WATCH: In loss to Tennessee, South Carolina’s Bryan Edwards makes ‘OBJ eat your heart out’ catch

A lot of times these days, you’ll hear football broadcasters invoke the initials of Odell Beckham Jr. when a player makes a better-than-average catch. Many times, it’s not worthy of the OBJ invocation; this time, it damn well might be.

Late in the second quarter of South Carolina’s game against Tennessee and with USC at UT’s 19-yard line, Ryan Hilinski lofted a pass down the sideline in the general direction of Bryan Edwards. What Edwards did next would’ve made the original OBJ proud as the Gamecocks wide receiver stabbed the ball with one hand, maintained control with one hand, then went to the ground with the ball still cradled in that one hand for one of the prettiest receptions you’ll see all season.

While the catch was originally ruled a touchdown, the ball was ultimately placed at the one-yard line upon further review.

In the grand scheme of things, though, the catch didn’t much matter at all as the Volunteers turned what was a four-point halftime deficit into a runaway (and much-needed) 41-21 win in Knoxville. The win helped the Vols avoid its first 2-6 start to a season since 2010, Derek Dooley‘s first season as the football program’s head coach.

With starter Brian Maurer unavailable because of two concussions in two weeks, the Vols passed for 351 yards and three touchdowns as a team, and also had a punt return for a touchdown and a punt block returned for a touchdown.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, dropped to 3-5 overall on the season and 2-4 in SEC play. They’ll need wins in at least three of their next four games — Vanderbilt, No. 21 Appalachian State, at Texas A&M, No. 4 Clemson — to avoid going bowl-less for the first time since 2015 and just the second time since 2007.

The Vols must also win three of their last four to become bowl-eligible. although their remaining schedule is much more manageable — UAB, at Kentucky, at Missouri, Vanderbilt.