Ohio State transfer Isaiah Pryor set for second Notre Dame visit

Barring something unexpected, Isaiah Pryor could soon find himself with a new college football home.

Late last month, Pryor’s father confirmed that his son had decided to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first step in what would be a departure from Ohio State. Not long after, the defensive back took a visit to the Notre Dame campus for the USC game.

However, no decision was made as Pryor’s mother was unable to make that trip; a second visit has since been scheduled around the Nov. 2 game against Virginia Tech and, this time around, mom will be in tow.

After that second visit, many assume Pryor will commit to continuing his collegiate playing career with the Fighting Irish.

“They have delivered on everything,” Pryor, speaking to NDInsider.com, said about his interactions with Notre Dame. “So I’m confident with them. I feel like we just have to keep building this relationship. I’m excited to get back up there.”

A four-star member of OSU’s 2017 recruiting class, Pryor was rated as the No. 8 safety in the country; the No. 10 player at any position in the state of Florida; and the No. 63 recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Pryor started seven games as a true sophomore last season and played in a total of 30 games during his time in Columbus, including three in 2019.

Pryor is expected to graduate in December, which would allow him to play immediately at another FBS program in 2020. Because he can take a redshirt for 2019, he will have two years of eligibility moving forward.