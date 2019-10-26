Nearly two dozen teams sit at five wins as 2019 bowl pool stands at 23

Entering Week 8, there were 12 teams — SMU, Clemson, Baylor, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Boise State, Alabama, Florida, LSU — that had reached the requisite six wins to become bowl-eligible. Another 19 sat at five wins coming into last weekend, with the opportunity to join the even dozen as bowl-eligible as well.
Exiting last Saturday’s action, a total of 11 teams — Appalachian State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Oregon, San Diego State, UAB, Utah, Wake Forest — were officially added to a bowl pool population that is now up to 23.
With Week 9 upon us, there are 23 teams that currently sit one win below the bowl-eligibility threshold. Those nearly two dozen schools who can join those listed above are:
- Air Force
- Arizona State
- Central Michigan
- Georgia State
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Iowa State
- Liberty
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Navy
- Notre Dame
- Pitt
- Temple
- Texas
- Tulane
- UCF
- Virginia
- Virginia Tech
- Washington
- Western Kentucky
- Wyoming
Two of those listed, Louisiana and Virginia Tech, can’t hit six wins as they are on a bye this weekend. There are also three games involving six others — Michigan at Notre Dame; Tulane at Navy; and UCF at Temple.
On the upper end, up to 18 schools could become bowl-eligible with a win this weekend. That means, technically, a little more than half of the postseason openings could be filled with five weeks left in the regular season.
This year, there are 40 bowl games, including the two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups (Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl). That means, of course, that the bowl pool will require 80 of the 130 FBS schools to reach six wins — or five if the bowls have to dredge the below-.500 teams — to fill all of the postseason slots.