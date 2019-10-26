Colorado punts on an upset as USC storms back to win in Boulder

Colorado head coach Mel Tucker was on the verge of delivering a signature and historic victory on Friday night but the team whose motto is ‘Fight On’ just wouldn’t give up on leaving Boulder with a victory. USC avoided what could have been an awful upset as they mounted a comeback to beat Colorado 35-31 in a #Pac12AfterDark special in front of the Flatirons.
Sparking the charge with a 21 point outburst in the second half was none other than Kedon Slovis, the young freshman quarterback for the Trojans who helped his team finally notch a win on the road in 2019 by finding his talented group of wide receivers running free all over the field down the stretch. He finished the night with 406 yards, four touchdowns and an interception but most of the heavy lifting was done by the guys on the other end of the throws. Tyler Vaughns notched 104 yards and a score through the air while Michael Pittman was a big play machine on a night where he recorded 156 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Fellow receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was also heavily involved in the display, catching five passes for 55 yards while also getting some featured touches at tailback and running for 50 more yards and scoring off a nifty play up the gut.
The outing by the offense helped cover up for a defense that was on the field for over 34 minutes and gave up a number of big plays in the second and third quarters to sound the upset alert on a chilly night of action.
The Buffs took advantage of that tired and banged up Trojans unit to break out of their own offensive slump the past two games, averaging nearly seven yards per play and going 4-for-4 in the red zone. Steven Montez threw for 324 yards and three scores while Laviska Shenault went off for 172 yards and a touchdown of his own to finally look healthy for the first time in weeks.
It wasn’t enough in the end however as the team ran out of steam and lost their aggressiveness late. Despite controlling the game pretty much from the start on both sides of the ball, Tucker’s decision to punt inside the opposing 40 yard line instead of going for it on fourth down was something fans of the black and gold soon won’t forget — especially given that it resulted in an 89 yard game-winning scoring drive going the other way. The result dropped CU to 3-5 on the season, leaving little margin for error the rest of the way if there’s any hope of making a bowl game in the coach’s debut campaign.
The flip side of not notching the program’s first ever victory over USC is that opposite number Clay Helton’s hot seat can simply stay warm instead of being set fully ablaze by cardinal and gold supporters. The Trojans rather improbably remain atop the Pac-12 South thanks to their win over Utah earlier and return home to the Coliseum next week to face what has proven to be the conference’s best team in Oregon. That game wasn’t expected to carry significant national and conference implications but that is the case with the calendar rolling over November.
Many Buffs fans will have to sit back and wonder what if after a few calls down the stretch but the bottom line is that the team that is supposed to fight on did just that to live another day in yet another wild start to the college football weekend out West.
The SEC’s decision to open up the taps for fans in general seating areas of the conference’s stadiums continues to pay off in a big way for member school’s respective bottom lines. Texas A&M and Ole Miss were some of the latest programs to join the gravy train and each has to be quite happy with how the experiment has worked out so far in 2019 judging by the amount of cash generated on a typical game.
You can start in College Station where, according to the Dallas Morning News, the Aggies reported roughly $840,000 in alcohol sales for four games in non-suite areas.
“I would say until we get through the season, it’s probably too early to make that final statement,” AD Ross Bjork told the paper. “But based on how it’s going, it’s been really I think successful, knock on wood we don’t have any issues the last three games.
Things were equally lucrative in Oxford, where Ole Miss sold adult beverages to the general public for the first time when they hosted Texas A&M last Saturday. The school’s brass told the Parrish Alford Daily Journal that they sold over 15,000 units of beer or alcohol for the game against the Aggies — resulting in roughly $128,000. LSU put both of their SEC West rivals to shame with over $200,000 worth of alcoholic beverage sales in the Tigers’ first home game of the season alone.
Schools across the country have been reporting similar successes with sales in light of new state or conference regulations, including a huge jump in concession sales at North Carolina to over $1 million in just three games. Seven SEC schools have so far opened up the taps and based on the figures programs have made public in recent weeks, it seems like a number that is sure to grow over the coming year or two.
The headlines out of Baton Rouge have been overwhelmingly positive surrounding LSU given the way the Tigers have been playing in recent months but that doesn’t mean every one of them can be viewed in a positive light as we found out this week.
As reported by ESPN on Thursday, former LSU booster John Paul Funes was sentenced by a judge on Thursday to 33 months in federal prision for his involvement in an embezzlement scheme. While such illegal business dealing don’t typically make their way over to the sports page, that’s not the case in this matter as Funes pleaded guilty in the matter over the summer and reports from the city revealed that he apparently directed some $180,000 to James Alexander, who is the father of former LSU offensive lineman Vadal Alexander.
To make matters worse, the payments to the elder Alexander reportedly occurred while the younger one was a part of the team, making them a potential NCAA violation. Funes foundation that was at the center of the embezzlement case also made a $15,000 donation to LSU’s booster club according to ESPN, which was far from the only time his love for the purple and gold came up at trial.
The government said Funes also used stolen money from the foundation to pay for charter flights for his family and friends, to purchase gift cards for his personal use, and to pay for tickets to sporting events.
On Dec. 31, 2017, for instance, Funes allegedly chartered a flight to take his family and friends to Tampa, Florida, to watch a New Orleans Saints game, and then from Tampa to Orlando to watch LSU play in the Citrus Bowl. The flights cost the foundation more than $14,000.
LSU said in June that they had notified NCAA officials of the details in the case and were working on an investigation into the matter. There hasn’t been anything said publicly on any potential outcomes or findings from that investigation but it sure seems like there will be more coming out about the story in the future after Funes was thrown behind bars on Thursday.
Just ahead of a critical ACC matchup this weekend, Syracuse confirmed reports on Friday that starting offensive lineman Ryan Alexander is no longer with the team.
The one-time South Alabama grad transfer left the program earlier this week, just days before the Orange were set to leave upstate New York for their game against Florida State on Saturday. He had appeared in all seven games for the team and started the six at right tackle.
While normally the departure of a starter would be extra pressing for head coach Dino Babers, the Floral Park, N.Y. native was part of a unit that is dead last in the country in sacks allowed and are giving up nearly five per game this season. Alexander can’t be blamed for that number in its entirety but he’s certainly a contributing factor to the team’s quarterbacks being under siege on nearly every dropback.
In Alexander’s place, freshman Matthew Bergeron appears to be the next man up on the depth chart when things kickoff in Tallahassee over the weekend. At 3-4 overall and losers of two straight, Syracuse needs to three of their final five just to make it back to a bowl game in 2019.