Mississippi State’s highest-rated 2018 signee enters the portal

The latest portal post involves a player who was the biggest fish in Mississippi State 2018 signing pool.

Following up on speculation that had been growing throughout the day, an MSU official confirmed that Devonta Jason has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. The confirmation of the move means the wide receiver has taken the first step toward leaving Starkville, although he could always pull his name from the portal and remain with the Bulldogs.

Jason was absent from MSU’s summer camp for a week as he tended to unspecified personal issues. Then, when Jason returned, he was one of a handful of MSU players suspended for violations of team rules connected to NCAA violations; all told, Jason was suspended for the first five games.

Because of the suspension, the 6-3, 225-pound Jason had appeared in just two games and didn’t record any statistics in 2019. Last year as a true freshman, Jason caught two passes for 42 yards in 13 appearances.

A four-star member of the Bulldogs’ 2018 recruiting class, Jason was rated as the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Louisiana. No signee in MSU’s class that year was rated higher than the New Orleans product.