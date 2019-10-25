Syracuse OL Ryan Alexander leaves team after six starts for the Orange

Just ahead of a critical ACC matchup this weekend, Syracuse confirmed reports on Friday that starting offensive lineman Ryan Alexander is no longer with the team.
The one-time South Alabama grad transfer left the program earlier this week, just days before the Orange were set to leave upstate New York for their game against Florida State on Saturday. He had appeared in all seven games for the team and started the six at right tackle.
While normally the departure of a starter would be extra pressing for head coach Dino Babers, the Floral Park, N.Y. native was part of a unit that is dead last in the country in sacks allowed and are giving up nearly five per game this season. Alexander can’t be blamed for that number in its entirety but he’s certainly a contributing factor to the team’s quarterbacks being under siege on nearly every dropback.
In Alexander’s place, freshman Matthew Bergeron appears to be the next man up on the depth chart when things kickoff in Tallahassee over the weekend. At 3-4 overall and losers of two straight, Syracuse needs to three of their final five just to make it back to a bowl game in 2019.
The headlines out of Baton Rouge have been overwhelmingly positive surrounding LSU given the way the Tigers have been playing in recent months but that doesn’t mean every one of them can be viewed in a positive light as we found out this week.
As reported by ESPN on Thursday, former LSU booster John Paul Funes was sentenced by a judge on Thursday to 33 months in federal prision for his involvement in an embezzlement scheme. While such illegal business dealing don’t typically make their way over to the sports page, that’s not the case in this matter as Funes pleaded guilty in the matter over the summer and reports from the city revealed that he apparently directed some $180,000 to James Alexander, who is the father of former LSU offensive lineman Vadal Alexander.
To make matters worse, the payments to the elder Alexander reportedly occurred while the younger one was a part of the team, making them a potential NCAA violation. Funes foundation that was at the center of the embezzlement case also made a $15,000 donation to LSU’s booster club according to ESPN, which was far from the only time his love for the purple and gold came up at trial.
The government said Funes also used stolen money from the foundation to pay for charter flights for his family and friends, to purchase gift cards for his personal use, and to pay for tickets to sporting events.
On Dec. 31, 2017, for instance, Funes allegedly chartered a flight to take his family and friends to Tampa, Florida, to watch a New Orleans Saints game, and then from Tampa to Orlando to watch LSU play in the Citrus Bowl. The flights cost the foundation more than $14,000.
LSU said in June that they had notified NCAA officials of the details in the case and were working on an investigation into the matter. There hasn’t been anything said publicly on any potential outcomes or findings from that investigation but it sure seems like there will be more coming out about the story in the future after Funes was thrown behind bars on Thursday.
There’s been a lot of discussion recently over life as an FBS Independent and how difficult it is for teams like BYU and others just from the standpoint of getting the right games at the right time on the calendar. Such a narrative might be changing if more programs join in on the bandwagon over the coming years however, as one person intimately familiar with a solo life on the gridiron can testify.
Speaking to the Greenfield Recorder this week, UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford told the paper that UConn’s decision to leave the AAC could be the first of many others doing the same and that conference realignment likely kicking off in the next few years could be a driving force for schools in similar situations seeing the benefits to such a move as opposed to the negatives.
“From a football standpoint, looking at a league like the American with UConn and Temple in there would have made some sense,” Bamford said of talk about potentially taking the Huskies spot. “Now, I don’t think it does and we’ve found that being an independent and getting a really good, competitive, balanced schedule is doable. Now having lived it for three years and scheduling for the next three or four, there’s no real impetus for us to get into a league when I think there’s going to be more independent football-playing schools in the next three-to-five years as there’s going to be conference realignment.”
That’s a bit of a contrarian view given how numerous programs expressed the difficulty of lining up everything from broadcast agreements to all 12 games on the schedule. It’s the latter point in particular that’s frequently cited as a big hurdle and one that typically leads to a very front-loaded docket full of Power Five opponents early and a hodgepodge of others as the season progresses. More independents being added to the ranks over the years (like Liberty and New Mexico State) have eased the burden though and Bamford seems to suggest that the hurdle isn’t like what it once was.
Will we see conference realignment actually result in more independents though? That remains to be seen though it would be fascinating to see others try their hand at the route just like many schools such as Florida State and South Carolina did back in the day. Even Notre Dame, which needs no help in getting games given their prestige and television dollars available, agreed to a partial scheduling agreement with the ACC several years ago but they’ve so far been the outlier in all this from the beginning.
One thing is for certain, the more in the club, the more merrier it is for its members as they go through things alone in a changing football landscape at the FBS level.
UConn’s haphazard decision to jettison from AAC membership and embark on life as an FBS Independent starting in 2020 has resulted in a number of surprising dominoes getting pushed over across the country.
The Hartford Courant detailed one such move as the Huskies have attempted to cobble together their upcoming schedule for next season and it somehow involves a seven-figure check, an SEC program and a tiny Conference USA school:
As outlined in a contract, UConn will replace Middle Tennessee State on Mississippi’s 2020 schedule, while committing to host the Blue Raiders at some point (presumably also in 2020). As part of that deal, Mississippi will pay Middle Tennessee State $1.5 million, as the schools had originally planned, even though they won’t actually face each other. UConn will neither receive money from Mississippi nor pay anything to Middle Tennessee State.
Under different circumstances, UConn would likely receive more than $1 million to travel to Mississippi, then pay a smaller amount to get Middle Tennessee State to Rentschler Field. But given the need to build a 2020 schedule on short notice, scoring two games appears to have been worth a less lucrative return.
So Ole Miss will pay MTSU a hefty amount to not play in Oxford and in exchange get UConn in town for free. Got it?
The Huskies have confirmed nine games as part of next year’s slate and as the Courant alludes above, the pressing nature of their conference affiliation change has resulted in a potential short-term hit as everything gets sorted out. UConn will collect some $800,000 from games at Virginia, San Jose State and Illinois while dishing out nearly $1.2 million in guarantees to UMass, Indiana, Liberty, Army and FCS Maine.
It’s not often you see things like losing roughly $380,000 (and counting) on one’s schedule or having an opponent pay somebody else in order to not play the next season but UConn’s move to football independence has certainly resulted in more than a few unexpected dominoes falling as a result.
If Michigan wants to make it to the Rose Bowl in the near future, they’ll have to do so by overcoming long odds and winning the Big Ten to make it to the Granddaddy of Them All.
That’s the result of the school announcing on Friday that they have terminated a future home-and-home series with UCLA for 2022 and 2023. At the heart of the move is a purely financial motivation: the Wolverines want to have seven home games both years and needed to axe the Bruins from the slate in order to do so.
As a result of the changes, Michigan has announced that they have replaced the UCLA series with a game against Hawaii for Sept. 10, 2022 at the Big House and will host another Group of Five program in East Carolina on Sept. 2, 2023.
The Wolverines do have high-profile meetings with Washington, Texas and Oklahoma still on the schedule in the 2020’s but the decision to end the games against UCLA still leaves non-conference openings in both 2022 and 2023 for the program. Could that be a potential opening for continuing their series with Notre Dame?
We’ll probably find out more on that front down the road on that front but for now we’re left with the maize and blue avoiding the powder blues on the field in an unfortunate move for fans of both sides.