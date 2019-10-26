Getty Images

WR Michael Young will reportedly grad transfer out of Notre Dame

By John TaylorOct 26, 2019, 9:03 AM EDT
After spending the first couple of years of his collegiate career as a backup, Michael Young was expected to take on a bigger role in Notre Dame’s passing attack in 2019. Unfortunately, a broken collarbone suffered in mid-August delayed any increased production.

Thanks to the events of Friday, any future increased production will very likely come at another school.

Citing multiple sources, 247Sports.com is reporting that Young will leave the Fighting Irish football program effective immediately. The site did drop a “barring a last-second change of heart” caveat into the report, leaving a sliver of hope that the redshirt sophomore would remain in South Bend.

If not, the Louisiana native would be leaving the Irish as a graduate transfer as he’s expected to receive his degree from the university early next year. He would then have two years of eligibility he can use at his new school beginning in 2020.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Young caught seven passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in 2018. The shoulder injury cost Young the first three games of this season; upon his return, he caught just six passes for 21 yards in the three games in which he played.

Nearly two dozen teams sit at five wins as 2019 bowl pool stands at 23

By John TaylorOct 26, 2019, 8:28 AM EDT
Entering Week 8, there were 12 teams — SMU, Clemson, Baylor, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Boise State, Alabama, Florida, LSU — that had reached the requisite six wins to become bowl-eligible. Another 19 sat at five wins coming into last weekend, with the opportunity to join the even dozen as bowl-eligible as well.

Exiting last Saturday’s action, a total of 11 teams — Appalachian State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Oregon, San Diego State, UAB, Utah, Wake Forest — were officially added to a bowl pool population that is now up to 23.

With Week 9 upon us, there are 23 teams that currently sit one win below the bowl-eligibility threshold. Those nearly two dozen schools who can join those listed above are:

  • Air Force
  • Arizona State
  • Central Michigan
  • Georgia State
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Iowa State
  • Liberty
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Navy
  • Notre Dame
  • Pitt
  • Temple
  • Texas
  • Tulane
  • UCF
  • Virginia
  • Virginia Tech
  • Washington
  • Western Kentucky
  • Wyoming

Two of those listed, Louisiana and Virginia Tech, can’t hit six wins as they are on a bye this weekend. There are also three games involving six others — Michigan at Notre Dame; Tulane at Navy; and UCF at Temple.

On the upper end, up to 18 schools could become bowl-eligible with a win this weekend.  That means, technically, a little more than half of the postseason openings could be filled with five weeks left in the regular season.

This year, there are 40 bowl games, including the two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups (Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl). That means, of course, that the bowl pool will require 80 of the 130 FBS schools to reach six wins — or five if the bowls have to dredge the below-.500 teams — to fill all of the postseason slots.

Latest odds set for 2019 College Football Playoff field

By John TaylorOct 26, 2019, 7:17 AM EDT
Earlier this week, we gave you the odds for which team will win the 2019 national championship. With Week 9 upon us, it’s time to turn our attention to the field that would determine this season’s champion.

If the season were to end right now, the four teams that would make up the 2019 College Football Playoff field as semifinalists would be, based on the most recent Associated Press Top 25, No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson. In odds released by one offshore sportsbook this week, those would indeed be the four semifinalists, albeit in a slightly different order:

Clemson: 1/3 (-300)
Alabama: 5/12 (-240)
LSU: 2/3 (-150)
Ohio State: 5/8 (-160)

Lurking just outside of that top four wagering-wise is Oklahoma at 10/17 (-170). The only other school remotely close to those five is Georgia at 3/1 (+300).

All six of those teams actually have a very clear path to the playoffs: win out and you’re in. Clemson (by far the easiest remaining schedule of anyone), Oklahoma (No.14 Baylor, No. 23 Iowa State, potential rematch with Texas in the Big 12 championship game) and Ohio State (No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 6 Penn State, No. 19 Michigan, potential rematch with the Badgers in the Big Ten championship game) would all get in as unbeaten Power Five conference champions, regardless of what anyone else in the country does.

As for the three SEC teams, many will consider the LSU-Alabama matchup in Tuscaloosa two weeks from now as a play-in game, with the winner potentially facing Georgia in the SEC championship game and the winner of that securing a spot in the playoffs.

Of course, Alabama would still have to get past No. 9 Auburn on the road… and Georgia that same Auburn team… and LSU… well, LSU has Ole Miss on the road and Arkansas and Texas A&M at home after Alabama, so there’s that.

All of that looks very nice and neat. Just win and *poof!!!* you’re in. As we all know, though, the college football season is very rarely ever nice and never ever neat.

In other words, prepare for playoff chaos to ensue in three… two… one…

Bowling Green could head into Week 9 with one healthy scholarship RB

By John TaylorOct 26, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
I’m no run-game expert, but I don’t think this is exactly optimal.

Andrew Clair, who began the season as Bowling Green’s starting running back, missed his third straight game in the Week 8 loss to Central Michigan and could very well miss a fourth this weekend. During that same loss, Davon Jones, a graduate transfer from Boston College, went down with a serious leg injury.

With a road trip to Western Michigan on tap for this weekend, Jones is definitely sidelined while Clair is expected to be standing alongside him.

Given that, Bryson Denley will likely be the Falcons’ only healthy and available scholarship running back for the matchup with the Broncos. A true freshman walk-on, Trevon Raymore, is expected to serve as Denley’s primary backup.

Denley currently is third on the Falcons with 248 yards on the ground, behind Jones’ 334 and quarterback Grant Loy‘s 291. Raymore has rushed for minus-one yard on a pair of carries.

Colorado punts on an upset as USC storms back to win in Boulder

By Bryan FischerOct 26, 2019, 12:45 AM EDT
Colorado head coach Mel Tucker was on the verge of delivering a signature and historic victory on Friday night but the team whose motto is ‘Fight On’ just wouldn’t give up on leaving Boulder with a victory. USC avoided what could have been an awful upset as they mounted a comeback to beat Colorado 35-31 in a #Pac12AfterDark special in front of the Flatirons.

Sparking the charge with a 21 point outburst in the second half was none other than Kedon Slovis, the young freshman quarterback for the Trojans who helped his team finally notch a win on the road in 2019 by finding his talented group of wide receivers running free all over the field down the stretch. He finished the night with 406 yards, four touchdowns and an interception but most of the heavy lifting was done by the guys on the other end of the throws. Tyler Vaughns notched 104 yards and a score through the air while Michael Pittman was a big play machine on a night where he recorded 156 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Fellow receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was also heavily involved in the display, catching five passes for 55 yards while also getting some featured touches at tailback and running for 50 more yards and scoring off a nifty play up the gut.

The outing by the offense helped cover up for a defense that was on the field for over 34 minutes and gave up a number of big plays in the second and third quarters to sound the upset alert on a chilly night of action.

The Buffs took advantage of that tired and banged up Trojans unit to break out of their own offensive slump the past two games, averaging nearly seven yards per play and going 4-for-4 in the red zone. Steven Montez threw for 324 yards and three scores while Laviska Shenault went off for 172 yards and a touchdown of his own to finally look healthy for the first time in weeks.

It wasn’t enough in the end however as the team ran out of steam and lost their aggressiveness late. Despite controlling the game pretty much from the start on both sides of the ball, Tucker’s decision to punt inside the opposing 40 yard line instead of going for it on fourth down was something fans of the black and gold soon won’t forget — especially given that it resulted in an 89 yard game-winning scoring drive going the other way. The result dropped CU to 3-5 on the season, leaving little margin for error the rest of the way if there’s any hope of making a bowl game in the coach’s debut campaign.

The flip side of not notching the program’s first ever victory over USC is that opposite number Clay Helton’s hot seat can simply stay warm instead of being set fully ablaze by cardinal and gold supporters. The Trojans rather improbably remain atop the Pac-12 South thanks to their win over Utah earlier and return home to the Coliseum next week to face what has proven to be the conference’s best team in Oregon. That game wasn’t expected to carry significant national and conference implications but that is the case with the calendar rolling over November.

Many Buffs fans will have to sit back and wonder what if after a few calls down the stretch but the bottom line is that the team that is supposed to fight on did just that to live another day in yet another wild start to the college football weekend out West.