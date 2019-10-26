WR Michael Young will reportedly grad transfer out of Notre Dame

After spending the first couple of years of his collegiate career as a backup, Michael Young was expected to take on a bigger role in Notre Dame’s passing attack in 2019. Unfortunately, a broken collarbone suffered in mid-August delayed any increased production.
Thanks to the events of Friday, any future increased production will very likely come at another school.
Citing multiple sources, 247Sports.com is reporting that Young will leave the Fighting Irish football program effective immediately. The site did drop a “barring a last-second change of heart” caveat into the report, leaving a sliver of hope that the redshirt sophomore would remain in South Bend.
If not, the Louisiana native would be leaving the Irish as a graduate transfer as he’s expected to receive his degree from the university early next year. He would then have two years of eligibility he can use at his new school beginning in 2020.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Young caught seven passes for 138 yards and a touchdown in 2018. The shoulder injury cost Young the first three games of this season; upon his return, he caught just six passes for 21 yards in the three games in which he played.