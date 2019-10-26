Notre Dame and Michigan add two more future games to storied rivalry

Tonight Notre Dame and Michigan will square off for the final time this decade, barring any potential last-minute schedule adjustments or postseason matchups down the line. But fans of the Irish and Wolverines now know these two bluebloods will be reunited on the field in the future.
Notre Dame and Michigan have agreed to a future home-and-home series to be played in 2033 and 2034. Michigan will host the first meeting in the future home-and-home series on Sept. 3, 2033. Notre Dame will host their Big Ten rival the following season on Sept. 2, 2034.
Michigan leads the all-time series with Notre Dame by a 24-17-1 margin, with tonight’s game still to be played.
The addition of Notre Dame in 2033 and 2034 gives Michigan a power conference opponent (or power conference opponent equivalent, as is the case with Notre Dame) every year between 2020 and 2027 with the exception of 2022 and 2023. The Big Ten scheduling guidelines require Michigan and every Big Ten member to schedule one game per season against another power conference caliber opponent, so the Wolverines still have room for a couple of quality home opponents or a possible home-and-home arrangement. Michigan will begin a home-and-home series with Washington on the road in 2020 (hosting the Huskies in 2021), at Texas in 2024 (Longhorns visit Ann Arbor in 2027), at Oklahoma in 2025 (Sooners make their visit a year before Texas in 2026). There are no games officially announced to be on the books for Michigan between 2028 and 2033 when the series with Notre Dame resumes.
But Notre Dame’s non-conference scheduling has been busy booking reservations between 2028 and 2033, which may be why the series is scheduled so far out. In addition to Notre Dame’s ACC rotation of opponents and matchups with historic rivals Stanford, USC, and Navy, the Irish have future games scheduled with a handful of other Big Ten opponents; Wisconsin (2020, 2021), Purdue (2021, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2028), Ohio State (2022, 2023), and Michigan State (2026, 2027).