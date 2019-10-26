Getty Images

Kansas stuns Texas Tech in most Les Miles win EVER

By John TaylorOct 26, 2019, 11:26 PM EDT
1 Comment

Douglas Coleman III: Ya see, what had happened was…

And just who is this Douglas Coleman III? Nothing more than the out-of-the-blue protagonist in one of the wildest directing jobs of head coach-turned-actor-turned head coach Les Miles‘ career.

SCENE: Tied at 34-all with Texas Tech, at home in Lawrence and with just 13 seconds left to play, Kansas lined up for what would be a game-winning 40-yard field-goal attempt that was BLOCKED by TT’s Nick McCann.

For the visitors, this was a positive development.  Just leave the football, which had advanced beyond the line of scrimmage after the block, alone.  Don’t touch it.  Move on to overtime.

SCENE: Instead of not touching it and moving on to overtime, our protagonist, Coleman III, decided to go off-script and pick up the football and advance it.

For the visitors, this was not a positive development.

SCENE: Going even further off-script, Coleman III attempted a backward lateral to a teammate who was not only not a part of the cast but wasn’t actually on the set.

For the visitors, this was not a positive development.

SCENE: Coleman III’s ill-advised ad-libbing was recovered by one of the protagonist’s antagonists, Kevin Feder, with just two seconds left in the Big 12 feature.  Now in possession at the Tech 14-yard line, Kansas’ Liam Jones was true from 32 yards out as time expired for a 37-34 win.

FLASHBACK:

NARRATOR: For the home team in general and the Mad Hatter specifically, it was one of the most gloriously absurd plot twists in Miles’ directorial career.

And… scene.

Nick Saban expects midweek return to practice for Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 27, 2019, 12:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Maybe there won’t be much drama after all?

With top-ranked Alabama crushing Arkansas and second-ranked LSU doing what it needed to hold off Auburn, Week 9 officially set the stage for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between the Tide and the Tigers in Week 11.  As we get set to embark on 14 days of unrelenting, breathless hype, though, the overriding individual storyline will surely be Tua Tagovailoa‘s availability.

The Tide’s starting quarterback and at-one-point Heisman Trophy frontrunner, Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over rival Tennessee last weekend and didn’t play Saturday in the blowout win over the Hogs.  Following surgery, the junior’s return to the playing field has been a fluid situation.

Following the blowout of the Razorbacks, and saying he’s “doing really, really well,” Nick Saban gave a startlingly-positive update on his starter’s rehab progress.

“We expect him to return to practice by midweek this week,” the head coach said. “I don’t know what he’ll be able to do or how much. But that’s sort of the prognosis for where we are right now.”

The fact that Tagovailoa will return to practice in some form or fashion 10 days or so ahead of the latest Game of the Century would seemingly indicate that that particular storyline has already been played out.

Stay tuned, though.  Just in case.

Washington State continues to be a thorn in No. 11 Oregon’s side as close game hits halftime

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 27, 2019, 12:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

No matter the up’s and down’s that Oregon has experienced in recent years, one constant thorn in the Ducks’ side has been Washington State under Mike Leach. Such appears to still be the case in 2019, at least for two quarters, as the Cougars proved pesky in keeping things close in 17-17 game at halftime up in Eugene.

It’s not like Oregon played bad by any means, averaging nearly seven yards per play. QB Justin Herbert was 7-of-11 for 64 yards passing while tailback C.J. Verdell was already way up to 148 yards, notching an impressive touchdown nearly untouched on an 89 yard house call. The defense forced two turnovers and Javon Holland ran one interception back for six. Kicker Camden Lewis even knocked in a rare field goal attempt from 40 yards out (he also missed an extra point, leading to a late two-point conversion).

As much as things were rolling for the Ducks though, the ball moved just as well for Wazzu. Anthony Gordon did toss two interceptions but bounced back to throw for 193 yards and a game-tying score with 47 ticks left in the half. All purpose threat Max Borghi had 76 yards of offense and punched it into the red zone on the ground as well.

The Cougars have won four straight in this series and are certainly looking to keep that going deep into Saturday night. Getting past an Oregon team that looks like the best in the Pac-12 on both sides of the ball won’t be easy but we’ve seen stranger things under the lights out West on a Saturday night.

No. 8 Notre Dame sees title hopes end in ugly loss to No. 19 Michigan

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 26, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT
3 Comments

If you’re going to lose a shot at the national title in the month of October, there may not be a worse way to do it than the way No. 8 Notre Dame did on Saturday night. Playing on national TV in the Big House of one of their historic rivals, the Irish were crushed by the drip, drip, drip of a Wolverine running game they absolutely could not stop — and all of it happened in the pouring rain.

On a night where the elements prevented either team from throwing the ball, No. 19 Michigan out-rushed Notre Dame 303-47 en route to a 45-14 thumping of the Irish.

Shea Patterson finished the game 6-of-12 for 100 yards and two touchdowns and he was, by far, the more effective of the two quarterbacks. Notre Dame’s Ian Book hit just eight of his 25 passes for 73 yards and Notre Dame’s only score.

While neither team could throw the ball, only one of them ran it. Hassan Haskins chugged for a game-high 149 yards on 20 carries, while Zach Charbonnet rushed 15 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and Tru Wilson rushed five times for 41 yards and a score. Notre Dame, meanwhile, ran for only 47 yards on 31 carries.

The loss effectively ends any hope Notre Dame (5-2) had of reaching back-to-back College Football Playoffs, while Michigan (6-2) continued the signs of life it showed in the second half of last week’s loss to Penn State.

Michigan out-gained Notre Dame 437-180, with 75 of Notre Dame’s yards coming when the Irish trailed by 38 points.

On a night when everything went the maize and blue’s way, one of the key plays turned out to be a blocked Michigan punt which ended in Michigan’s favor. In a scoreless game early in the first quarter, Will Hall‘s punt was blocked just in front of his own end zone, but the Irish mistakenly touched the ball, allowing Michigan’s Daxton Hill to hop on the ball at the Michigan 35-yard line, giving the Wolverines new life. The Wolverines marched all the way to Notre Dame’s 2 and settled for a 21-yard Jake Moody field goal.

After a Notre Dame punt, Michigan put together two straight touchdown drives all of them on the ground. Over 15 straight runs, covering 119 yards, Hassan HaskinsZach Charbonnet and Patterson ran over around and through the Irish to take total control of the game.

Trailing 17-0 at the half, Notre Dame briefly climbed back in the game with a 7-yard pass from Book to Cole Kmet at the 5:27 mark of the third quarter, a drive greatly aided by the referees, who turned this interception into a pass interference against Michigan.

That momentum was short lived as Michigan, now able to throw the ball after a driving rain finally stopped, immediately moved 75 yards in six plays, capped by an 8-yard pass from Patterson to Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Patterson put the game away for good with a 16-yard strike to Nico Collins at the 11:29 mark of the fourth quarter, giving Michigan a 31-7 lead. The Wolverines added two more scores, coming on a 27-yard Wilson run and a 26-yard toss from Dylan McCaffrey to Mike Sainristil.

Notre Dame added a 14-yard touchdown by Javon McKinley from Phil Jurkovec, which did nothing to help the Irish win the game but did avoid matching the largest margin of defeat in the 45-game history of this series. Michigan’s 38-0 win over the Irish in 2003 still holds that mark.

This on-again, off-again series will go back to off, as the teams will not play again until a home-and-home in 2033-34, meaning Saturday’s win will give Michigan 14 years’ worth of scoreboard.

UCLA notches back-to-back wins by thumping No. 24 Arizona State

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 26, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A few weeks ago when UCLA lost to Oregon State at the Rose Bowl, many called it rock bottom for the program. While that disappointing loss may have been labeled as such, the good news for the Bruins is that there was nowhere to go but up.

And up they’ve gone recently.

UCLA notched their second win in a row for the first time in two years on Saturday night in Pasadena, rocking No. 24 Arizona State by a deceiving close 42-32 margin on homecoming to signal that maybe there is progress being made under embattled head coach Chip Kelly.

Leading the way was not surprisingly the ground game. Tailback Joshua Kelley scored four times on his way to a 164 yard night, putting the game out of reach early in the third quarter. The running lanes were open for just about everybody as the team rolled to over two bills on the ground for the fourth straight game and milked the clock to the tune of 34 minutes. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson also had a big game despite taking three sacks, throwing for 176 yards and two scores before leaving in the 4th quarter following a hit to his knee. He was replaced by backup Austin Burton, who didn’t throw a pass as the team the final ticks off.

An early fumble that gifted the Bruins points was a good sign that it just wasn’t ASU’s night. Freshman QB Jayden Daniels threw for 271 yards and three scores (rushing for 55 yards and another trip to the end zone) but it wasn’t enough as he was pretty much a one-man show for the most part in putting up most of his numbers when the game was out of hand. Eno Benjamin mustered just 46 yards on the ground while the defense gave up 27 first downs in the contest as they dropped their second in a row and play division leader USC next. It’s not often you win the turnover battle by +2 and get run out of the building but that’s exactly what the Sun Devils managed to do and will have to regroup quickly to put a stop to this recent slide.

UCLA however can celebrate this recent stretch as they continue to keep their slim chances for a bowl game alive at 3-5. They host Colorado next and end the year against in-state rivals Cal and SC (with a game against Utah sandwiched in there). Kelly’s team remarkably still has a shot at the Pac-12 South title and finally, at long last, are starting to show signs of taking steps forward rather than backwards in 2019.