UCLA notches back-to-back wins by thumping No. 24 Arizona State

A few weeks ago when UCLA lost to Oregon State at the Rose Bowl, many called it rock bottom for the program. While that disappointing loss may have been labeled as such, the good news for the Bruins is that there was nowhere to go but up.

And up they’ve gone recently.

UCLA notched their second win in a row for the first time in two years on Saturday night in Pasadena, rocking No. 24 Arizona State by a deceiving close 42-32 margin on homecoming to signal that maybe there is progress being made under embattled head coach Chip Kelly.

Leading the way was not surprisingly the ground game. Tailback Joshua Kelley scored four times on his way to a 164 yard night, putting the game out of reach early in the third quarter. The running lanes were open for just about everybody as the team rolled to over two bills on the ground for the fourth straight game and milked the clock to the tune of 34 minutes. QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson also had a big game despite taking three sacks, throwing for 176 yards and two scores before leaving in the 4th quarter following a hit to his knee. He was replaced by backup Austin Burton, who didn’t throw a pass as the team the final ticks off.

An early fumble that gifted the Bruins points was a good sign that it just wasn’t ASU’s night. Freshman QB Jayden Daniels threw for 271 yards and three scores (rushing for 55 yards and another trip to the end zone) but it wasn’t enough as he was pretty much a one-man show for the most part in putting up most of his numbers when the game was out of hand. Eno Benjamin mustered just 46 yards on the ground while the defense gave up 27 first downs in the contest as they dropped their second in a row and play division leader USC next. It’s not often you win the turnover battle by +2 and get run out of the building but that’s exactly what the Sun Devils managed to do and will have to regroup quickly to put a stop to this recent slide.

UCLA however can celebrate this recent stretch as they continue to keep their slim chances for a bowl game alive at 3-5. They host Colorado next and end the year against in-state rivals Cal and SC (with a game against Utah sandwiched in there). Kelly’s team remarkably still has a shot at the Pac-12 South title and finally, at long last, are starting to show signs of taking steps forward rather than backwards in 2019.