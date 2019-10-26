Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UCF gets off to fast start at Temple, but Owls lurking at halftime

By Kevin McGuireOct 26, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Temple Owls opened a big home game with a touchdown drive, but the UCF Knights are the ones smiling at halftime with a 28-21 lead in Philadelphia.

Temple quarterback Anthony Russo tossed the first of his two first-half touchdowns to Randle Jones for a 32-yard score on the opening possession of the game, but UCF answered by scoring the next 21 points on their first four offensive series. That included a 48-yard touchdown run by Adrian Killins on the first snap of one drive and a 99-yard drive that needed just six plays to go end-to-end. UCF quarterback Darriel Mack Jr. passed for and run for a touchdown in the half.

Down 21-7, Temple did get a big offensive play to get back in the end zone when Russo found Branden Mack down the left sideline for a deep pass. After separating himself from his defender, Mack dashed down the sideline for a 75-yard strike.

Temple cut into the UCF leads a little more in the last minute of the half with a Jager Gardner extending the ball over the goal line. But UCF has the touchdown lead and will get the ball to start the second half.

What’s at stake in Philadelphia is sole possession of second place in the AAC East Division. Both teams are one game behind Cincinnati in the division. Cincinnati has already defeated the Knights and won’t face Temple until the next-to-last game of the season. Both teams have one loss in conference play and need to manage to keep pace with the Bearcats. This is especially true for UCF, who needs a little more help from Cincinnati’s opponents if they are to defend their conference championship.

No. 19 Michigan leading No. 8 Notre Dame in a rainy Big House

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 26, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Shea Patterson has completed all of two passes, and No. 19 Michigan is dominating No. 8 Notre Dame. Playing in a driving rainstorm, the Wolverines have overpowered Notre Dame’s defensive front to build a 17-0 lead at the break.

One of the key plays in the half turned out to be a blocked Michigan punt, which ended in Michigan’s favor. In a scoreless game early in the first quarter, Will Hall‘s punt was blocked just in front of his own end zone, but the Irish mistakenly touched the ball, allowing Michigan’s Daxton Hill to hop on the ball at the Michigan 35-yard line, giving the Wolverines new life. The Wolverines marched all the way to Notre Dame’s 2 and settled for a 21-yard Jake Moody field goal.

After a Notre Dame punt, Michigan put together two straight touchdown drives all of them on the ground. Over 15 straight runs, covering 119 yards, Hassan HaskinsZach Charbonnet and Patterson ran over around and through the Irish to take total control of the game.

Haskins rushed 11 times for 73 yards in the first half, Charbonnet 12 times for 69 yards and both of the game’s touchdowns, and Patterson seven times for 25 yards to go with 2-of-4 passing for 22 yards.

Notre Dame hasn’t had much more success passing the ball, as Ian Book is 4-of-13 for 32 yards. Worse, the Irish have mustered only 20 yards on 15 rushes.

Joshua Kelley powering UCLA to halftime lead over No. 24 Arizona State

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerOct 26, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Joshua Kelley was held mostly in check against Arizona State last season but he announced himself in a big way for their meeting in 2019, powering UCLA to a 28-7 halftime lead over the No. 24 Sun Devils and helping continue positive thoughts that his team has turned the corner under Chip Kelly in recent weeks.

The productive tailback recorded 100 yards before the break at the Rose Bowl and had three of his 17 touches go for touchdowns to pace the Bruins. His ability to run behind an offensive line that got some push up front in the first half also opened things up for his teammate in the backfield too as QB Dorian Thompson Robinson was an efficient 11-of-15 passing for 108 yards and a quick strike to Kyle Phillips with just 25 second left.

That entire offensive combination was a driving force behind the Bruins dominating the clock (over 19 minutes) and running almost double the number of plays as their opponent.

Despite the slow start, ASU is by no means out of this one completely. Freshman QB Jayden Daniels notched a touchdown run of his own and Herm Edwards’ offensive unit averaged just shy of six yards per play. A fumble hampered their efforts early and helped lead to points the other way but there were a few positives to build upon if they can eliminate mistakes like penalties (six of them in the first half) and actually get some stops on defense.

The Sun Devils can’t afford to drop another conference game if they want to keep their slim division hopes alive while UCLA needs every game they can get their hands on if they want to both exceed their win total from last season or make a bowl game. There could be a big second half ahead from the Rose Bowl as a result with the sun setting on the San Gabriel Mountains and #Pac12AfterDark getting fully underway in a key Pac-12 South battle.

WATCH: In loss to Tennessee, South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards makes ‘OBJ eat your heart out’ catch

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 26, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT
1 Comment

A lot of times these days, you’ll hear football broadcasters invoke the initials of Odell Beckham Jr. when a player makes a better-than-average catch.  Many times, it’s not worthy of the OBJ invocation; this time, it damn well might be.

Late in the second quarter of South Carolina’s game against Tennessee and with USC at UT’s 19-yard line, Ryan Hilinski lofted a pass down the sideline in the general direction of Bryan Edwards.  What Edwards did next would’ve made the original OBJ proud as the Gamecocks wide receiver stabbed the ball with one hand, maintained control with one hand, then went to the ground with the ball still cradled in that one hand for one of the prettiest receptions you’ll see all season.

While the catch was originally ruled a touchdown, the ball was ultimately placed at the one-yard line upon further review.

In the grand scheme of things, though, the catch didn’t much matter at all as the Volunteers turned what was a four-point halftime deficit into a runaway (and much-needed) 41-21 win in Knoxville.  The win helped the Vols avoid its first 2-6 start to a season since 2010, Derek Dooley‘s first season as the football program’s head coach.

With starter Brian Maurer unavailable because of two concussions in two weeks, the Vols passed for 351 yards and three touchdowns as a team, and also had a punt return for a touchdown and a punt block returned for a touchdown.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, dropped to 3-5 overall on the season and 2-4 in SEC play.  They’ll need wins in at least three of their next four games — Vanderbilt, No. 21 Appalachian State, at Texas A&M, No. 4 Clemson — to avoid going bowl-less for the first time since 2015 and just the second time since 2007.

The Vols must also win three of their last four to become bowl-eligible. although their remaining schedule is much more manageable — UAB, at Kentucky, at Missouri, Vanderbilt.

Indiana is going bowling after dropping Nebraska; Huskers on verge of third bowl-less season

Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 26, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
2 Comments

Desperate times call for desperate measures. This week, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost allowed his team to come out wearing black jerseys with the idea it would fire up his team to get a big win at home. Maybe next time they’ll wear some other color, because the black jerseys did nothing on Saturday as Indiana left Lincoln, Nebraska with a 38-31 victory. But even more than that, Indiana has officially clinched bowl eligibility before the month of November and has a chance to clinch its first winning season since 2007 with a full month of games to play.

For Tom Allen, getting to bowl eligibility has been an elusive goal the past couple of seasons. After back-to-back 5-7 seasons, Indiana has finally gotten back over the hump and it won’t have to come down to the final week of the regular season. An emotional Allen after the game reflected on how hard his team has worked to get to this point, and hinted at some tough situations nobody outside the program was aware of.

Peyton Ramsey passed for 351 yards and two touchdowns in the winning effort for the Hoosiers. Whop Philyor was on the receiving end for 178 of those yards on 14 receptions. The defense was not required in this game, although Indiana did force two Nebraska turnovers. Both teams combined for 969 yards of total offense, both teams were converting on about half of their third-down tries to extend drives. A 15-3 scoring advantage in the third quarter flipped the game in Indiana’s favor as they were able to hold off Nebraska.

Indiana’s last winning season came in 2007 with a 7-6 record. Although Indiana went to bowl games in 2015 and 2016, the Hoosiers ended the year with bowl losses and 6-7 final records. Indiana has not won a bowl game since the 1991 season with a Copper Bowl victory over Baylor.

While Indiana already has bowl eligibility locked up with four games remaining in November, Nebraska is now in need of two more wins with time beginning to run out. Nebraska will try to get one win closer to bowl eligibility next week on the road against Purdue. The Huskers have their two toughest games remaining at home, against Wisconsin on Nov. 16 and against Iowa on Nov. 29. It’s possible Nebraska’s bowl hopes will have to be satisfied on the road (at Purdue and at Maryland on Nov. 23).

Nebraska has not missed a bowl season in three consecutive seasons since a stretch from 1955 through 1961.