Getty Images

UCLA notches back-to-back wins by thumping No. 24 Arizona State

By Bryan FischerOct 26, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A few weeks ago when UCLA lost to Oregon State at the Rose Bowl, many called it rock bottom for the program. While that disappointing loss may have been labeled as such, the good news for the Bruins is that there was nowhere to go but up.

And up they’ve gone recently.

UCLA notched their second win in a row for the first time in two years on Saturday night in Pasadena, rocking No. 24 Arizona State by a deceiving close 42-32 margin on homecoming to signal that maybe there is progress being made under embattled head coach Chip Kelly.

Leading the way was not surprisingly the ground game. Tailback Joshua Kelley scored four times on his way to a 164 yard night, putting the game out of reach early in the third quarter. The running lanes were open for just about everybody as the team rolled to over two bills on the ground for the fourth straight game and milked the clock to the tune of 34 minutes. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson also had a big game despite taking three sacks, throwing for 176 yards and two scores before leaving in the 4th quarter following a hit to his knee. He was replaced by backup Austin Burton, who didn’t throw a pass as the team the final ticks off.

An early fumble that gifted the Bruins points was a good sign that it just wasn’t ASU’s night. Freshman QB Jayden Daniels threw for 271 yards and three scores (rushing for 55 yards and another trip to the end zone) but it wasn’t enough as he was pretty much a one-man show for the most part in putting up most of his numbers when the game was out of hand. Eno Benjamin mustered just 46 yards on the ground while the defense gave up 27 first downs in the contest as they dropped their second in a row and play division leader USC next. It’s not often you win the turnover battle by +2 and get run out of the building but that’s exactly what the Sun Devils managed to do and will have to regroup quickly to put a stop to this recent slide.

UCLA however can celebrate this recent stretch as they continue to keep their slim chances for a bowl game alive at 3-5. They host Colorado next and end the year against in-state rivals Cal and SC (with a game against Utah sandwiched in there). Kelly’s team remarkably still has a shot at the Pac-12 South title and finally, at long last, are starting to show signs of taking steps forward rather than backwards in 2019.

No. 8 Notre Dame sees title hopes end in ugly loss to No. 19 Michigan

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 26, 2019, 11:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you’re going to lose a shot at the national title in the month of October, there may not be a worse way to do it than the way No. 8 Notre Dame did on Saturday night. Playing on national TV in the Big House of one of their historic rivals, the Irish were crushed by the drip, drip, drip of a Wolverine running game they absolutely could not stop — and all of it happened in the pouring rain.

On a night where the elements prevented either team from throwing the ball, No. 19 Michigan out-rushed Notre Dame 303-47 en route to a 45-14 thumping of the Irish.

Shea Patterson finished the game 6-of-12 for 100 yards and two touchdowns and he was, by far, the more effective of the two quarterbacks. Notre Dame’s Ian Book hit just eight of his 25 passes for 73 yards and Notre Dame’s only score.

While neither team could throw the ball, only one of them ran it. Hassan Haskins chugged for a game-high 149 yards on 20 carries, while Zach Charbonnet rushed 15 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and Tru Wilson rushed five times for 41 yards and a score. Notre Dame, meanwhile, ran for only 47 yards on 31 carries.

The loss effectively ends any hope Notre Dame (5-2) had of reaching back-to-back College Football Playoffs, while Michigan (6-2) continued the signs of life it showed in the second half of last week’s loss to Penn State.

Michigan out-gained Notre Dame 437-180, with 75 of Notre Dame’s yards coming when the Irish trailed by 38 points.

On a night when everything went the maize and blue’s way, one of the key plays turned out to be a blocked Michigan punt which ended in Michigan’s favor. In a scoreless game early in the first quarter, Will Hall‘s punt was blocked just in front of his own end zone, but the Irish mistakenly touched the ball, allowing Michigan’s Daxton Hill to hop on the ball at the Michigan 35-yard line, giving the Wolverines new life. The Wolverines marched all the way to Notre Dame’s 2 and settled for a 21-yard Jake Moody field goal.

After a Notre Dame punt, Michigan put together two straight touchdown drives all of them on the ground. Over 15 straight runs, covering 119 yards, Hassan HaskinsZach Charbonnet and Patterson ran over around and through the Irish to take total control of the game.

Trailing 17-0 at the half, Notre Dame briefly climbed back in the game with a 7-yard pass from Book to Cole Kmet at the 5:27 mark of the third quarter, a drive greatly aided by the referees, who turned this interception into a pass interference against Michigan.

That momentum was short lived as Michigan, now able to throw the ball after a driving rain finally stopped, immediately moved 75 yards in six plays, capped by an 8-yard pass from Patterson to Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Patterson put the game away for good with a 16-yard strike to Nico Collins at the 11:29 mark of the fourth quarter, giving Michigan a 31-7 lead. The Wolverines added two more scores, coming on a 27-yard Wilson run and a 26-yard toss from Dylan McCaffrey to Mike Sainristil.

Notre Dame added a 14-yard touchdown by Javon McKinley from Phil Jurkovec, which did nothing to help the Irish win the game but did avoid matching the largest margin of defeat in the 45-game history of this series. Michigan’s 38-0 win over the Irish in 2003 still holds that mark.

This on-again, off-again series will go back to off, as the teams will not play again until a home-and-home in 2033-34, meaning Saturday’s win will give Michigan 14 years’ worth of scoreboard.

UCF clobbers Temple to remain on Group of 5 NY6 radar

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireOct 26, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A close game at the half turned into an old-fashioned whooping at the expense of Temple (5-3, 2-2 AAC). UCF (6-2, 3-1 AAC) used big plays to score five touchdowns outside the red zone in a 63-21 victory Saturday night in Philadelphia. The win helps UCF remain within one game of Cincinnati in the AAC East Division standings and keeps the Knights on the radar for a spot in the New Years Six.

After having their first-half lead cut to 28-21 just before halftime, UCF scored four touchdowns in the third quarter before the Owls could manage to get a first down strung together. Dillon Gabriel tossed a touchdown pass of 73 yards to Marlon Williams, Bentavious Thompson rushed for two touchdowns and Otis Anderson (who rushed for 205 yards) scored a touchdown in on the ground in the big third quarter. As a team, UCF racked up 593 yards of offense against a Temple team that had been playing some decent defense before running ton some tough offenses (Temple lost to SMU last week). And once UCF got rolling, it was impossible for the Owls to keep up the pace; they were shutout in the second half as the game raced away from them.

UCF still needs help to get back to a New Years Six bowl game. Only conference champions form the Group of Five are eligible for the reserved spot in the New Years Six bowl line-up, so UCF must first get back to the conference championship game. Having already lost a head-to-head matchup with Cincinnati, the Knights need some help. Not only must UCF continue to take care of their own schedule, but the Knights will need to see Cincinnati lose twice in the regular season for a chance to move ahead of the Bearcats in the division. Cincinnati owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with the two-time defending conference champions.

UCF did clinch bow eligibility by picking up their sixth win of the season, and the Knights will look to pick up a road win next week against Houston. Temple will be back in action after a bye week when they travel down to Tampa to face USF on Nov. 7.

Tua-less Alabama blasts Arkansas, sets stage for No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown with LSU in Week 11

Getty Images
By John TaylorOct 26, 2019, 10:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

LSU did its part earlier in the day.  A couple of hours later, Alabama did the same, setting the stage for the latest edition of The Game of the Century in college football.

Despite one of the best players in the sport out of uniform and prowling the sidelines in a walking boot, Alabama had little problem dispatching overmatched Arkansas, laying waste to the 31-points underdogs in a 48-7 woodshedding that was even more eviscerating than the final score would indicate. The Crimson Tide, which extended their record winning streak over unranked opponents to 89, scored on each of their first five possessions and six of their first seven; before the offense got the chance at an eighth offensive possession, Trevon Diggs returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown with less than 10 seconds left in the first half to give the Tide a 41-0 lead at halftime.

That was one of four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble) in the first half for the Razorbacks, with the Tide scoring 24 of their 41 first-half points off those Hog miscues.

With Tua Tagovailoa sidelined because of a second surgery for a high-ankle sprain in less than a year, Mac Jones made the first start of his collegiate career.  Playing the role of game manager very effectively, the sophomore completed 16-of-20 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns… in the first half.  Playing just a few minutes into the third quarter, Jones would add another touchdown pass on a pair of completions to finish the day 18-22 for 235 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jones was replaced early in the third quarter by the injured starter’s younger brother, true freshman Taulia Tagovailoa, who went 6-of-8 for 45 yards.

Offensively, the Razorbacks had few answers for a stifling Tide defense that held the visitors to 216 yards of offense — 107 passing, 106 rushing.  They averaged just 4.1 yards per pass and 3.5 yards per carry on the night.

Now that Alabama has, as expected, taken care of its Week 9 business, all eyes immediately turn to Nov. 9.

With both teams coming off a bye, No. 1 Alabama will play host to No. 2 LSU in Week 11 for what some view as essentially a play-in game for a spot in the College Football Playoff, although Oklahoma’s stunning loss earlier Saturday has certainly opened the door for two SEC teams to (again) earn semifinal berths.  Almost eight years ago to the day this latest renewal of the SEC West rivalry will be played, No. 1 LSU’s three three-run homers were enough to top No. 2 Alabama’s two three-run shots in what marked the first-ever 1-2 game in SEC history.

In between this latest 1-2 regular-season matchup and the last, though, the Crimson Tide has had the Bayou Bengals’ number.  To say the least.

  • 2018 — No. 1 Alabama 29, No. 4 LSU 0 in Baton Rouge
  • 2017 — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 19 LSU 10 in Tuscaloosa
  • 2016 — No. 1 Alabama 10, No. 15 LSU 0 in Baton Rouge
  • 2015 — No. 7 Alabama 30, No. 4 LSU 16 in Tuscaloosa
  • 2014 — No. 4 Alabama 20, No. 14 LSU 13 in Baton Rouge
  • 2013 — No. 1 Alabama 38, No. 10 LSU 17 in Tuscaloosa
  • 2012 — No. 1 Alabama 21, No. 5 LSU 17 in Baton Rouge
  • 2012 — No. 2 Alabama 21, No. 1 LSU 0 in BCS Championship Game

A major factor in Alabama’s ability to extend that winning streak over LSU to nine straight is the health of the elder quarterbacking Tagovailoa, whose recovery from surgery now becomes the overriding storyline in the 14 days from now until the 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff that second Saturday of November.  It’s believed that this high-ankle sprain is not as serious as the one he suffered last year, and it’s expected that the Heisman Trophy contender will be healthy enough to take the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Until he gets the all-clear from the football program’s medical team, though, expect near-daily Tua updates ahead of the latest playing of The Game of the Century.

No. 19 Michigan leading No. 8 Notre Dame in a rainy Big House

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettOct 26, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Shea Patterson has completed all of two passes, and No. 19 Michigan is dominating No. 8 Notre Dame. Playing in a driving rainstorm, the Wolverines have overpowered Notre Dame’s defensive front to build a 17-0 lead at the break.

One of the key plays in the half turned out to be a blocked Michigan punt, which ended in Michigan’s favor. In a scoreless game early in the first quarter, Will Hall‘s punt was blocked just in front of his own end zone, but the Irish mistakenly touched the ball, allowing Michigan’s Daxton Hill to hop on the ball at the Michigan 35-yard line, giving the Wolverines new life. The Wolverines marched all the way to Notre Dame’s 2 and settled for a 21-yard Jake Moody field goal.

After a Notre Dame punt, Michigan put together two straight touchdown drives all of them on the ground. Over 15 straight runs, covering 119 yards, Hassan HaskinsZach Charbonnet and Patterson ran over around and through the Irish to take total control of the game.

Haskins rushed 11 times for 73 yards in the first half, Charbonnet 12 times for 69 yards and both of the game’s touchdowns, and Patterson seven times for 25 yards to go with 2-of-4 passing for 22 yards.

Notre Dame hasn’t had much more success passing the ball, as Ian Book is 4-of-13 for 32 yards. Worse, the Irish have mustered only 20 yards on 15 rushes.