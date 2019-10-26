No. 9 Auburn, No. 2 LSU tied up at halftime of heated game in Death Valley

No. 9 Auburn clamped down to hold No. 2 LSU scoreless in the first quarter for the first time this season as the visiting Tigers got the right bounces they needed to knot things up at 10-10 heading into halftime of a pivotal SEC West showdown in Baton Rouge.
Gus Malzahn’s defense also racked up three sacks before the break and got the right kind of bounces they needed on special teams too, recovering a fumble late in the second quarter that later setup a fourth down “Bush Push” situation that saw QB Bo Nix barely punch it in at the goal line. The young signal-caller wasn’t quite as sharp as his counterpart on the big stage, throwing for 65 yards and an interception on the second to last play before the half. D.J. Williams had 53 yards rushing but that was otherwise it for a stop-and-go offense.
Heisman Trophy favorite Joe Burrow got off to a slow start himself but seemed to figure things out as the game went along, really coming alive after a tough hit on a scramble late in the initial quarter. The signal-caller wound up hitting the midway mark with 208 yards, a touchdown and just five incompletions. Running the ball was tough for Ed Orgeron’s squad against a stout front seven as the Tigers averaged just 1.9 yards per carry in losing control of the line of scrimmage a few times.
Regardless, this is anybody’s game to take as both sides haven’t played super crisp but have had their moments of brilliance at times. LSU seemed to figure a few things out in that second quarter but minor mistakes here and there allowed the folks from the Plains to remain in the running. There’s some huge conference and national implications riding on the second half in what could be a terrific finish in Death Valley.
No. 15 Texas holds a 17-13 lead over TCU at the half in Fort Worth.
Leading 3-0 in the first quarter, Texas appeared to take control when Brandon Jones became the first player to intercept TCU freshman Max Duggan and returned it near midfield, but freshman safety Tyler Owens was flagged for unnecessary roughness, taking the ball all the way back to the 12-yard line. That proved consequential when Garrett Wallow intercepted Sam Ehlinger at the Texas 32 and returned it to the 20, setting up Jonathan Song‘s 32-yard equalizer.
The score remained 3-3 until Duggan found Pro Wells for a 24-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-17, giving the Frogs a 10-3 lead at the 12:18 mark of the second quarter, a drive extended when nose guard Keondre Coburn erased a 3rd-and-5 incompletion by driving Duggan into the grass, drawing a drive-extending roughing call.
But as Duggan made up for his pick, so did Ehlinger, immediately responding by hitting Devin Duvernay for a 47-yard score, knotting the game at 10-10 with 10:57 to play in the half.
Texas then had another chance to take control of the game when Byron Vaughns forced Jalen Reagor to fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but the Longhorns could not capitalize as Ehlinger threw incomplete on 3rd-and-7 from the TCU 8 and Cameron Dicker‘s 26-yard field goal pushed wide left.
An exchange of punts gave TCU the ball at its own 2, but the Frogs got out of it when Duggan scrambled for 11 yards on 3rd-and-9 from his own 3, escaping a sack from Malcolm Roach deep inside his own end zone. The Frogs successfully flipped the field when Jake Smith muffed a punt, giving Texas the ball at its own 17. Taking over with 3:22 left before the half, Ehlinger marshaled an 8-play, 83-yard drive capped by a 17-yard toss to a wide open Keontay Ingram. Ehlinger closed the half 11-of-23 for 211 yards with two touchdowns and a pick, while Ingram totaled 77 yards on 12 touches.
TCU responded with a 52-yard field goal by Griffin Kell on the final play of the half — after Tom Herman iced an initial attempt that landed 20 yards wide.
Texas will receive to open the second half.
Sure, it may still be a bit of a long shot, but the ACC Coastal Division is never out of reach for almost every team in the division heading to November. Miami (4-4, 2-3 ACC) picked up a big win to keep their slim hopes alive with a thrilling end to an otherwise mediocre game at Pitt. Jarren Williams connected with K.J. Osborn for a 32-yard touchdown in the final minute of play to give Miami a 16-12 win against Pitt (5-3, 2-2 ACC).
Miami now owns head-to-head tiebreakers against the two teams sitting in the top two spots of the ACC Coastal Division (Virginia, Pitt) as games were in progress on Saturday afternoon. Only one game back of Pitt in the loss column and two behind Virginia, Miami still needs a little bit of help from around the conference while also taking care of their own schedule down the stretch of the final month of the season. Miami does not own a head-to-head tiebreaker with Virginia Tech so would need the Hokies to drop a game, and the Hurricanes will get a chance to take care of Duke in the regular-season finale in Durham.
Miami’s defense did their part against the Panthers with a pair of interceptions against Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett. The defense was needed, because the offense continued to have some struggles. Miami was just 2-of-13 on third down and gained 208 yards of offense. N’Kosi Pery got the start for Miami at quarterback but Manny Diaz made the change in search of a spark on offense. A game-winning touchdown would seem to qualify.
There is one less undefeated team in FBS college football after No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) saw a fourth-quarter rally against Kansas State (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) come up just short. An onside kick after cutting Kansas State’s lead to 48-41 was illegally touched by an Oklahoma player, and the Wildcats were able to go into a victory formation to close out the Sooners.
Kansas State held a 48-23 lead on the Sooners early in the fourth quarter after James Gilbert finished off a 10-play drive with a short touchdown run. But as so many teams trying to pull off a major upset have seen before, closing the door is often a difficult task, especially against a team with the potential to score at any moment like Oklahoma. Jalen Hurts (19/26, 395 yards, 1 TD, 96 rushing yards, 3 rushing TD) completed a pass to CeeDee Lamb on the first play from scrimmage after the Kansas State touchdown, and Lamb finished off a quick 70-play touchdown strike to keep hope alive. Oklahoma forced Kansas State to punt on their next two possessions, with a 90-yard touchdown drive in between.
Kansas State quarterback Skyler Thompson had a big day in a game that was supposed to star Hurts. Thompson passed for 213 yards and rushed for four touchdowns to help the Wildcats score their first win against a top 5 team since 2006.
So, what does this all mean for the Sooners? A season with a chance to defend their Big 12 title is still in the mix, and a spot in the College Football Playoff is certainly a bit more difficult to reach but not at all out of the question. Oklahoma still must respond to this loss with authority and take care of their schedule the rest of the way. A 1-loss Big 12 champion would still have a shot to gain a playoff spot. What is unknown is just how much additional help Oklahoma would potentially need. But that’s something to worry about later on if the Sooners remain in play.
The good news for Oklahoma, is there is such a thing, is this loss is not the kind of ugly loss that dooms them without question. Kansas State is on its way to a likely winning season, and the Sooners did claw back with a big game in the box score by their top Heisman Trophy candidate.
Oklahoma will get an extra week to stew over this one, as their next game will be played in two weeks at home against No. 23 Iowa State. Kansas State will look to follow-up this win with one next week on the road at Kansas. A win against the Jayhawks would make Kansas State bowl-eligible.
The best running back in the Big Ten doesn’t play in Madison, Wisconsin. He plays in Columbus, Ohio. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 58 yards as No. 3 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) powered past No. 13 Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) to the tune of a 38-7 final score to cement Ohio State’s status as the class of the Big Ten.
Chase Young and the Buckeye defense was dominant as well, limiting Wisconsin’s star running back Jonathan Taylor to just 52 yards on 20 carries, including a long run of 14 yards on the afternoon. On a rainy afternoon in Ohio Stadium, Ohio State took control of the Badgers running game meant Jack Coan had to come up with the big plays to give Wisconsin a chance. Aside from a nice pass early in the second half, those opportunities just never transpired for Coan and the Badgers. Wisconsin was just 4-of-13 on third down and managed just 191 yards of total offense. Ohio State’s offense had a sluggish start against the best defense it has faced this season but ended the day with 432 yards of offense. The Buckeyes rushed for 264 yards as a team, with Master Teague III adding 76 yards to be the game’s second-leading rusher. Wisconsin also had two turnovers to Ohio State’s none.
Justin Fields had two touchdowns thrown and clearly played through some back pain as the game progressed. His 12 completions on 22 attempts for 167 yards weren’t quite what is typically expected of him, although his receivers had plenty of dropped passes as well in the slippery conditions.
Ohio State will get a week off before returning to the field for another game. The Buckeyes will host Maryland on Nov. 9. By then, the College Football Playoff rankings will have been released, giving us a sense of just where Ohio State stands in the eyes of the selection committee. Ohio State should be in a pretty good position, but the fate of the season will likely be determined in the final games of the season for Ohio State. After Maryland and a road game at Rutgers, Ohio State will host Penn State on Nov. 23 before closing out the regular season at Michigan. And then, a potential rematch with Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship? There are still some things to sort out in the Big Ten championship picture, but Ohio State just cleared the toughest hurdle yet for the Buckeyes. Barring a major upset in the next couple of games, all eyes can begin shifting to the last couple of games of the season in Columbus.
As for the Badgers, Wisconsin now falls two games back in the loss column in the Big Ten West Division behind Minnesota (who plays Maryland today, Rutgers next week). But Wisconsin still has a chance to win the Big Ten West. Their next game will be a big one, however. The Badgers also get next week off and will then host No. 20 Iowa on Nov. 9. The Badgers and Hawkeyes are currently tied in the division (Iowa was holding form against Northwestern).