Arkansas beware: Alabama hasn’t lost to an unranked foe in a dozen years

By John TaylorOct 26, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT
Suffice to say, Arkansas has its work cut out for itself Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville against top-ranked Alabama.

The Razorbacks head into Week 9 with a record of 2-4 — one of those two wins was against FCS Portland State.  By seven.  At home — and are losers of four in a row.  The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, is a perfect 7-0 and haven’t won by fewer than 19 points (Texas A&M in Week 7) in any of those victories.

The sportsbooks see it as an uphill climb as well, with Arkansas anywhere from a 31- to 33-point favorite.  And then there’s history going against the underdog Razorbacks as well.

Louisiana-Monroe 21, Alabama 14

That was Nov. 17, 2007, Nick Saban‘s first year at Alabama, with the Sun Belt Conference school going into Tuscaloosa to steal a win over a Tide team that would finish that inaugural Nicktator campaign at 7-6.

That was also, as it turns out, Alabama’s last loss to an unranked opponent, at home or on the road, as the Crimson Tide has won a record 88 consecutive games against such foes (previous record: 72, shared by Miami (Fla.) (1984-95) and Florida (1989-2000)). Their last road loss to an unranked team on the road? The week before the ULM game, at Starkville against Mississippi State.  The last time an unranked team didn’t leave with a double-digit loss was Tennessee in October of 2015 (19-14).  Overall, Alabama is 92-3 (.968) under Saban against teams not ranked in the Top 25 at the time the game was played.

More recently, ‘Bama has beaten unranked schools by 39, 52, 24, 42, 28 and 22 points this season.

Even with Tua Tagovailoa watching from the sidelines, good luck Hogs.  Y’all are going to need it.

By John TaylorOct 26, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Depending on how things play out both on and off the field over the next couple of months, Michigan State could have a decision to make when it comes to its current head football coach.

In February of 2016, MSU announced that it had reached an agreement on a revamped contract for Mark Dantonio that pushed his annual guaranteed compensation to north of $4 million. Since that extension, which came off of three straight 10-win seasons and four in five years, the Spartans have gone 24-21, including a 4-3 record thus far in 2019. Combine that recent futility with an offense that has languished near the bottom of the Big Ten during that stretch — and was the impetus for the coach to chafe at reporter’s dumb-ass question on at least one occasion — and you have chatter surrounding Dantonio growing louder by the week.

Add that on-field unevenness with off-field issues that will play out in court at the end of the season, and you have a growing number of individuals inside and out of the program questioning how much longer Dantonio, who is in the midst of his 13th season in East Lansing, will continue on as the Spartans’ coach.

All of which brings us right back to that contract. Or, more specifically, language in the contract that would pay Dantonio a one-time bonus of $4.3 million if he’s the head coach through Jan. 15, 2020, the Detroit Free Press reported this past week.

The payment is designated as a “recognition of his long service to the University.” According to the Free Press, it’s “one of the largest one-time lump-sum bonuses in college football” history.

If he’s fired or resigns prior to that date, Dantonio would receive none of that bonus but would be in line for a $7 million buyout if the departure is without cause.

Dantonio is being sued by Curtis Blackwell, a former Michigan State recruiting director. Blackwell accused Dantonio of being aware of the potential dangers of recruit Auston Robertson. Robertson committed to the Spartans despite having a misdemeanor battery incident in high school. Robertson was later arrested and charged with assault of his girlfriend early in his freshman season at Michigan State.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that Dantonio’s deposition in the case can be delayed until after the college football season. That same judge ruled against a motion made by Dantonio’s lawyers to limit the scope of the questioning when the coach is finally deposed.

The Free Press notes that the deposition is likely to take place around the time of the deposition.

By Kevin McGuireOct 26, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
Tonight Notre Dame and Michigan will square off for the final time this decade, barring any potential last-minute schedule adjustments or postseason matchups down the line. But fans of the Irish and Wolverines now know these two bluebloods will be reunited on the field in the future.

Notre Dame and Michigan have agreed to a future home-and-home series to be played in 2033 and 2034. Michigan will host the first meeting in the future home-and-home series on Sept. 3, 2033. Notre Dame will host their Big Ten rival the following season on Sept. 2, 2034.

Michigan leads the all-time series with Notre Dame by a 24-17-1 margin, with tonight’s game still to be played.

The addition of Notre Dame in 2033 and 2034 gives Michigan a power conference opponent (or power conference opponent equivalent, as is the case with Notre Dame) every year between 2020 and 2027 with the exception of 2022 and 2023. The Big Ten scheduling guidelines require Michigan and every Big Ten member to schedule one game per season against another power conference caliber opponent, so the Wolverines still have room for a couple of quality home opponents or a possible home-and-home arrangement. Michigan will begin a home-and-home series with Washington on the road in 2020 (hosting the Huskies in 2021), at Texas in 2024 (Longhorns visit Ann Arbor in 2027), at Oklahoma in 2025 (Sooners make their visit a year before Texas in 2026). There are no games officially announced to be on the books for Michigan between 2028 and 2033 when the series with Notre Dame resumes.

But Notre Dame’s non-conference scheduling has been busy booking reservations between 2028 and 2033, which may be why the series is scheduled so far out. In addition to Notre Dame’s ACC rotation of opponents and matchups with historic rivals Stanford, USC, and Navy, the Irish have future games scheduled with a handful of other Big Ten opponents; Wisconsin (2020, 2021), Purdue (2021, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2028), Ohio State (2022, 2023), and Michigan State (2026, 2027).

By John TaylorOct 26, 2019, 10:50 AM EDT
“I’ve got plenty of confidence in the Board, the President and the AD that they’ll get things going in a good way.”

That was soon-to-be-former Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany in October of 2015, speaking to reporters about a beleaguered Rutgers football program battling off-the-field issues that stained the reputation of the university and, by association, the conference. Since then, the Scarlet Knights have done nothing but dredge rock bottom even further on it.

The story that included Delany’s quote was posted on nj.com on Oct. 9, 2015; in the four-plus years since, Rutgers football has posted a 10-41 record overall and a Kansas-esque 4-35 mark in conference play. Two of the 10 wins have come at the expense of FCS schools. They’ve lost a pair of games to MAC schools, including one by 29 points to Buffalo last season.

Kyle Flood was fired in November of 2019 amidst scandal; Chris Ash was fired in September of this year amidst a 1-3 start to the season that included three straight losses by a combined score of 112-16, with two of those losses being whitewashings at the hands of conference foes. The firing hasn’t made the on-field problem much better, with just 14 points scored in the three games, all losses, since the dismissal.

RU FAN: “We’ve hit rock bottom, right?”
RU FOOTBALL: “Hold my beer…”

In Week 9, Rutgers will play host to Liberty. RU is in the midst of celebrating its role in the first-ever college football game played 150 years ago next month. Liberty, meanwhile, announced its transition from the FCS to the FBS in 2017, playing as a provisional FBS member for the first time in 2018.

All of which brings us to…

That’s right. A Big Ten team is upwards of an eight-point underdog. At home. To a school that, this time two years ago, was still a member of the Football Championship Series.

Here’s to hoping that New York/New Jersey television market was worth the ongoing embarrassment RU’s addition has wrought on the conference, Mr. Delany.

By John TaylorOct 26, 2019, 10:15 AM EDT
This certainly could’ve shaken things up in myriad ways, both in the Big Ten and the chase for the playoffs.

A little over two weeks after entering the NCAA transfer database, Justin Fields confirmed Jan. 5 that he would be transferring from Georgia to Ohio State. After receiving a waiver that granted him immediate eligibility to play this season, Fields won the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback job and, in just seven games, has led OSU to an undefeated record that has them in the driver’s seat for one of the four spots in the College Football Playoff field just past the halfway point of the regular season.

Were it not for the wisdom of his father, however, the situations for both Fields and the Buckeyes could’ve played out much, much differently.

In an interview with the Columbus Dispatch, Fields acknowledged that, soon after he arrived in Columbus, he wanted to leave. The sophomore had never lived anywhere other than Georgia and told his dad, Pablo Fields, in a phone conversation that he wanted to go back to his home state and re-enroll at UGA.

The elder Fields, though, wasn’t having it.

From the Dispatch:

It’s hard going into a new place where you just don’t know anybody,” Fields told The Dispatch.

So he called his father back in Kennesaw, Georgia.

“Justin calls me up and says, ‘Hey, Dad. Come get me,’” Pablo Fields said.

Justin’s plan, Pablo said, was to re-enroll at Georgia. But Pablo understood, as Day did, that Justin was just homesick. He told Justin to give it a couple of more days and then call back if he still wanted to leave — though he had no intention of letting him.

“He just told me to stay in it, to pray about it and just trust in God,” Justin said. “It was crazy because the next day I met a few friends, and I felt comfortable from there.

(WRITER’S NOTE: I’d highly recommend clicking HERE and reading the article, in its entirety.)

Now firmly — and comfortably — entrenched in his second football home, the new BMOC is flourishing on the field.

Fields’ 30 total touchdowns (22 passing, eight rushing) are tied, along with Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, for second nationally behind the 31 of LSU’s Joe Burrow, while his 190.2 passer rating is fourth nationally behind those two plus Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. Along with those three, Fields is considered one of four viable Heisman Trophy candidates at the moment.