Frost said. “Some of the kids that are in some of these situations, if they’re gone and out of this program, that road doesn’t lead to very many good places. As long as I’m here, I’m going to try to help these young men as much as I can. That’s the promise I make to their parents when I sit in their living room and tell them we’re going to try to help them no matter what.”

The charitable way to view that is Washington’s life will be better off as a member of Nebraska’s football program than not. The cynical view is that, should Nebraska cut ties, someone else will pick him up, and why should (Insert California Mid-Major here) benefit from his talent and not Nebraska?

Either way, the smart view is that Washington most likely will not carry the ball for Nebraska again.