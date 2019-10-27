After grad transfer to Old Dominion, ex-Virginia Tech WR Eric Kumah plans to redshirt in 2019

It’s a new landscape out there in college football between the NCAA Transfer Portal and players’ ability to redshirt despite playing in four games but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few decisions that reach the nexus of both and take an unexpected twist.

At least it seems that way in light of recent news out of Norfolk as Old Dominion confirmed that ex-Virginia Tech starting wideout and grad transfer to the team Eric Kumah will instead opt to redshirt this year for the Monarchs instead of playing out the rest of the campaign.

The senior, who curiously has played both for and against ODU in his career, recently returned to action on Saturday in a loss to Lane Kiffin’s Florida Atlantic squad. The receiver caught a career-high 10 passes for 99 yards in the blowout, which dropped the team to 1-7 on the year and likely played a role in taking the redshirt.

“I’ll take this offeason, and this’ll be my first offseason to do everything to get healthy, so I feel like this is a good move,” Kumah told the school’s website.

Kumah was dealing with a knee injury this season (he had surgery in the spring) and had not played since a loss at Virginia on Sept. 21. Saturday’s contest was his fourth, the limit players have to be under in order to still utilize a redshirt year.

ODU has lost seven in a row in 2019 and travel to FIU for their next game. The Monarchs are extremely young overall so Kumah’s experience was expected to help jumpstart an offense that ranks No. 128 in scoring but it appears the program is building toward the future with moves like this and a lost season at hand.