Two starters a go, two game-time decisions for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

For the moment, Ohio State is batting .500 on the injury front, with the possibility of that percentage going up ahead of its huge Week 9 matchup with Wisconsin.

Starting linebacker Baron Browning (pictured) missed all of last Friday night’s win over Northwestern because of an unspecified injury, while starting left tackle Thayer Munford may as well have been sidelined for the entire contest as he was on the field for fewer than 15 snaps as he worked his way through what’s believed to be an ankle injury. Neither player is listed on the Buckeyes’ status report for this weekend sent out Friday morning, which means each will be available to play against the Badgers; in fact, Munford is listed as a starter on the depth chart released for the UW game while Browning is listed as a co-starter along with Tuf Borland.

Where the uncertainty arises is that two other starters, defensive end Jonathon Cooper and wide receiver Austin Mack, are listed as game-time decisions on the status report.

Cooper missed the first four games of the season because of a high-ankle sprain. He had played in the last three games before returning to the status report.

As a true junior last season, Cooper started all 13 games for the Buckeyes and was credited with 25 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and two quarterback hits. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors for his play in 2018.

Mack is currently fourth on the receiver-loaded Buckeyes in receptions (15), receiving yards (207) and touchdowns (two). He came into his senior season with 689 yards and three touchdowns on 52 catches.