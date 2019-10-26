No. 19 Michigan leading No. 8 Notre Dame in a rainy Big House

Shea Patterson has completed all of two passes, and No. 19 Michigan is dominating No. 8 Notre Dame. Playing in a driving rainstorm, the Wolverines have overpowered Notre Dame’s defensive front to build a 17-0 lead at the break.
One of the key plays in the half turned out to be a blocked Michigan punt, which ended in Michigan’s favor. In a scoreless game early in the first quarter, Will Hall‘s punt was blocked just in front of his own end zone, but the Irish mistakenly touched the ball, allowing Michigan’s Daxton Hill to hop on the ball at the Michigan 35-yard line, giving the Wolverines new life. The Wolverines marched all the way to Notre Dame’s 2 and settled for a 21-yard Jake Moody field goal.
After a Notre Dame punt, Michigan put together two straight touchdown drives all of them on the ground. Over 15 straight runs, covering 119 yards, Hassan Haskins, Zach Charbonnet and Patterson ran over around and through the Irish to take total control of the game.
Haskins rushed 11 times for 73 yards in the first half, Charbonnet 12 times for 69 yards and both of the game’s touchdowns, and Patterson seven times for 25 yards to go with 2-of-4 passing for 22 yards.
Notre Dame hasn’t had much more success passing the ball, as Ian Book is 4-of-13 for 32 yards. Worse, the Irish have mustered only 20 yards on 15 rushes.