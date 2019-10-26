Getty Images

On to Alabama: No. 2 LSU fights off challenge from No. 9 Auburn to remain undefeated

By Bryan FischerOct 26, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

A magical season for No. 2 LSU just keeps rolling right along.

The Tigers were pushed and prodded but pushed back just enough to top No. 9 Auburn 23-20, remaining undefeated going into their off week and holding up their half of the bargain ahead of a meeting with No. 1 Alabama for conference and national superiority.

QB Joe Burrow was magical once again, overcoming a slow start to eventually post 321 yards with a touchdown and interception. The Heisman Trophy favorite really turned things on after taking a big hit in the second quarter and came up big with his legs at times too in rushing for 31 yards and a score on the ground. Going downfield in the second half seemed to really loosen things up for his offense against one of the best front sevens in the country, allowing Clyde Edwards-Helaire to breakout for 136 yards and a touchdown that all but flipped the momentum in favor of the home side late in the third quarter.

Dave Aranda’s LSU defense was also pretty stout as things wore on in Baton Rouge as well, recording three sacks and keeping the visiting Tigers to under 300 yards of total offense. If there was one negative for the team it was that star safety Grant Delpit injured his ankle while making a tackle with just a few minutes remaining, limping off to the sidelines but looking like he will be okay after a little rest going forward.

As for Auburn, it was once again a case of playing good defense, getting a few breaks on special teams but being let down by the offense too many times. Young QB Bo Nix was just 15-of-35 passing for 157 yards (one TD) and tossed an interception before halftime that took away a potential scoring opportunity. Gus Malzhan’s crew converted just five third downs all game and many of the Tigers’ 15 penalties came on the offensive side of the ball to kill more than a few drives. D.J. Williams did break out with 130 yards rushing, including 70 on a draw in the first half, but it was not enough consistency for AU’s attack to close the gap enough.

The end result is a third top 10 victory for Ed Orgeron this season, firmly supplanting his team’s claim on the best resume in the country. They’ll take a breather over the coming days but certainly took care of business on Saturday to move to 8-0 and preserve the stakes for the upcoming meeting in Tuscaloosa between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 LSU. We’ll have to wait two more weeks for what has been billed as the latest Game of the Century but, so far, the purple and gold look like they’ll plenty capable of continuing this remarkable run going forward.

Indiana is going bowling after dropping Nebraska; Huskers on verge of third bowl-less season

Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 26, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
1 Comment

Desperate times call for desperate measures. This week, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost allowed his team to come out wearing black jerseys with the idea it would fire up his team to get a big win at home. Maybe next time they’ll wear some other color, because the black jerseys did nothing on Saturday as Indiana left Lincoln, Nebraska with a 38-31 victory. But even more than that, Indiana has officially clinched bowl eligibility before the month of November and has a chance to clinch its first winning season since 2007 with a full month of games to play.

For Tom Allen, getting to bowl eligibility has been an elusive goal the past couple of seasons. After back-to-back 5-7 seasons, Indiana has finally gotten back over the hump and it won’t have to come down to the final week of the regular season. An emotional Allen after the game reflected on how hard his team has worked to get to this point, and hinted at some tough situations nobody outside the program was aware of.

Peyton Ramsey passed for 351 yards and two touchdowns in the winning effort for the Hoosiers. Whop Philyor was on the receiving end for 178 of those yards on 14 receptions. The defense was not required in this game, although Indiana did force two Nebraska turnovers. Both teams combined for 969 yards of total offense, both teams were converting on about half of their third-down tries to extend drives. A 15-3 scoring advantage in the third quarter flipped the game in Indiana’s favor as they were able to hold off Nebraska.

Indiana’s last winning season came in 2007 with a 7-6 record. Although Indiana went to bowl games in 2015 and 2016, the Hoosiers ended the year with bowl losses and 6-7 final records. Indiana has not won a bowl game since the 1991 season with a Copper Bowl victory over Baylor.

While Indiana already has bowl eligibility locked up with four games remaining in November, Nebraska is now in need of two more wins with time beginning to run out. Nebraska will try to get one win closer to bowl eligibility next week on the road against Purdue. The Huskers have their two toughest games remaining at home, against Wisconsin on Nov. 16 and against Iowa on Nov. 29. It’s possible Nebraska’s bowl hopes will have to be satisfied on the road (at Purdue and at Maryland on Nov. 23).

Nebraska has not missed a bowl season in three consecutive seasons since a stretch from 1955 through 1961.

TCU picks Sam Ehlinger four times to beat No. 15 Texas

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 26, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT
2 Comments

TCU entered Saturday’s game with No. 15 Texas having forced five turnovers in six games. Sam Ehlinger entered with three interceptions in 255 attempts. Naturally, the Horned Frogs picked Ehlinger four times, and true freshman quarterback Max Duggan played a sensational second half to lead TCU to a 37-27 win in Fort Worth.

Ehlinger finished the day 22-of-48 for 321 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions, while Duggan overcame his early interception to go 19-of-27 for 273 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 13 times for a game-high 72 yards and the game-clinching touchdown.

The win is TCU’s (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) sixth in eight tries over Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) — including three in a row in Fort Worth.

With the score knotted 20-20 with 4:25 to play in the third quarter, Ar’Darius Washington cut in front of a 3rd-and-7 Ehlinger pass at the Texas 44, TCU’s second pick of the day. The pick gave TCU a chance to take its second lead of the game and the Frogs immediately took advantage, as Jalen Reagor ran right pass cornerback D'Shawn Jamison and caught an easy 44-yard touchdown pass, putting the Frogs up 27-20.

Then, on the final play of the third quarter, TCU picked Ehlinger inside UT territory for the second time in the frame. It was truly a horrendous throw, as the junior forced a 2nd-and-13 throw to freshman tight end Jared Wiley; Trevon Moehrig had a better shot to catch it for TCU and catch it he did, handing TCU the ball at the Texas 36. The Texas defense held this time, forcing a 33-yard Jonathan Song field goal to go up 30-20 with 11:28 to play.

Needing a drive, Texas got one, as Ehlinger ran for two first downs over the course of 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that brought the Longhorns with 30-27 thanks to a 2-yard Roschon Johnson run with 6:50 to play.

A punt or even a field goal would have given Texas the ball with a chance to win the game, but instead the Frogs found pay dirt. True freshman Max Duggan converted a 3rd-and-11 from his own 24 with a 16-yard strike to John Stephens, Jr., and then hit the dagger — a 36-yard rainbow, on 3rd-and-14, in the face of a blitz, to Taye Barber, putting the ball at the Texas 11. Duggan did the deed himself one play later, putting TCU up 10 with 1:59 to play on a zone-read keeper.

Leading 3-0 in the first quarter, Texas appeared to take control when Brandon Jones became the first player to intercept Duggan and returned it near midfield, but freshman safety Tyler Owens was flagged for unnecessary roughness, taking the ball all the way back to the 12-yard line. That proved consequential when Garrett Wallow nabbed the first of Ehlinger’s quartet of interceptions at the Texas 32 and returned it to the 20, setting up Song’s 32-yard equalizer.

The score remained 3-3 until Duggan found Pro Wells for a 24-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-17, giving the Frogs a 10-3 lead at the 12:18 mark of the second quarter, a drive extended when nose guard Keondre Coburn erased a 3rd-and-5 incompletion by driving Duggan into the grass, drawing a drive-extending roughing call.

But as Duggan made up for his pick, so did Ehlinger, immediately responding by hitting Devin Duvernay for a 47-yard score, knotting the game at 10-10 with 10:57 to play in the half.

Texas then had another chance to take control of the game when Byron Vaughns forced Jalen Reagor to fumble on the ensuing kickoff, but the Longhorns could not capitalize as Ehlinger threw incomplete on 3rd-and-7 from the TCU 8 and Cameron Dicker‘s 26-yard field goal pushed wide left.

An exchange of punts gave TCU the ball at its own 2, but the Frogs got out of it when Duggan scrambled for 11 yards on 3rd-and-9 from his own 3, escaping a sack from Malcolm Roach deep inside his own end zone. The Frogs successfully flipped the field when Jake Smith muffed a punt, giving Texas the ball at its own 17. Taking over with 3:22 left before the half, Ehlinger marshaled an 8-play, 83-yard drive capped by a 17-yard toss to a wide open Keontay Ingram. Ehlinger closed the half 11-of-23 for 211 yards with two touchdowns and a pick, while Ingram totaled 77 yards on 12 touches.

TCU responded with a 52-yard field goal by Griffin Kell on the final play of the half — after Tom Herman iced an initial attempt that landed 20 yards wide.

Texas whiffed on another opportunity to take control early in the third quarter, when Duvernay ripped off a 63-yard catch, setting the ‘Horns up with a 1st-and-goal at the 6. Offensive pass interference on Collin Johnson (who otherwise played a sensational game with seven catches for 101 yards) pushed the ‘Horns backward and forced a 38-yard Dicker boot.

As has been so often the case in this increasingly-doomed Texas season, the defense surrendered the lead and did so quickly: a 51-yard bomb to Barber served as the key in a 5-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Sewo Olonilua scored two plays after the Barber completion, and TCU never trailed again.

Minnesota is 8-0 for first time since 1941, two games up in B1G West

Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 26, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT
3 Comments

For the first time since the Franklin Roosevelt administration, No. 17 Minnesota is 8-0. The Golden Gophers polished off their latest victory to get out to its best start since winning the national championship in 1941 with a pounding of Maryland Saturday afternoon, 52-10.

Minnesota just seems to be getting stronger and stronger as the season plays on, and Saturday at home against Maryland was a matchup nightmare for the Terrapins. Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan had a couple of touchdown passes and Rodney Smith rushed for 103 yards. Seth Green scored twice on the ground. Maryland’s offense was no match for a Minnesota team that arguably played its finest game of the season. Coney Durr and Antoine Winfield Jr. each picked off a pass by Maryland quarterback Tyrell Pigrome, who was later replaced by Josh Jackson. Maryland managed just two third-down conversions and 210 yards as Minnesota jumped on them early and never let up.

Next up for Minnesota is its biggest challenge yet. After getting a bye week next week, Minnesota will host No. 8 Penn State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) on Nov. 9. Penn State also improved its record to 8-0 on Saturday afternoon at the same time.

The showdown between Big Ten undefeated teams should make for quite a scene for the Gophers program as they continue to grow, or row, their way to a Big Ten West title that is becoming more and more realistic by the week. Minnesota now owns a two-game lead in the loss column in the Big Ten West standings after Wisconsin lost earlier in the day at Ohio State. Minnesota’s November is a tall order though with games against Penn State, at Iowa, at Northwestern and home against Wisconsin to close out the regular season. Minnesota’s biggest challenges are to come, but they have an incredible path to the Big Ten championship game all under their control.

What once seemed like a potential season of promise for Maryland has now turned into one which will see the Terrapins scrambling for bowl eligibility. And it’s an uphill battle to get there. Maryland will host Michigan next week and then play at Ohio State the week after that. For bowl eligibility to remain in play, Maryland must win one of those two games.

No. 9 Auburn, No. 2 LSU tied up at halftime of heated game in Death Valley

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 26, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
2 Comments

No. 9 Auburn clamped down to hold No. 2 LSU scoreless in the first quarter for the first time this season as the visiting Tigers got the right bounces they needed to knot things up at 10-10 heading into halftime of a pivotal SEC West showdown in Baton Rouge.

Gus Malzahn’s defense also racked up three sacks before the break and got the right kind of bounces they needed on special teams too, recovering a fumble late in the second quarter that later setup a fourth down “Bush Push” situation that saw QB Bo Nix barely punch it in at the goal line. The young signal-caller wasn’t quite as sharp as his counterpart on the big stage, throwing for 65 yards and an interception on the second to last play before the half. D.J. Williams had 53 yards rushing but that was otherwise it for a stop-and-go offense.

Heisman Trophy favorite Joe Burrow got off to a slow start himself but seemed to figure things out as the game went along, really coming alive after a tough hit on a scramble late in the initial quarter. The signal-caller wound up hitting the midway mark with 208 yards, a touchdown and just five incompletions. Running the ball was tough for Ed Orgeron’s squad against a stout front seven as the Tigers averaged just 1.9 yards per carry in losing control of the line of scrimmage a few times.

Regardless, this is anybody’s game to take as both sides haven’t played super crisp but have had their moments of brilliance at times. LSU seemed to figure a few things out in that second quarter but minor mistakes here and there allowed the folks from the Plains to remain in the running. There’s some huge conference and national implications riding on the second half in what could be a terrific finish in Death Valley.