Down go the Sooners! No. 5 Oklahoma rallies but falls shy on road at Kansas State

By Kevin McGuire Oct 26, 2019
There is one less undefeated team in FBS college football after No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) saw a fourth-quarter rally against Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) come up just short. An onside kick after cutting Kansas State’s lead to 48-41 was illegally touched by an Oklahoma player, and the Wildcats were able to go into a victory formation to close out the Sooners.

Kansas State held a 48-23 lead on the Sooners early in the fourth quarter after James Gilbert finished off a 10-play drive with a short touchdown run. But as so many teams trying to pull off a major upset have seen before, closing the door is often a difficult task, especially against a team with the potential to score at any moment like Oklahoma. Jalen Hurts (19/26, 395 yards, 1 TD, 96 rushing yards, 3 rushing TD) completed a pass to CeeDee Lamb on the first play from scrimmage after the Kansas State touchdown, and Lamb finished off a quick 70-play touchdown strike to keep hope alive. Oklahoma forced Kansas State to punt on their next two possessions, with a 90-yard touchdown drive in between.

Kansas State quarterback Skyler Thompson had a big day in a game that was supposed to star Hurts. Thompson passed for 213 yards and rushed for four touchdowns to help the Wildcats score their first win against a top 5 team since 2006.

So, what does this all mean for the Sooners? A season with a chance to defend their Big 12 title is still in the mix, and a spot in the College Football Playoff is certainly a bit more difficult to reach but not at all out of the question. Oklahoma still must respond to this loss with authority and take care of their schedule the rest of the way. A 1-loss Big 12 champion would still have a shot to gain a playoff spot. What is unknown is just how much additional help Oklahoma would potentially need. But that’s something to worry about later on if the Sooners remain in play.

The good news for Oklahoma, is there is such a thing, is this loss is not the kind of ugly loss that dooms them without question. Kansas State is on its way to a likely winning season, and the Sooners did claw back with a big game in the box score by their top Heisman Trophy candidate.

Oklahoma will get an extra week to stew over this one, as their next game will be played in two weeks at home against No. 23 Iowa State. Kansas State will look to follow-up this win with one next week on the road at Kansas. A win against the Jayhawks would make Kansas State bowl-eligible.

Miami stays in ACC Coastal race after stunning Pitt

By Kevin McGuire Oct 26, 2019
Sure, it may still be a bit of a long shot, but the ACC Coastal Division is never out of reach for almost every team in the division heading to November. Miami (4-4, 2-3 ACC) picked up a big win to keep their slim hopes alive with a thrilling end to an otherwise mediocre game at Pitt. Jarren Williams connected with K.J. Osborn for a 32-yard touchdown in the final minute of play to give Miami a 16-12 win against Pitt (5-3, 2-2 ACC).

Miami now owns head-to-head tiebreakers against the two teams sitting in the top two spots of the ACC Coastal Division (Virginia, Pitt) as games were in progress on Saturday afternoon. Only one game back of Pitt in the loss column and two behind Virginia, Miami still needs a little bit of help from around the conference while also taking care of their own schedule down the stretch of the final month of the season. Miami does not own a head-to-head tiebreaker with Virginia Tech so would need the Hokies to drop a game, and the Hurricanes will get a chance to take care of Duke in the regular-season finale in Durham.

Miami’s defense did their part against the Panthers with a pair of interceptions against Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett. The defense was needed, because the offense continued to have some struggles. Miami was just 2-of-13 on third down and gained 208 yards of offense. N’Kosi Pery got the start for Miami at quarterback but Manny Diaz made the change in search of a spark on offense. A game-winning touchdown would seem to qualify.

J.K. Dobbins and No. 3 Ohio State run over No. 13 Wisconsin

By Kevin McGuire Oct 26, 2019
The best running back in the Big Ten doesn’t play in Madison, Wisconsin. He plays in Columbus, Ohio. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 58 yards as No. 3 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) powered past No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) to the tune of a 38-7 final score to cement Ohio State’s status as the class of the Big Ten.

Chase Young and the Buckeye defense was dominant as well, limiting Wisconsin’s star running back Jonathan Taylor to just 52 yards on 20 carries, including a long run of 14 yards on the afternoon. On a rainy afternoon in Ohio Stadium, Ohio State took control of the Badgers running game meant Jack Coan had to come up with the big plays to give Wisconsin a chance. Aside from a nice pass early in the second half, those opportunities just never transpired for Coan and the Badgers. Wisconsin was just 4-of-13 on third down and managed just 191 yards of total offense. Ohio State’s offense had a sluggish start against the best defense it has faced this season but ended the day with 432 yards of offense. The Buckeyes rushed for 264 yards as a team, with Master Teague III adding 76 yards to be the game’s second-leading rusher. Wisconsin also had two turnovers to Ohio State’s none.

Justin Fields had two touchdowns thrown and clearly played through some back pain as the game progressed. His 12 completions on 22 attempts for 167 yards weren’t quite what is typically expected of him, although his receivers had plenty of dropped passes as well in the slippery conditions.

Ohio State will get a week off before returning to the field for another game. The Buckeyes will host Maryland on Nov. 9. By then, the College Football Playoff rankings will have been released, giving us a sense of just where Ohio State stands in the eyes of the selection committee. Ohio State should be in a pretty good position, but the fate of the season will likely be determined in the final games of the season for Ohio State. After Maryland and a road game at Rutgers, Ohio State will host Penn State on Nov. 23 before closing out the regular season at Michigan. And then, a potential rematch with Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship? There are still some things to sort out in the Big Ten championship picture, but Ohio State just cleared the toughest hurdle yet for the Buckeyes. Barring a major upset in the next couple of games, all eyes can begin shifting to the last couple of games of the season in Columbus.

As for the Badgers, Wisconsin now falls two games back in the loss column in the Big Ten West Division behind Minnesota (who plays Maryland today, Rutgers next week). But Wisconsin still has a chance to win the Big Ten West. Their next game will be a big one, however. The Badgers also get next week off and will then host No. 20 Iowa on Nov. 9. The Badgers and Hawkeyes are currently tied in the division (Iowa was holding form against Northwestern).

Buckeyes get off to slow start but charge into halftime up 10-0 on Wisconsin

By Kevin McGuire Oct 26, 2019
A combination of two of the best defenses in the Big Ten and rain has led to some sloppy conditions for Ohio State and Wisconsin on offense. As such, it has taken a while to see some points being scored, but Ohio State is taking a 10-0 lead into halftime in Columbus. A touchdown pass from Justin Fields to Chris Olave in the final minute of the half gave the Buckeyes the double-digit lead.

Chris Young has been a beast for Ohio State’s defense, as the Badgers have had their work cut out for them. Jonathan Taylor has been limited to 25 rushing yards on 12 carries, and Jack Coan has completed just four passes for 26 yards (on nine attempts). Wisconsin has just 72 yards of offense, while Ohio State has picked up 180 yards. J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 51 yards for the Buckeyes, and he has caught two passes for 37 more yards. Fields has had pressure at times from the Badgers and has completed 8 of 14 passes for 109 yards.

Blake Haubeil finally managed to get some points on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter. With Ohio State’s offense stalling at the Wisconsin 32-yard line, Haubeil converted on a 49-yard field goal to give Ohio State a 3-0 lead.

So it looks like we have a good game on our hands heading to the second half. But will Wisconsin be able to score?

Mark Dantonio due a $4.3 million bonus if he’s Michigan State’s head coach Jan. 15, 2020

By John Taylor Oct 26, 2019
Depending on how things play out both on and off the field over the next couple of months, Michigan State could have a decision to make when it comes to its current head football coach.

In February of 2016, MSU announced that it had reached an agreement on a revamped contract for Mark Dantonio that pushed his annual guaranteed compensation to north of $4 million. Since that extension, which came off of three straight 10-win seasons and four in five years, the Spartans have gone 24-21, including a 4-3 record thus far in 2019. Combine that recent futility with an offense that has languished near the bottom of the Big Ten during that stretch — and was the impetus for the coach to chafe at reporter’s dumb-ass question on at least one occasion — and you have chatter surrounding Dantonio growing louder by the week.

Add that on-field unevenness with off-field issues that will play out in court at the end of the season, and you have a growing number of individuals inside and out of the program questioning how much longer Dantonio, who is in the midst of his 13th season in East Lansing, will continue on as the Spartans’ coach.

All of which brings us right back to that contract. Or, more specifically, language in the contract that would pay Dantonio a one-time bonus of $4.3 million if he’s the head coach through Jan. 15, 2020, the Detroit Free Press reported this past week.

The payment is designated as a “recognition of his long service to the University.” According to the Free Press, it’s “one of the largest one-time lump-sum bonuses in college football” history.

If he’s fired or resigns prior to that date, Dantonio would receive none of that bonus but would be in line for a $7 million buyout if the departure is without cause.

Dantonio is being sued by Curtis Blackwell, a former Michigan State recruiting director. Blackwell accused Dantonio of being aware of the potential dangers of recruit Auston Robertson. Robertson committed to the Spartans despite having a misdemeanor battery incident in high school. Robertson was later arrested and charged with assault of his girlfriend early in his freshman season at Michigan State.

Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that Dantonio’s deposition in the case can be delayed until after the college football season. That same judge ruled against a motion made by Dantonio’s lawyers to limit the scope of the questioning when the coach is finally deposed.

The Free Press notes that the deposition is likely to take place around the time of the deposition.