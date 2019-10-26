Miami stays in ACC Coastal race after stunning Pitt

There is one less undefeated team in FBS college football after No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) saw a fourth-quarter rally against Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) come up just short. An onside kick after cutting Kansas State’s lead to 48-41 was illegally touched by an Oklahoma player, and the Wildcats were able to go into a victory formation to close out the Sooners.

Kansas State held a 48-23 lead on the Sooners early in the fourth quarter after James Gilbert finished off a 10-play drive with a short touchdown run. But as so many teams trying to pull off a major upset have seen before, closing the door is often a difficult task, especially against a team with the potential to score at any moment like Oklahoma. Jalen Hurts (19/26, 395 yards, 1 TD, 96 rushing yards, 3 rushing TD) completed a pass to CeeDee Lamb on the first play from scrimmage after the Kansas State touchdown, and Lamb finished off a quick 70-play touchdown strike to keep hope alive. Oklahoma forced Kansas State to punt on their next two possessions, with a 90-yard touchdown drive in between.

Kansas State quarterback Skyler Thompson had a big day in a game that was supposed to star Hurts. Thompson passed for 213 yards and rushed for four touchdowns to help the Wildcats score their first win against a top 5 team since 2006.

The last time Kansas State beat a top 5 school was against Texas in 2006. I remember it vividly because it poured rain and it was the first time I ever saw the Horns lose in person. I was 13. Clearly it was traumatic. — Lena Blietz (@LenaBlietz) October 26, 2019

🚨🚨🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨 🚨🚨 FINAL IN MANHATTAN, KANSAS: Kansas State 48, #5 Oklahoma 41 -For the 3rd Straight Week an Undefeated Top 10 Team loses to an Unranked Team -Kansas State gets their first win vs an AP Top 5 Team since 2006 — Chad Alenduff (@chadalenduff) October 26, 2019

Fun fact: OU has lost to Kansas State every year that the Sooner Schooner has crashed. #BoomerSooner #EMAW pic.twitter.com/T6kdzVVZmn — Will Baizer (@WillBaizer) October 26, 2019

So, what does this all mean for the Sooners? A season with a chance to defend their Big 12 title is still in the mix, and a spot in the College Football Playoff is certainly a bit more difficult to reach but not at all out of the question. Oklahoma still must respond to this loss with authority and take care of their schedule the rest of the way. A 1-loss Big 12 champion would still have a shot to gain a playoff spot. What is unknown is just how much additional help Oklahoma would potentially need. But that’s something to worry about later on if the Sooners remain in play.

The good news for Oklahoma, is there is such a thing, is this loss is not the kind of ugly loss that dooms them without question. Kansas State is on its way to a likely winning season, and the Sooners did claw back with a big game in the box score by their top Heisman Trophy candidate.

Oklahoma will get an extra week to stew over this one, as their next game will be played in two weeks at home against No. 23 Iowa State. Kansas State will look to follow-up this win with one next week on the road at Kansas. A win against the Jayhawks would make Kansas State bowl-eligible.

