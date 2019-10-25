Michigan drops home-and-home with UCLA for pair of Group of Five replacements

If Michigan wants to make it to the Rose Bowl in the near future, they’ll have to do so by overcoming long odds and winning the Big Ten to make it to the Granddaddy of Them All.

That’s the result of the school announcing on Friday that they have terminated a future home-and-home series with UCLA for 2022 and 2023. At the heart of the move is a purely financial motivation: the Wolverines want to have seven home games both years and needed to axe the Bruins from the slate in order to do so.

As a result of the changes, Michigan has announced that they have replaced the UCLA series with a game against Hawaii for Sept. 10, 2022 at the Big House and will host another Group of Five program in East Carolina on Sept. 2, 2023.

The Wolverines do have high-profile meetings with Washington, Texas and Oklahoma still on the schedule in the 2020’s but the decision to end the games against UCLA still leaves non-conference openings in both 2022 and 2023 for the program. Could that be a potential opening for continuing their series with Notre Dame?

We’ll probably find out more on that front down the road on that front but for now we’re left with the maize and blue avoiding the powder blues on the field in an unfortunate move for fans of both sides.