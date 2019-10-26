Miami stays in ACC Coastal race after stunning Pitt

Sure, it may still be a bit of a long shot, but the ACC Coastal Division is never out of reach for almost every team in the division heading to November. Miami (4-4, 2-3 ACC) picked up a big win to keep their slim hopes alive with a thrilling end to an otherwise mediocre game at Pitt. Jarren Williams connected with K.J. Osborn for a 32-yard touchdown in the final minute of play to give Miami a 16-12 win against Pitt (5-3, 2-2 ACC).
Miami now owns head-to-head tiebreakers against the two teams sitting in the top two spots of the ACC Coastal Division (Virginia, Pitt) as games were in progress on Saturday afternoon. Only one game back of Pitt in the loss column and two behind Virginia, Miami still needs a little bit of help from around the conference while also taking care of their own schedule down the stretch of the final month of the season. Miami does not own a head-to-head tiebreaker with Virginia Tech so would need the Hokies to drop a game, and the Hurricanes will get a chance to take care of Duke in the regular-season finale in Durham.
Miami’s defense did their part against the Panthers with a pair of interceptions against Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett. The defense was needed, because the offense continued to have some struggles. Miami was just 2-of-13 on third down and gained 208 yards of offense. N’Kosi Pery got the start for Miami at quarterback but Manny Diaz made the change in search of a spark on offense. A game-winning touchdown would seem to qualify.