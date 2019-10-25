N’Kosi Perry to get the start at QB for Miami vs. Pitt

For the third straight week, Miami will be going back to its past for its starter under center.
Because of an injury to season-opening starter Jarren Williams, N’Kosi Perry had started the past two games for the Hurricanes. In that second game, however, Perry suffered an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder that left his status for this weekend’s matchup with Pitt up in the air.
Early Friday afternoon, though, the Hurricanes announced that it will indeed be Perry that gets the start against the Panthers Saturday afternoon. Williams, who head coach Manny Diaz had previously stated was The U’s starting quarterback when healthy, will serve as Perry’s backup.
This season, Perry, who started six games in 2018, has completed nearly 61 percent of his 110 passes for 871 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. He also has a pair of touchdowns on the ground
Kirby Smart is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for recruiting superiority.
Earlier on Friday it was announced that Georgia and Florida had renewed their agreement for the annual World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville through at least 2023 but that’s not the only potential news coming to Duval regarding the series. Per a report from UGASports.com, the Bulldogs are also set to propose a rule change at the next set of SEC meetings next spring that would finally allow the designated home team in the series to host recruits just like they would if they were in either Athens or Gainesville.
“It wouldn’t take the place of on-campus visiting, but perhaps it would be something where we could have a host tent and see if something like that could work,” AD Greg McGarity said. “Again, it wouldn’t replace the on-campus visit, but still allow each school to host recruits at the game.”
The change is aimed at a league rule that prohibits hosting recruits at in-conference neutral site games (like the WLOCP). Both schools can apparently leave tickets for players to the game but in terms of meeting with coaches on the field or being provided the normal hospitality one gets at a home game, that’s not allowed.
McGarity also detailed the upcoming windfall both Georgia and Florida are expected to receive from the new agreement to remain in Jacksonville, which makes hosting recruits even more important for both sides because the financial figures are too lucrative for the bottom line. They Bulldogs are expected to make some $5 million more over a two-year rotation than they would have cashed in if they hosted one of the games in Athens.
No word on what the Gators stance is on the potential rule changes (nor the other 12 members in the conference) but it would help the program every other year just like it would the Bulldogs. The pair might even get some support from Arkansas and Texas A&M, which play in Arlington, Texas through 2024, in the matter.
Either way, it’s certainly one topic of discussion next spring in Destin when everybody gathers together to bring up changes to what has been the standard operating procedure in the SEC for several years.
When Arkansas eventually pulled the trigger on firing former head coach Bret Bielema, much of the discussion around the decision centered on the massive buyout he was owed — on the order of some $12 million. That’s a lot of money for any program to eat but, as it turns out, the Razorbacks may not wind up parting with that entire amount of cash when all is said and done.
How is that possible? Well, the school has apparently decided to simply stop paying Bielema as part of a contract dispute with the ex-coach and his agent per the Arkansas Democrat Gazette:
It has become fairly common knowledge that the Razorback Foundation, with the blessing of the University of Arkansas, decided former head coach Bret Bielema was not living up to his end of the contract.
His contract called for him to actively pursue another job.
Instead, Bielema became a volunteer for the New England Patriots for more than a year. Then it was announced he would become the defensive line coach for the Patriots in 2019.
So instead of dropping $12 million in 37 equal payments though 2020, the school will have instead paid out just over $4 million to part ways with Bielema. That’s good news for the school and not great news for their former and current head coach (Chad Morris’ buyout is in the $10 million range after a 4-15 start to his tenure in Fayetteville)
Naturally, Bielema and his agent (Neil Cornrich) are none to happy at the development and loss of a significant chunk of change and are going to court over the buyout and what the coach did or did not do in terms of fulfilling some of his obligations to mitigate or pursue other jobs. While it’s not known how far along the legal proceedings are, something says this has the potential to get ugly given what’s at stake for both sides.
Suffice to say, Northwestern’s defensive line will be less than 100 percent when it takes the field this coming weekend.
Thursday night, Northwestern released its injury report for this Saturday’s game against No. 20 Iowa in Evanston. Just two names were listed on the report, and both are defensive linemen — Earnest Brown IV and Trevor Kent. Unfortunately for both the players and the program, the linemen have been ruled out for Week 9 with unspecified injuries.
Both Brown and Kent suffered their injuries in the blowout loss to Ohio State last Friday.
Kent had started the first six games of the 2019 season, marking the first starts of his collegiate career. The sophomore’s two quarterback hits are tied for second on the team.
A junior, Brown is listed as a backup defensive end. This season, he has been credited with 15 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass breakups.
The Wildcats have lost four in a row heading into this weekend; they haven’t lost five straight since they were in the midst of a seven-game losing streak in 2014.
Chip Kelly couldn’t blame Theo Howard for his decision to transfer from UCLA, and now some other team will reap the benefits that come from having the wide receiver on its roster. First, though, Howard will need to significantly whittle down a sizable list of suitors.
In an interview with 247Sports.com, Howard said he’s heard from “a lot” of schools, “from Minnesota to Miami to Virginia to Florida,” the website wrote. The receiver further pared the list down to the schools with which he’s talked the most: Arizona, Baylor, Oregon State, TCU and Washington.
According to Howard, he already has official visits set up with Arizona and Baylor. He’s working on setting up other officials, with the goal of making a decision on a new school by “late, late November.”
Last season, Howard earned honorable mention All-Pac-12 honors after catching 51 passes for 677 yards and four touchdowns. Because of a pair of hand injuries that sidelined him for a sizable chunk of 2019, Moore didn’t record a catch this season for the Bruins.
Howard, a four-star 2016 signee, is expected to graduate from UCLA in December. That would allow him to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.