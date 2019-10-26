Notre Dame, Michigan add two more future games to storied rivalry

Tonight Notre Dame and Michigan will square off for the final time this decade, barring any potential last-minute schedule adjustments or postseason matchups down the line. But fans of the Irish and Wolverines now know these two bluebloods will be reunited on the field in the future.
Notre Dame and Michigan have agreed to a future home-and-home series to be played in 2033 and 2034. Michigan will host the first meeting in the future home-and-home series on Sept. 3, 2033. Notre Dame will host their Big Ten rival the following season on Sept. 2, 2034.
Michigan leads the all-time series with Notre Dame by a 24-17-1 margin, with tonight’s game still to be played.
The addition of Notre Dame in 2033 and 2034 gives Michigan a power conference opponent (or power conference opponent equivalent, as is the case with Notre Dame) every year between 2020 and 2027 with the exception of 2022 and 2023. The Big Ten scheduling guidelines require Michigan and every Big Ten member to schedule one game per season against another power conference caliber opponent, so the Wolverines still have room for a couple of quality home opponents or a possible home-and-home arrangement. Michigan will begin a home-and-home series with Washington on the road in 2020 (hosting the Huskies in 2021), at Texas in 2024 (Longhorns visit Ann Arbor in 2027), at Oklahoma in 2025 (Sooners make their visit a year before Texas in 2026). There are no games officially announced to be on the books for Michigan between 2028 and 2033 when the series with Notre Dame resumes.
But Notre Dame’s non-conference scheduling has been busy booking reservations between 2028 and 2033, which may be why the series is scheduled so far out. In addition to Notre Dame’s ACC rotation of opponents and matchups with historic rivals Stanford, USC, and Navy, the Irish have future games scheduled with a handful of other Big Ten opponents; Wisconsin (2020, 2021), Purdue (2021, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2028), Ohio State (2022, 2023), and Michigan State (2026, 2027).
A wild weekend in college football has predictably shaken up the polls on Sunday.
The biggest storyline might be LSU, which finally supplanted defending national champion Clemson to assume the No. 2 spot behind top-ranked Alabama. Ed Orgeron’s Tigers actually received the fewest first-place votes among teams that got one (7) but their overall placement allowed them to flip places with the other set of Tigers from Death Valley.
No. 4 Ohio State stayed put after their convincing win over new No. 17 Wisconsin while they were joined in the top five by fellow Big Ten side Penn State. The Nittany Lions moved up one spot as the result of Oklahoma’s shocking loss to Kansas State. The Sooners dropped all the way down to No. 9 between Oregon and Utah, which isn’t the biggest drop (four spots) but still interesting to see given how others like Georgia and Florida moved down after their own earlier losses this season.
No 13 Minnesota was also a big riser after moving to 8-0 and are joined in the top 15 by No. 14 SMU (the highest ranked Group of Five team) and No. 15 Michigan. Speaking of the Wolverines, their thumping of Notre Dame dropped the Irish a whopping nine spots to No. 16. There was only one new face in the top 25 as Kansas State joined the poll in the last position to replace previously ranked Arizona State.
The full Coaches Poll heading into Week 10:
- Alabama (40 first-place votes)
- LSU (7)
- Clemson (10)
- Ohio State (8)
- Penn State
- Florida
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Baylor
- Auburn
- Minnesota
- SMU
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Wisconsin
- Cincinnati
- Iowa
- Appalachian State
- Boise State
- Wake Forest
- Memphis
- Texas
- Kansas State
It’s a new landscape out there in college football between the NCAA Transfer Portal and players’ ability to redshirt despite playing in four games but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few decisions that reach the nexus of both and take an unexpected twist.
At least it seems that way in light of recent news out of Norfolk as Old Dominion confirmed that ex-Virginia Tech starting wideout and grad transfer to the team Eric Kumah will instead opt to redshirt this year for the Monarchs instead of playing out the rest of the campaign.
The senior, who curiously has played both for and against ODU in his career, recently returned to action on Saturday in a loss to Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic squad. The receiver caught a career-high 10 passes for 99 yards in the blowout, which dropped the team to 1-7 on the year and likely played a role in taking the redshirt.
“I’ll take this offeason, and this’ll be my first offseason to do everything to get healthy, so I feel like this is a good move,” Kumah told the school’s website.
Kumah was dealing with a knee injury this season (he had surgery in the spring) and had not played since a loss at Virginia on Sept. 21. Saturday’s contest was his fourth, the limit players have to be under in order to still utilize a redshirt year.
ODU has lost seven in a row in 2019 and travel to FIU for their next game. The Monarchs are extremely young overall so Kumah’s experience was expected to help jumpstart an offense that ranks No. 128 in scoring but it appears the program is building toward the future with moves like this and a lost season at hand.
Pac-12 After Dark never fails to disappoint. Unless, perhaps, you’re commissioner Larry Scott watching the league’s hopes for a College Football Playoff bid nearly hit the skids.
No. 11 Oregon got a last second 26 yard field goal from freshman kicker Camden Lewis to stay alive in the elusive postseason chase, snapping a four-game skid to Washington State 37-35 in the kind of contest you just rarely see anywhere else except deep into Saturday night out West.
Leading the way for the Ducks was not quarterback Justin Herbert but the guy he shares the backfield with in CJ Verdell. The speedy tailback notched a career-high 257 yards on the ground as he found the end zone three times. That included breaking off an 89 yarder nearly untouched that delighted the Autzen Stadium crowd and for good measure the sophomore nearly doubled as the leading receiver (50 yards, just shy of Juwan Johnson‘s 64) to boot.
The team averaged six and a half yards per carry as a result of the rushing effort and milked the clock like an option team, not needing to rely on Herbert (21-of-30, 222 yards passing) all that much as the signal-caller’s FBS-leading streak of 35 games with a touchdown pass came to an end. The likely first round pick did turn in an efficient performance against a defense that dared him to hand the ball off and came up big in marching the team right down the field for the game-winning field goal with under a minute left.
Such positive vibes on offense were offset by the play of the UO defense, which didn’t handle Mike Leach’s Air Raid attack quite as well as they had recent Pac-12 opponents. Cougars QB Anthony Gordon tossed a pick-six and another early interception but otherwise was on point in throwing for 406 yards and three scores — including a go-ahead touchdown on fourth down with an even 60 seconds left on the clock. Shifty tailback Max Borghi was all over the field as the top weapon like usual, rushing for 54 yards and a TD while also catching eight passes for 70 yards.
It was all for not however, as Oregon netted their first win against Wazzu in Eugene since 2013 and ended an overall four-game losing streak to their division rivals. The Ducks pretty much locked up the Pac-12 North in the process too, sitting atop the standings as the conference’s only undefeated team in league play while holding tiebreakers over every other team in the division sans Civil War rival Oregon State. They can potentially clinch a trip to Santa Clara next weekend when they visit USC.
Maybe more importantly for Scott and the fans out West, they also didn’t shoot themselves in the foot with another inexplicable loss for a national contender and will continue to keep the Pac-12 in the hunt for a College Football Playoff bid into November alongside league favorite Utah. It wasn’t pretty but surviving and advancing is the name of the game at this point on the calendar in this wild and crazy sport.
Maybe there won’t be much drama after all?
With top-ranked Alabama crushing Arkansas and second-ranked LSU doing what it needed to hold off Auburn, Week 9 officially set the stage for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between the Tide and the Tigers in Week 11. As we get set to embark on 14 days of unrelenting, breathless hype, though, the overriding individual storyline will surely be Tua Tagovailoa‘s availability.
The Tide’s starting quarterback and at-one-point Heisman Trophy frontrunner, Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over rival Tennessee last weekend and didn’t play Saturday in the blowout win over the Hogs. Following surgery, the junior’s return to the playing field has been a fluid situation.
Following the blowout of the Razorbacks, and saying he’s “doing really, really well,” Nick Saban gave a startlingly-positive update on his starter’s rehab progress.
“We expect him to return to practice by midweek this week,” the head coach said. “I don’t know what he’ll be able to do or how much. But that’s sort of the prognosis for where we are right now.”
The fact that Tagovailoa will return to practice in some form or fashion 10 days or so ahead of the latest Game of the Century would seemingly indicate that that particular storyline has already been played out.
Stay tuned, though. Just in case.